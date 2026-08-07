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Future Market Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS

Future Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Future Market Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.40 Closed
-0.32₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Future Market Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.30₹9.50
₹9.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.59₹15.00
₹9.40
Open Price
₹9.43
Prev. Close
₹9.43
Volume
7,576

Source: Dion Global

Future Market Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Future Market Networks		-1.47-11.15-2.6912.31-28.5723.75-3.60
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Future Market Networks has declined 28.57% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Market Networks has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Future Market Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Future Market Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.259.54
109.39.5
209.69.62
5010.239.85
1009.569.8
2009.5110.23

Source: Dion Global

Future Market Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Future Market Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Future Market Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTFuture Market Net - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter En
Jul 15, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTFuture Market Net - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTFuture Market Net - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jun 20, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTFuture Market Net - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 18, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTFuture Market Net - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Future Market Networks

Future Market Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2008PLC179914 and registration number is 179914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Arora
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shreesh Misra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Biyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Biyani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Dimple Amit Somani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Market Networks Share Price

What is the share price of Future Market Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Market Networks is ₹9.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Future Market Networks?

The Future Market Networks is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Market Networks?

The market cap of Future Market Networks is ₹62.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Market Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Market Networks are ₹9.50 and ₹9.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Market Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Market Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Market Networks is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of Future Market Networks is ₹6.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Future Market Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Future Market Networks has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, -2.69% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, 23.75% across 3 years, and -3.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Market Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Market Networks are 7.93 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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