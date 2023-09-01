Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Special Dividend
Forbes & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1919PLC000628 and registration number is 000628. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹854.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Forbes & Company Ltd. is 9.58 and PB ratio of Forbes & Company Ltd. is 4.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹662.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹824.80 and 52-week low of Forbes & Company Ltd. is ₹559.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.