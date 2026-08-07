Here's the live share price of Denis Chem Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Denis Chem Lab has declined 24.73% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Denis Chem Lab has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.71
|69.52
|10
|70.16
|70.01
|20
|72.47
|71.11
|50
|72.95
|72.59
|100
|73.25
|74.22
|200
|77.79
|79.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Denis Chem Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Denis Chem Lab - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Denis Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Denis Chem Lab - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Denis Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Denis Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1980PLC003843 and registration number is 003843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denis Chem Lab is ₹69.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Denis Chem Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Denis Chem Lab is ₹96.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Denis Chem Lab are ₹69.95 and ₹68.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denis Chem Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denis Chem Lab is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Denis Chem Lab is ₹56.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Denis Chem Lab has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -24.73% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and 4.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab are 11.50 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global