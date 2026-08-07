Here's the live share price of Forbes & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Forbes & Company
|13.91
|-2.69
|-23.03
|-25.53
|-33.91
|-25.59
|-37.56
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.1
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.5
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.5
|32.8
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.5
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.6
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.1
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.9
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.7
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.6
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Forbes & Company has declined 33.91% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Forbes & Company has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|251.27
|273.97
|10
|261.78
|270.36
|20
|275.79
|276.08
|50
|300.64
|293.94
|100
|316.28
|311.21
|200
|334.62
|335.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Forbes & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 8.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Forbes & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Qu
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Forbes & Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Forbes & Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Forbes & Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Forbes & Company - Notice Of 107Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Forbes & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1919PLC000628 and registration number is 000628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes & Company is ₹278.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Forbes & Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Forbes & Company is ₹359.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Forbes & Company are ₹296.00 and ₹269.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes & Company is ₹462.75 and 52-week low of Forbes & Company is ₹242.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Forbes & Company has shown returns of -5.78% over the past day, -2.69% for the past month, -23.03% over 3 months, -33.91% over 1 year, -25.59% across 3 years, and -37.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forbes & Company are 26.83 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global