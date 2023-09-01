Follow Us

FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.10 Closed
4.660.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.45₹10.10
₹10.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹35.20
₹10.10
Open Price
₹9.75
Prev. Close
₹9.65
Volume
7,975

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.32
  • R210.53
  • R310.97
  • Pivot
    9.88
  • S19.67
  • S29.23
  • S39.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.339.59
  • 10249.59
  • 2025.059.76
  • 5026.6811.05
  • 10029.2914.06
  • 20041.0620.62

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.884.12-9.82-43.10-62.59-93.94-98.36
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63030MH2006PLC160376 and registration number is 160376. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 608.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Biyani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mayur Toshniwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Janat Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bala Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Sapra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malini Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shinichi Kakiyama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C P Toshniwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Smeeta Neogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹44.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is -0.06 and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is -0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹35.20 and 52-week low of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. is ₹9.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

