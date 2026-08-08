What is the share price of Shree Pacetronix? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pacetronix is ₹146.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Pacetronix? The Shree Pacetronix is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pacetronix? The market cap of Shree Pacetronix is ₹52.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Pacetronix? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Pacetronix are ₹152.90 and ₹144.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Pacetronix? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pacetronix stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pacetronix is ₹283.15 and 52-week low of Shree Pacetronix is ₹90.00 as on .

How has the Shree Pacetronix performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Pacetronix has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, 7.83% for the past month, 5.95% over 3 months, 32.35% over 1 year, -18.42% across 3 years, and 40.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix are 16.72 and 2.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global