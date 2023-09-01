Follow Us

FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.75 Closed
9.760.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Future Market Networks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.90₹6.75
₹6.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹6.65
₹6.75
Open Price
₹6.25
Prev. Close
₹6.15
Volume
9,55,116

Future Market Networks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.03
  • R27.32
  • R37.88
  • Pivot
    6.47
  • S16.18
  • S25.62
  • S35.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.256.04
  • 105.085.91
  • 204.975.69
  • 504.975.33
  • 1005.075.15
  • 2006.565.26

Future Market Networks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58
3.96-10.5221.7761.1725.56192.64192.64
3.04-2.8617.1846.8515.3277.15136.14
4.331.7719.9229.868.87193.88147.54
1.90-1.3128.3118.58-23.2134.31-27.48
-6.16-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33-7.33
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89

Future Market Networks Ltd. Share Holdings

Future Market Networks Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Future Market Networks Ltd.

Future Market Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH2008PLC179914 and registration number is 179914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijai Singh Dugar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Biyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Arora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Udita Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Market Networks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Future Market Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹38.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd. is -1.41 and PB ratio of Future Market Networks Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Future Market Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Market Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Market Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹6.65 and 52-week low of Future Market Networks Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

