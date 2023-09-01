Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Future Market Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2008PLC179914 and registration number is 179914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹38.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd. is -1.41 and PB ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Market Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹6.65 and 52-week low of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.