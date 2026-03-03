Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

G G Dandekar Properties Share Price

NSE
BSE

G G DANDEKAR PROPERTIES

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of G G Dandekar Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.80 Closed
5.36₹ 3.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

G G Dandekar Properties Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.41₹68.49
₹67.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.20₹109.00
₹67.80
Open Price
₹65.90
Prev. Close
₹64.35
Volume
351

Over the last 5 years, the share price of G G Dandekar Properties has gained 7.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.57%.

G G Dandekar Properties’s current P/E of 50.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

G G Dandekar Properties Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G G Dandekar Properties		1.94-2.80-12.52-21.39-16.814.607.13
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, G G Dandekar Properties has declined 16.81% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, G G Dandekar Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

G G Dandekar Properties Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

G G Dandekar Properties Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.466.32
1068.3667.15
2068.2568.07
5071.6970.93
10075.7874.77
20080.5581.07

G G Dandekar Properties Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, G G Dandekar Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

G G Dandekar Properties Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 3:11 AM ISTG G Dandekar Propert - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 (4) And Para B Of Schedule III To The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 201
Feb 06, 2026, 7:59 PM ISTG G Dandekar Propert - Un-Audited Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 Dece
Feb 06, 2026, 7:54 PM ISTG G Dandekar Propert - Board Meeting Outcome for To Consider Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The
Feb 06, 2026, 1:43 AM ISTG G Dandekar Propert - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 02, 2026, 5:02 PM ISTG G Dandekar Propert - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results

About G G Dandekar Properties

G G Dandekar Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1938PLC002869 and registration number is 002869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for the grain milling industry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Purab Gujar
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Pranav Deshpande
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vibha Surana
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanket Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on G G Dandekar Properties Share Price

What is the share price of G G Dandekar Properties?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Dandekar Properties is ₹67.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is G G Dandekar Properties?

The G G Dandekar Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of G G Dandekar Properties?

The market cap of G G Dandekar Properties is ₹32.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of G G Dandekar Properties?

Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Dandekar Properties are ₹68.49 and ₹63.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of G G Dandekar Properties?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Dandekar Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Dandekar Properties is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of G G Dandekar Properties is ₹63.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the G G Dandekar Properties performed historically in terms of returns?

The G G Dandekar Properties has shown returns of 5.36% over the past day, 0.74% for the past month, -15.35% over 3 months, -30.57% over 1 year, 3.47% across 3 years, and 7.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of G G Dandekar Properties?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Dandekar Properties are 50.15 and 0.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

G G Dandekar Properties News

More G G Dandekar Properties News
icon
Market Pulse