Here's the live share price of Future Market Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Future Market Networks
|-1.47
|-11.15
|-2.69
|12.31
|-28.57
|23.75
|-3.60
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Future Market Networks has declined 28.57% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Market Networks has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.25
|9.54
|10
|9.3
|9.5
|20
|9.6
|9.62
|50
|10.23
|9.85
|100
|9.56
|9.8
|200
|9.51
|10.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Future Market Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Future Market Net - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter En
|Jul 15, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|Future Market Net - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Future Market Net - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jun 20, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Future Market Net - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Future Market Net - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Future Market Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2008PLC179914 and registration number is 179914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Market Networks is ₹9.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Future Market Networks is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Future Market Networks is ₹62.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Market Networks are ₹9.50 and ₹9.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Market Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Market Networks is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Future Market Networks is ₹6.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Future Market Networks has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, -2.69% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, 23.75% across 3 years, and -3.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Market Networks are 7.93 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global