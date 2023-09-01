What is the Market Cap of Future Market Networks Ltd.? The market cap of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹38.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd.? P/E ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd. is -1.41 and PB ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd. is 0.94 as on .

What is the share price of Future Market Networks Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on .