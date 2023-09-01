Follow Us

FORBES & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹662.20 Closed
-0.23-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Forbes & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹659.00₹674.95
₹662.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹559.00₹824.80
₹662.20
Open Price
₹674.95
Prev. Close
₹663.70
Volume
864

Forbes & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1670.3
  • R2680.6
  • R3686.25
  • Pivot
    664.65
  • S1654.35
  • S2648.7
  • S3638.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5699.87665.68
  • 10706.71666.66
  • 20728.43667.97
  • 50720.44657.5
  • 100558.93646
  • 2001,242.69712.42

Forbes & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.19-2.0111.595.43-16.42-34.14-74.75
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Forbes & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Forbes & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Special Dividend

About Forbes & Company Ltd.

Forbes & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1919PLC000628 and registration number is 000628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shapoor P Mistry
    Chairman
  • Mr. M C Tahilyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai L Mavani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D Sivanandhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rani Ajit Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Forbes & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Forbes & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹854.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Forbes & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Forbes & Company Ltd. is 9.58 and PB ratio of Forbes & Company Ltd. is 4.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Forbes & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹662.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Forbes & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹824.80 and 52-week low of Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹559.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

