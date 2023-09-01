What is the Market Cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.? The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹5.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is -69.06 and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is 14.88 as on .

What is the share price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on .