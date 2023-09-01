What is the Market Cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.? The market cap of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹313.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is -8.58 and PB ratio of Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is 10.01 as on .

What is the share price of Praxis Home Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Praxis Home Retail Ltd. is ₹25.05 as on .