What is the share price of Future Consumer? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Consumer is ₹0.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Future Consumer? The Future Consumer is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Consumer? The market cap of Future Consumer is ₹53.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Consumer? Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Consumer are ₹0.27 and ₹0.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Consumer? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Consumer is ₹0.52 and 52-week low of Future Consumer is ₹0.27 as on .

How has the Future Consumer performed historically in terms of returns? The Future Consumer has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, -12.9% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, -32.81% across 3 years, and -48.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Consumer? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Consumer are -1.09 and -0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global