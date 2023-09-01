Follow Us

DENIS CHEM LAB LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹114.00 Closed
-3.04-3.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.00₹118.75
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.00₹141.30
₹114.00
Open Price
₹114.65
Prev. Close
₹117.57
Volume
9,965

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117.83
  • R2121.67
  • R3124.58
  • Pivot
    114.92
  • S1111.08
  • S2108.17
  • S3104.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.6118.27
  • 1078.3118.58
  • 2079.73115.58
  • 5076.88105.46
  • 10068.1896.23
  • 20069.6888.08

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. Share Holdings

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Denis Chem Lab Ltd.

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1980PLC003843 and registration number is 003843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh B Patel
    Chairman
  • Dr. Himanshu C Patel
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Gaurang K Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gauri S Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemendrakumar Chamanlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anar H Patel
    Director

FAQs on Denis Chem Lab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Denis Chem Lab Ltd.?

The market cap of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹158.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Denis Chem Lab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is 18.85 and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Denis Chem Lab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹114.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Denis Chem Lab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denis Chem Lab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹141.30 and 52-week low of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

