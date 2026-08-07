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Denis Chem Lab Share Price

NSE
BSE

DENIS CHEM LAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Denis Chem Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.70 Closed
0.50₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Denis Chem Lab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.20₹69.95
₹69.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.10₹103.00
₹69.70
Open Price
₹69.95
Prev. Close
₹69.35
Volume
34,819

Source: Dion Global

Denis Chem Lab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Denis Chem Lab has declined 24.73% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Denis Chem Lab has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Denis Chem Lab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Denis Chem Lab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.7169.52
1070.1670.01
2072.4771.11
5072.9572.59
10073.2574.22
20077.7979.9

Source: Dion Global

Denis Chem Lab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Denis Chem Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Denis Chem Lab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTDenis Chem Lab - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
Jul 29, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTDenis Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTDenis Chem Lab - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Jul 29, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTDenis Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTDenis Chem Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Denis Chem Lab

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1980PLC003843 and registration number is 003843. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh B Patel
    Chairman
  • Dr. Himanshu C Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipak Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemendrakumar C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anar H Patel
    Director

FAQs on Denis Chem Lab Share Price

What is the share price of Denis Chem Lab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denis Chem Lab is ₹69.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Denis Chem Lab?

The Denis Chem Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Denis Chem Lab?

The market cap of Denis Chem Lab is ₹96.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Denis Chem Lab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Denis Chem Lab are ₹69.95 and ₹68.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Denis Chem Lab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denis Chem Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denis Chem Lab is ₹103.00 and 52-week low of Denis Chem Lab is ₹56.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Denis Chem Lab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Denis Chem Lab has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, -14.89% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -24.73% over 1 year, -12.67% across 3 years, and 4.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Denis Chem Lab are 11.50 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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