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Future Consumer Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURE CONSUMER

Future Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Future Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.27 Closed
-3.57₹ -0.01
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Future Consumer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.27₹0.27
₹0.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.27₹0.52
₹0.27
Open Price
₹0.27
Prev. Close
₹0.28
Volume
3,30,794

Source: Dion Global

Future Consumer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Future Consumer has declined 40.00% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Future Consumer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Future Consumer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.290.29
100.310.3
200.320.32
500.380.38
1000.470.49
2000.730.65

Source: Dion Global

Future Consumer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Future Consumer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Future Consumer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTFuture Consumer - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 09, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTFuture Consumer - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Admission of application by Tribunal
Jul 08, 2026, 03:48 PM IST ISTFuture Consumer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTFuture Consumer - Update On NCLT Hearing - SBI Vs Future Consumer Limited
Jun 08, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTFuture Consumer - Update On NCLT Hearing - Resurgent India Special Situations Fund Vs Future Consumer Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Future Consumer

Future Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52602MH1996PLC192090 and registration number is 192090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1198.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Birendra Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Samson Samuel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lynette Monteiro
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivangi Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Consumer Share Price

What is the share price of Future Consumer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Consumer is ₹0.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Future Consumer?

The Future Consumer is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Consumer?

The market cap of Future Consumer is ₹53.92 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Consumer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Consumer are ₹0.27 and ₹0.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Consumer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Consumer is ₹0.52 and 52-week low of Future Consumer is ₹0.27 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Future Consumer performed historically in terms of returns?

The Future Consumer has shown returns of -3.57% over the past day, -12.9% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, -32.81% across 3 years, and -48.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Consumer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Consumer are -1.09 and -0.17 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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