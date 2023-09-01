Follow Us

FUTURE CONSUMER LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.80 Closed
6.670.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Future Consumer Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.80₹0.80
₹0.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.40₹2.45
₹0.80
Open Price
₹0.80
Prev. Close
₹0.75
Volume
52,26,779

Future Consumer Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.8
  • R20.8
  • R30.8
  • Pivot
    0.8
  • S10.8
  • S20.8
  • S30.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.680.68
  • 101.690.68
  • 201.750.71
  • 501.830.8
  • 1001.910.9
  • 2003.691.27

Future Consumer Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
45.45-5.88-23.81-5.88-51.52-93.65-98.56
-1.23-3.000.1916.7011.0635.3194.32
-0.92-6.91-3.262.3920.6118.9236.60
-1.5812.9635.1832.5817.94110.97109.18
2.981.606.4630.458.7259.5559.55
2.470.5927.5235.3753.4353.4353.43
-0.90-1.4811.649.25-7.92-1.16-16.71
2.403.76-2.0813.170.8816.2516.25
1.74-2.74-2.78-4.3022.07265.24561.11
-1.0016.0633.21101.84200.6175.1975.19
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.46-0.3543.0052.3034.9821.1821.18
-3.4918.7644.4083.7934.5938.8462.33
2.46-0.8125.4749.0350.47198.76299.37
2.601.5122.3476.7754.4844.43-16.40
-2.1113.9699.20149.7883.3490.44-35.11
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.8210.0119.0420.0116.7655.94-17.51
-2.49-4.53-0.572.306.76285.95380.88
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

Future Consumer Ltd. Share Holdings

Future Consumer Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Future Consumer Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2023.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:47 PM

About Future Consumer Ltd.

Future Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52602MH1996PLC192090 and registration number is 192090. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 970.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1190.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G N Bajpai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kishore Biyani
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harminder Sahni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Chhiber
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashni Biyani
    Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kant Rathi
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Malik
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Future Consumer Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Future Consumer Ltd.?

The market cap of Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹159.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Consumer Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Future Consumer Ltd. is -0.32 and PB ratio of Future Consumer Ltd. is -1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Future Consumer Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Consumer Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Consumer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Future Consumer Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

