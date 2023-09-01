Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1980PLC003843 and registration number is 003843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹158.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is 18.85 and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹114.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denis Chem Lab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹141.30 and 52-week low of Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.