NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.05₹25.05
₹25.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.05₹28.67
₹25.05
Open Price
₹25.05
Prev. Close
₹25.05
Volume
39,447

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.05
  • R225.05
  • R325.05
  • Pivot
    25.05
  • S125.05
  • S225.05
  • S325.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.8824.16
  • 1031.1423.13
  • 2030.8621.38
  • 5031.6518.66
  • 10033.9518.03
  • 20043.2619.83

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2011PLC212866 and registration number is 212866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 398.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Avni Biyani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shrirang Sarda
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harminder Sahni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jacob Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anou Singhvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹313.01 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is -8.58 and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is 10.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praxis Home Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹28.67 and 52-week low of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

