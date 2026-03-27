Global developments are likely to set the tone for today’s market session, as investors keep a close watch on tensions in West Asia along with movements in global equities, currencies, and commodities. Early trend indicate a weak start for Indian markets, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a decline of nearly 237 points, or about 1.02%, indicating that the Nifty could open in the 23,000-23,100 range.

Previous session: Markets end higher

On March 25, the Sensex jumped 1,372 points, or 1.89%, to close at 74,068.45, while the Nifty gained nearly 400 points, or 1.78%, to end at 22,912.40.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on March 27, 2026

Asian markets

Asian markets traded lower on Friday, with broad-based selling seen across key indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.9%, while the Topix index slipped 0.4%. South Korea witnessed sharper losses, with the Kospi falling 3% and the Kosdaq dropping 1.5%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 also edged lower, down 0.42% in early trading.

Tension rise amid warnings and military action

Tension between the United States, Israel, and Iran continue to escalate, with strong statements coming from all sides. US President Donald Trump said Iranian officials are privately pushing for a deal but are not showing urgency in public. He warned that Iran needs to act quickly, suggesting that delays could lead to serious consequences. Trump also said that any possible US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be paused until April 6, claiming the request came from Iran.

At the same time, Israel confirmed a major development on the ground. The country’s defence officials said that Alireza Tangsiri, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, was killed in a strike. Israeli authorities indicated that operations could continue, with more Iranian commanders potentially being targeted.

US Market

Wall Street closed on a weak note, with all three major indices ending in the red. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw a sharper decline of 2.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipped, ending 1.01% lower for the session.

Crude oil

Oil prices edged lower as optimism around a potential US-Iran deal weighed on sentiment.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.5% to around $94 per barrel, while Brent crude eased 0.93% to about $107 per barrel, indicating a mild cooling in prices after recent geopolitical-driven gains.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% down at 99.89 on Friday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.10% to close at 93.97 to the dollar on March 25.

FII, DII data

On March 24, 2026, foreign investors remained sellers in the Indian market, offloading equities worth Rs 1,805 crore, while domestic institutional investors provided support by buying shares worth Rs 5,430 crore, as per provisional exchange data.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,372 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,39,910 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Key sectoral losers in last trading session

In the last trading session, sugar stocks rose 5.6%, tyre stocks gained 4.36%, cement stocks were up 3.91%, and ethanol stocks increased 3.77%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, Poddar Group stocks led the gains with an 8% rise, followed by MP Birla Group up 5.9%, Essel Group gaining 5.74%, and Shriram Group rising 5.55%, while on the downside, Future Group fell 1.46%, Manipal Group declined 2.13%, and Nagarjuna Group dropped 2.52%.