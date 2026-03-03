Here's the live share price of G G Dandekar Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of G G Dandekar Properties has gained 7.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.57%.
G G Dandekar Properties’s current P/E of 50.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G G Dandekar Properties
|1.94
|-2.80
|-12.52
|-21.39
|-16.81
|4.60
|7.13
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, G G Dandekar Properties has declined 16.81% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, G G Dandekar Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.4
|66.32
|10
|68.36
|67.15
|20
|68.25
|68.07
|50
|71.69
|70.93
|100
|75.78
|74.77
|200
|80.55
|81.07
In the latest quarter, G G Dandekar Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 3:11 AM IST
|G G Dandekar Propert - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 (4) And Para B Of Schedule III To The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 201
|Feb 06, 2026, 7:59 PM IST
|G G Dandekar Propert - Un-Audited Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 Dece
|Feb 06, 2026, 7:54 PM IST
|G G Dandekar Propert - Board Meeting Outcome for To Consider Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:43 AM IST
|G G Dandekar Propert - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 02, 2026, 5:02 PM IST
|G G Dandekar Propert - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
G G Dandekar Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1938PLC002869 and registration number is 002869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for the grain milling industry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for G G Dandekar Properties is ₹67.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The G G Dandekar Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of G G Dandekar Properties is ₹32.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of G G Dandekar Properties are ₹68.49 and ₹63.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which G G Dandekar Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of G G Dandekar Properties is ₹109.00 and 52-week low of G G Dandekar Properties is ₹63.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The G G Dandekar Properties has shown returns of 5.36% over the past day, 0.74% for the past month, -15.35% over 3 months, -30.57% over 1 year, 3.47% across 3 years, and 7.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of G G Dandekar Properties are 50.15 and 0.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.