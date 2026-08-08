Here's the live share price of Praxis Home Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Praxis Home Retail has declined 30.48% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Praxis Home Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.69
|6.69
|10
|6.93
|6.82
|20
|7.27
|7.08
|50
|7.5
|7.37
|100
|7.3
|7.64
|200
|8.5
|8.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Praxis Home Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.26%, FII holding unchanged at 1.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Praxis Home Retail - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Grant Of Options Under Praxis Employee Stock Plan 2024.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Praxis Home Retail - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Praxis Home Retail - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Praxis Home Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026, Amendm
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Praxis Home Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2011PLC212866 and registration number is 212866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praxis Home Retail is ₹6.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Praxis Home Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Praxis Home Retail is ₹129.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Praxis Home Retail are ₹7.50 and ₹6.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praxis Home Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praxis Home Retail is ₹14.65 and 52-week low of Praxis Home Retail is ₹5.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Praxis Home Retail has shown returns of -3.19% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -9.47% over 3 months, -30.48% over 1 year, -27.04% across 3 years, and -17.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail are -1.94 and -1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global