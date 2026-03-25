Markets are likely to take cues from global developments today, with investors keeping an eye on West Asia and trends across equities, currencies, and commodities.

Early signals suggest a positive start, with GIFT Nifty up 230 points, indicating an opening around the 23,100–23,200 range.

Previous session: Markets end higher

The Nifty and Sensex closed higher in the latest session. The Nifty rose 399.75 points, or 1.78%, to end at 22,912.40, while the Sensex gained 1,372.06 points, or 1.89%, to close at 74,068.45.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on March 25, 2026

Asian markets

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region started Wednesday on a positive note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix both moved higher by over 2%, while South Korea’s Kospi saw a similar rise, up 2.5% and the Kosdaq also edged up 1.5%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was trading more than 1% higher in early deals.

Talks speculation – Hopes of US-Iran talks

Comments from US President Donald Trump raised hopes of possible talks between the United States and Iran, which helped improve market mood.

Trump said both countries are in discussions and that Iran may be open to an agreement. He also said he paused earlier plans to act against Iran’s energy sector because of these talks, said US president while speaking at the Oval Office

However, Iran has denied that any direct talks are taking place.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices declined sharply in early trading on Wednesday, as traders reacted to signs that tension in the Middle East could ease. A rise in US crude inventories also added pressure on prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell over 5% to around $87.50 per barrel, while Brent crude dropped about 6%, trading near $98.21 per barrel.

US market

US markets ended lower on March 24. The broad market index slipped 0.37% to close at 6,556.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.41 points, or 0.18%, to 46,124.06, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.84% to finish at 21,761.89.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.16% down at 99.10 on Wednesday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.12% to close at 93.87 to the dollar on March 24.

FII, DII data

Foreign investors remained sellers in the Indian market on March 24, offloading equities worth Rs 8,010 crore, as per provisional data.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors provided some support, buying shares worth Rs 5,867 crore during the session.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,564 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,38,743 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Key sectoral gainers in last trading session

Several sectors saw gains in the last trading session, with transport stocks leading the rise with an increase of 5.06%. Water management and fertiliser stocks also moved higher, gaining 4.9% and 4.1%, respectively, while tourism stocks were up 4.04%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

Among group stocks, Pennar Group and Manipal Group led the gains, rising 6.37% and 5.46%, respectively. GMR Group also moved higher with a gain of 4.59%.

On the downside, Oswal Group declined 1.41%, while Anil Ambani Group fell 1.64% and Future Group slipped 2%.