Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|45.45
|-5.88
|-23.81
|-5.88
|-51.52
|-93.65
|-98.56
|-1.23
|-3.00
|0.19
|16.70
|11.06
|35.31
|94.32
|-0.92
|-6.91
|-3.26
|2.39
|20.61
|18.92
|36.60
|-1.58
|12.96
|35.18
|32.58
|17.94
|110.97
|109.18
|2.98
|1.60
|6.46
|30.45
|8.72
|59.55
|59.55
|2.47
|0.59
|27.52
|35.37
|53.43
|53.43
|53.43
|-0.90
|-1.48
|11.64
|9.25
|-7.92
|-1.16
|-16.71
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.08
|13.17
|0.88
|16.25
|16.25
|1.74
|-2.74
|-2.78
|-4.30
|22.07
|265.24
|561.11
|-1.00
|16.06
|33.21
|101.84
|200.61
|75.19
|75.19
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.46
|-0.35
|43.00
|52.30
|34.98
|21.18
|21.18
|-3.49
|18.76
|44.40
|83.79
|34.59
|38.84
|62.33
|2.46
|-0.81
|25.47
|49.03
|50.47
|198.76
|299.37
|2.60
|1.51
|22.34
|76.77
|54.48
|44.43
|-16.40
|-2.11
|13.96
|99.20
|149.78
|83.34
|90.44
|-35.11
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.82
|10.01
|19.04
|20.01
|16.76
|55.94
|-17.51
|-2.49
|-4.53
|-0.57
|2.30
|6.76
|285.95
|380.88
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
Future Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52602MH1996PLC192090 and registration number is 192090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 970.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1190.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹159.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Future Consumer Ltd. is -0.32 and PB ratio of Future Consumer Ltd. is -1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Consumer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.