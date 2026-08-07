Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Raheja group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Raheja group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|385.14
|Shoppers Stop
|419.85
|0.70
|0.17
|4.81
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom
|12.18
|0
|0
|0.18
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|495.44
|-0.26
|-0.05
|11.50
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Prism Johnson
|111.00
|-2.85
|-2.50
|2015.57
The top gainers among the Raheja group stocks today are Exide Industries (up 3.49%) and Shoppers Stop (up 0.17%). On the other hand, the top losers include Prism Johnson (down 2.50%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (down 0.05%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Raheja Group has a strong presence across industries, including auto ancillaries, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Raheja group here.
Aside of the Raheja Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.