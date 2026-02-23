Markets at close, today: The stock market ended the day on a positive note, with both benchmark indices closing higher. The Sensex settled at 83,294.66, up 479.95 points or 0.58%, while the Nifty closed at 25,713.00, gaining 141.75 points or 0.55%. Overall, markets finished the session in the green.

Global trade tensions and domestic market triggers are set to shape the tone for Indian equities as trading begins on February 23. The GIFT Nifty has been trading near the 25,736 level in morning trade, up about 0.7%, indicating a start in the green.

A fresh tariff escalation by United States President Donald Trump has brought global trade policy back into focus. Investors will be watching how international markets react to this development and whether it spills over into emerging markets like India.

Back home, attention will also be on foreign and domestic institutional flows, movements in crude oil and gold prices, trends in the US dollar and the Indian rupee, and sector-specific momentum.

Market recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on February 20, with the Sensex gaining 317 points to finish at 82,814.71, a rise of 0.38%, while the Nifty moved up by 117 points or 0.46% to close at 25,571.25

Key global and domestic cues to watch on February 23, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets began the week on a positive note even as global trade uncertainty lingered after United States President Donald Trump announced that global tariffs would be raised from 10% to 15%. South Korea led the gains, with the Kopsi climbing 1.7% to touch a record high for the third consecutive session, while the Kosdaq advanced 0.74%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.17% in early trade, whereas markets in China and Japan remained shut due to holidays.

Trump raises global tariff to 15% after US Supreme Court verdict

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will increase the recently imposed 10% global tariff to 15%. The decision comes just a day after he introduced a flat 10% duty on imports from multiple countries. The move follows a ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which found that the earlier method used by the administration to impose tariffs was not legally valid.

After the court’s decision, Trump introduced a new tariff structure and then decided to raise the rate to the maximum level permitted under the law. In a post on Truth Social, he said: “I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the US off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

US markets

US markets closed higher on February 20 after the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. The S&P 500 rose 0.69% to finish at 6,909.51, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% to 22,886.07, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 230.81 points, or 0.47%, to end at 49,625.97.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.35% down at 97.45 on Monday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.33% to close at 90.98 to the dollar on February 20.

Crude Oil

Oil prices moved slightly lower in early Monday trading. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell about 1.11% to trade near $65.74 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped roughly 1% to hover around $70.99 per barrel.

FII, DII data

According to provisional data from the exchanges, foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors pulled out Rs 935 crore from Indian equities on February 20. In contrast, domestic institutional investors stepped in as buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,637 crore on the same day.

Gold rate today

Gold is holding steady above $5,000/oz mark after 1% gains on soft U.S. data, Trump’s fresh tariff move.

Silver too, is now strong above $85 per troy ounce after the 4% gains.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,56,993 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Top sectors in last trading session

Among key sectors, Electric Equipment rose 2.41%, Data Center gained 2.34%, Nuclear Power advanced 2.17%, and Water Management moved up 2.09% in the last trading session.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

Among business groups, Future Group rose 3.62%, Nagarjuna Group gained 2.45%, Muthoot Group advanced 1.67%, and Hindujas Group added 1.55%. On the downside, Emami Group declined 2%, while Singhania (HS) Group and Anil Ambani Group fell 2.1% each in the last trading session.