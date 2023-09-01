Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.88
|4.12
|-9.82
|-43.10
|-62.59
|-93.94
|-98.36
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH2006PLC160376 and registration number is 160376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 608.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹44.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is -0.06 and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is -0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹9.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.