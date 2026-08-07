What is the share price of Future Market Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Market Networks is ₹9.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Future Market Networks? The Future Market Networks is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Market Networks? The market cap of Future Market Networks is ₹62.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Market Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Market Networks are ₹9.50 and ₹9.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Market Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Market Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Market Networks is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Future Market Networks is ₹6.59 as on .

How has the Future Market Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The Future Market Networks has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, -2.69% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, 23.75% across 3 years, and -3.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Market Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Market Networks are 7.93 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global