MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2011PLC212866 and registration number is 212866. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 398.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹313.01 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is -8.58 and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is 10.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Praxis Home Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹28.67 and 52-week low of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.