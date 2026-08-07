Here's the live share price of Future Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Future Consumer has declined 40.00% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.29
|0.29
|10
|0.31
|0.3
|20
|0.32
|0.32
|50
|0.38
|0.38
|100
|0.47
|0.49
|200
|0.73
|0.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Future Consumer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Future Consumer - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Future Consumer - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:48 PM IST IST
|Future Consumer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Future Consumer - Update On NCLT Hearing - SBI Vs Future Consumer Limited
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Future Consumer - Update On NCLT Hearing - Resurgent India Special Situations Fund Vs Future Consumer Limited
Source: Dion Global
Future Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52602MH1996PLC192090 and registration number is 192090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1198.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Consumer is ₹0.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Future Consumer is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Future Consumer is ₹53.92 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Consumer are ₹0.27 and ₹0.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Consumer is ₹0.52 and 52-week low of Future Consumer is ₹0.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Future Consumer has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, -12.9% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, -32.81% across 3 years, and -48.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Consumer are -1.09 and -0.17 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global