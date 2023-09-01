Follow Us

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE PACETRONIX LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹290.45 Closed
1.985.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹290.45₹290.45
₹290.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.50₹285.70
₹290.45
Open Price
₹290.45
Prev. Close
₹284.80
Volume
935

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1290.45
  • R2290.45
  • R3290.45
  • Pivot
    290.45
  • S1290.45
  • S2290.45
  • S3290.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.48275.32
  • 1081.67270.16
  • 2071.59262.2
  • 5056.4228.61
  • 10038.64189.24
  • 20031.21147.17

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1988PLC004317 and registration number is 004317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kumar Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Sethi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Gokhale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Patni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Bhale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Rawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Sethi
    Joint Managing Director

FAQs on Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pacetronix Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹104.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Pacetronix Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is 27.98 and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is 10.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Pacetronix Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹290.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Pacetronix Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pacetronix Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹285.70 and 52-week low of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

