Here's the live share price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nexus Surgical and Medicare has gained 10.66% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Nexus Surgical and Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.76
|18.53
|10
|19.01
|18.72
|20
|19.35
|19.06
|50
|19.89
|19.48
|100
|19.49
|19.3
|200
|18.18
|18.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nexus Surgical and Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Nexus Surgical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Nexus Surgical - Announcement Under Reg. 30 - Appointment Of Internal Auditors
|May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Nexus Surgical - Results - Financial Results For 31-03-2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Nexus Surgical - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Nexus Surgical - Board Meeting Intimation for Nexus Surgical And Medicare Limited Has Scheduled Its Baord Meeting On Thursday
Source: Dion Global
Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33100MH1992PLC328367 and registration number is 328367. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹18.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nexus Surgical and Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹10.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nexus Surgical and Medicare are ₹19.48 and ₹17.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nexus Surgical and Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare is ₹13.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nexus Surgical and Medicare has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -10.13% over 3 months, 10.66% over 1 year, 28.9% across 3 years, and 45.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare are 14.04 and 5.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global