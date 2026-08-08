What is the share price of Praxis Home Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praxis Home Retail is ₹6.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Praxis Home Retail? The Praxis Home Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Praxis Home Retail? The market cap of Praxis Home Retail is ₹129.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Praxis Home Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of Praxis Home Retail are ₹7.50 and ₹6.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praxis Home Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praxis Home Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praxis Home Retail is ₹14.65 and 52-week low of Praxis Home Retail is ₹5.24 as on .

How has the Praxis Home Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The Praxis Home Retail has shown returns of -3.19% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -9.47% over 3 months, -30.48% over 1 year, -27.04% across 3 years, and -17.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail are -1.94 and -1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global