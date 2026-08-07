What is the share price of Forbes & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes & Company is ₹278.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Forbes & Company? The Forbes & Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Forbes & Company? The market cap of Forbes & Company is ₹359.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Forbes & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Forbes & Company are ₹296.00 and ₹269.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Forbes & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes & Company is ₹462.75 and 52-week low of Forbes & Company is ₹242.20 as on .

How has the Forbes & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Forbes & Company has shown returns of -5.78% over the past day, -2.69% for the past month, -23.03% over 3 months, -33.91% over 1 year, -25.59% across 3 years, and -37.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Forbes & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forbes & Company are 26.83 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global