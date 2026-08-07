Here's the live share price of Future Supply Chain Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Future Supply Chain Solutions
|5.00
|22.50
|23.01
|34.25
|43.41
|-49.70
|-49.09
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Future Supply Chain Solutions has gained 43.41% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Supply Chain Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.68
|2.73
|10
|2.56
|2.62
|20
|2.5
|2.56
|50
|2.51
|2.47
|100
|2.33
|2.43
|200
|2.24
|3.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Future Supply Chain Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Dec 30, 2025, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Future Supply Chain - Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Specific Features And Details
|Oct 27, 2025, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Future Supply Chain - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
Source: Dion Global
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH2006PLC160376 and registration number is 160376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 608.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹2.94 as on Oct 27, 2025.
The Future Supply Chain Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹12.90 Cr as on Oct 27, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Supply Chain Solutions are ₹2.94 and ₹2.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Supply Chain Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹2.94 and 52-week low of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹1.52 as on Oct 27, 2025.
The Future Supply Chain Solutions has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 22.5% for the past month, 23.01% over 3 months, 43.41% over 1 year, -49.7% across 3 years, and -49.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions are -0.02 and -0.09 on Oct 27, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global