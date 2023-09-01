Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.59
|2.13
|-4.00
|-7.34
|-22.52
|80.45
|-83.99
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1992PLC328367 and registration number is 328367. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹5.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is -69.06 and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is 14.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹15.39 and 52-week low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹8.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.