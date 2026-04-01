The market, after days of hesitation and visible stress, finally pushed back on April 1. Not gently, not cautiously, but with a kind of force that suggests it had been waiting for a trigger and took the first excuse to rally. The Nifty was hovering near 22,760, up close to 1.92%, while the BSE Sensex was around 73,378, higher by roughly 1.99% by midday. It was a broad rebound, though not everything moved in the same direction. That is where things get interesting.

Defence stocks in focus

Defence stocks came back into discussion again, and not without reason. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers saw renewed attention after a series of operational updates and deliveries.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders surged nearly 19% after delivering three major platforms to the Indian Navy. The guided missile frigate ‘Dunagiri’, the survey vessel ‘Sanshodhak’, and the anti-submarine warfare craft ‘Agray’ were handed over, and that matters because it speaks to execution, not just announcements.

‘Dunagiri’ itself carries weight. A 149-metre platform with a displacement of 6,670 tonnes, equipped with BrahMos cruise missiles and integrated combat systems. That is not symbolic capability.

Aviation stocks

The share price of InterGlobe Aviation jumped 8.96%, Spicejet gained 4.31%, GMR Airports climbed 4.99%, Global Vectra Helicorp jumped 11.16%, and Dreamfolks Services advanced 13.39% on April 1. The gains followed a clarification by leading oil marketing companies that the sharp aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price spike largely applies to chartered flights, not commercial airlines.

The big trigger for the sharp rally was the clarity around jet fuel pricing. Earlier in the day, concerns had emerged after ATF prices in Delhi crossed Rs 2 lakh per kilolitre, marking a record high.

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks moved sharply higher, rising about 8.22% to Rs 418. The move came after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Gandhinagar. On paper, it is a research collaboration. In practice, it signals alignment with long-term telecom development priorities.

The company stated, “Tejas Networks today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) to catalyse innovation, research, and skill development in emerging telecom technologies.”

That would be careless here. Telecom infrastructure is not a short-cycle business. Partnerships like these are meant to build capabilities over time. The stock reacted quickly, which suggests the market is willing to assign value to that future, even if it is not immediate.

Vedanta

Vedanta shares rose up to 4.5%. Anil Agarwal stated that Vedanta had been declared the highest bidder for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd during the insolvency process, only for the decision to be reversed later. His words were direct. “It was a transparent process. We were informed in writing that we had won. But life is never so simple. After some days, the decision was changed.”

The company has now approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the competing resolution plan. This is not a routine legal filing. It introduces uncertainty, and yet the stock moved higher. That contradiction is worth noting. Sometimes the market reacts not to resolution, but to the possibility of it.