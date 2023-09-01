Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEXUS SURGICAL AND MEDICARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.60 Closed
2.240.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.40₹9.75
₹9.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.18₹15.39
₹9.60
Open Price
₹9.40
Prev. Close
₹9.39
Volume
1,686

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.77
  • R29.93
  • R310.12
  • Pivot
    9.58
  • S19.42
  • S29.23
  • S39.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.649.43
  • 1013.029.37
  • 2012.959.35
  • 5012.49.51
  • 10011.979.85
  • 2009.4710.55

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.592.13-4.00-7.34-22.5280.45-83.99
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. Share Holdings

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1992PLC328367 and registration number is 328367. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Swaroop Mahadev Joshi
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Kailash Bhageria
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Babulal Sodani
    Director
  • Mr. Avinash Kumar Ardawatia
    Director
  • Mr. Pawankumar Sitaram Choudhary
    Director

FAQs on Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.?

The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹5.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is -69.06 and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is 14.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹15.39 and 52-week low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹8.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data