Forbes & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1919PLC000628 and registration number is 000628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.