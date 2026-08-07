What is the share price of Future Supply Chain Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹2.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Future Supply Chain Solutions? The Future Supply Chain Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions? The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹12.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Supply Chain Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Supply Chain Solutions are ₹2.94 and ₹2.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Supply Chain Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Supply Chain Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹2.94 and 52-week low of Future Supply Chain Solutions is ₹1.52 as on .

How has the Future Supply Chain Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Future Supply Chain Solutions has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 22.5% for the past month, 23.01% over 3 months, 43.41% over 1 year, -49.7% across 3 years, and -49.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions are -0.02 and -0.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global