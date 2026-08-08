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Praxis Home Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAXIS HOME RETAIL

Future Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Praxis Home Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.98 Closed
-3.19₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Praxis Home Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.92₹7.50
₹6.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.24₹14.65
₹6.98
Open Price
₹7.50
Prev. Close
₹7.21
Volume
7,391

Source: Dion Global

Praxis Home Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Praxis Home Retail has declined 30.48% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Praxis Home Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Praxis Home Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Praxis Home Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.696.69
106.936.82
207.277.08
507.57.37
1007.37.64
2008.58.62

Source: Dion Global

Praxis Home Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Praxis Home Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.26%, FII holding unchanged at 1.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 91.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Praxis Home Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTPraxis Home Retail - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Grant Of Options Under Praxis Employee Stock Plan 2024.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTPraxis Home Retail - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTPraxis Home Retail - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
Aug 04, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTPraxis Home Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026, Amendm
Jul 28, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTPraxis Home Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Praxis Home Retail

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2011PLC212866 and registration number is 212866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijai Singh Dugar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bhutda
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Samson Samuel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Lynette Robert Monteiro
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jacob Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anou Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Praxis Home Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Praxis Home Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praxis Home Retail is ₹6.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Praxis Home Retail?

The Praxis Home Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Praxis Home Retail?

The market cap of Praxis Home Retail is ₹129.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Praxis Home Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Praxis Home Retail are ₹7.50 and ₹6.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Praxis Home Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praxis Home Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praxis Home Retail is ₹14.65 and 52-week low of Praxis Home Retail is ₹5.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Praxis Home Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Praxis Home Retail has shown returns of -3.19% over the past day, -10.97% for the past month, -9.47% over 3 months, -30.48% over 1 year, -27.04% across 3 years, and -17.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail are -1.94 and -1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Praxis Home Retail News

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