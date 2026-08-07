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Future Supply Chain Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS

Future Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Future Supply Chain Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.94 Closed
5.00₹ 0.14
As on Oct 27, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Future Supply Chain Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.94₹2.94
₹2.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.52₹2.94
₹2.94
Open Price
₹2.94
Prev. Close
₹2.80
Volume
99,004

Source: Dion Global

Future Supply Chain Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Future Supply Chain Solutions		5.0022.5023.0134.2543.41-49.70-49.09
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Future Supply Chain Solutions has gained 43.41% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Supply Chain Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Future Supply Chain Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Future Supply Chain Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.682.73
102.562.62
202.52.56
502.512.47
1002.332.43
2002.243.17

Source: Dion Global

Future Supply Chain Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Future Supply Chain Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Future Supply Chain Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Dec 30, 2025, 12:51 AM IST ISTFuture Supply Chain - Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Specific Features And Details
Oct 27, 2025, 09:10 PM IST ISTFuture Supply Chain - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal

Source: Dion Global

About Future Supply Chain Solutions

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH2006PLC160376 and registration number is 160376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 608.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Biyani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mayur Toshniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Janat Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bala Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Sapra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shinichi Kakiyama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C P Toshniwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Smeeta Neogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Supply Chain Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Future Supply Chain Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹2.94 as on Oct 27, 2025.

What kind of stock is Future Supply Chain Solutions?

The Future Supply Chain Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions?

The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹12.90 Cr as on Oct 27, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Supply Chain Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Supply Chain Solutions are ₹2.94 and ₹2.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Supply Chain Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Supply Chain Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹2.94 and 52-week low of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹1.52 as on Oct 27, 2025.

How has the Future Supply Chain Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Future Supply Chain Solutions has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 22.5% for the past month, 23.01% over 3 months, 43.41% over 1 year, -49.7% across 3 years, and -49.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions are -0.02 and -0.09 on Oct 27, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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