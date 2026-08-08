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Nexus Surgical and Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEXUS SURGICAL AND MEDICARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.89 Closed
-0.53₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nexus Surgical and Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.50₹19.48
₹18.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.26₹25.50
₹18.89
Open Price
₹19.00
Prev. Close
₹18.99
Volume
3,368

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nexus Surgical and Medicare has gained 10.66% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Nexus Surgical and Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.7618.53
1019.0118.72
2019.3519.06
5019.8919.48
10019.4919.3
20018.1818.71

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nexus Surgical and Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nexus Surgical and Medicare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTNexus Surgical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTNexus Surgical - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Appointment Of Internal Auditors
May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTNexus Surgical - Results - Financial Results For 31-03-2026
May 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTNexus Surgical - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTNexus Surgical - Board Meeting Intimation for Nexus Surgical And Medicare Limited Has Scheduled Its Baord Meeting On Thursday

Source: Dion Global

About Nexus Surgical and Medicare

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1992PLC328367 and registration number is 328367. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Swaroop Mahadev Joshi
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Kailash Bhageria
    Director
  • Mr. Surya Kant Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Durgaprasad Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Pawankumar Sitaram Choudhary
    Director

FAQs on Nexus Surgical and Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹18.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nexus Surgical and Medicare?

The Nexus Surgical and Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare?

The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹10.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nexus Surgical and Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare are ₹19.48 and ₹17.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Surgical and Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹13.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nexus Surgical and Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nexus Surgical and Medicare has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -10.13% over 3 months, 10.66% over 1 year, 28.9% across 3 years, and 45.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare are 14.04 and 5.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nexus Surgical and Medicare News

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