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Forbes & Company Share Price

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BSE

FORBES & COMPANY

Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Forbes & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹278.90 Closed
-5.78₹ -17.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Forbes & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹269.40₹296.00
₹278.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹242.20₹462.75
₹278.90
Open Price
₹296.00
Prev. Close
₹296.00
Volume
4,841

Source: Dion Global

Forbes & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Forbes & Company		13.91-2.69-23.03-25.53-33.91-25.59-37.56
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.121.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.527.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.532.862.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.5103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.626.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.355954.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.118.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.4-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.7-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.6-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Forbes & Company has declined 33.91% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Forbes & Company has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Forbes & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Forbes & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5251.27273.97
10261.78270.36
20275.79276.08
50300.64293.94
100316.28311.21
200334.62335.1

Source: Dion Global

Forbes & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Forbes & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.36%, FII holding unchanged at 8.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Forbes & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTForbes & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Qu
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTForbes & Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTForbes & Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 13, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTForbes & Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTForbes & Company - Notice Of 107Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Forbes & Company

Forbes & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1919PLC000628 and registration number is 000628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M C Tahilyani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Jagawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jai L Mavani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bapsy Dastur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Forbes & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Forbes & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes & Company is ₹278.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Forbes & Company?

The Forbes & Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Forbes & Company?

The market cap of Forbes & Company is ₹359.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Forbes & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Forbes & Company are ₹296.00 and ₹269.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Forbes & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes & Company is ₹462.75 and 52-week low of Forbes & Company is ₹242.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Forbes & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Forbes & Company has shown returns of -5.78% over the past day, -2.69% for the past month, -23.03% over 3 months, -33.91% over 1 year, -25.59% across 3 years, and -37.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Forbes & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forbes & Company are 26.83 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Forbes & Company News

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