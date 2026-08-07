What is the share price of Denis Chem Lab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denis Chem Lab is ₹69.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Denis Chem Lab? The Denis Chem Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Denis Chem Lab? The market cap of Denis Chem Lab is ₹96.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Denis Chem Lab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Denis Chem Lab are ₹69.95 and ₹68.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Denis Chem Lab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denis Chem Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denis Chem Lab is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Denis Chem Lab is ₹56.10 as on .

How has the Denis Chem Lab performed historically in terms of returns? The Denis Chem Lab has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -24.73% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and 4.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab are 11.50 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global