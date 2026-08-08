What is the share price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹18.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Nexus Surgical and Medicare? The Nexus Surgical and Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare? The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹10.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nexus Surgical and Medicare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare are ₹19.48 and ₹17.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Surgical and Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹13.26 as on .

How has the Nexus Surgical and Medicare performed historically in terms of returns? The Nexus Surgical and Medicare has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -10.13% over 3 months, 10.66% over 1 year, 28.9% across 3 years, and 45.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare are 14.04 and 5.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global