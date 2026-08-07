Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Future group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Future group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Future Supply Chain Solutions
|2.94
|0.14
|5.00
|99.00
|Future Enterprises
|0.49
|0
|0
|0.84
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|1.21
|0
|0
|9.16
|Future Market Networks
|9.40
|-0.03
|-0.32
|7.58
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Praxis Home Retail
|6.98
|-0.23
|-3.19
|7.39
|Future Consumer
|0.27
|-0.01
|-3.57
|330.79
The top gainers among the Future group stocks today are Future Supply Chain Solutions (up 5.00%). On the other hand, the top losers include Future Consumer (down 3.57%) and Praxis Home Retail (down 3.19%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Future Group has a strong presence across industries, including retail, and construction.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Future group here.
Aside of the Future Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.