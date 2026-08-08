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Shree Pacetronix Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE PACETRONIX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Shree Pacetronix along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹146.00 Closed
-4.42₹ -6.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Pacetronix Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.20₹152.90
₹146.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹283.15
₹146.00
Open Price
₹152.90
Prev. Close
₹152.75
Volume
1,219

Source: Dion Global

Shree Pacetronix Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Pacetronix		6.538.516.492.8520.32-18.4240.05
Poly Medicure		-0.364.952.7716-11.855.312.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.953.131.98-16.96-60.2949.2243.05
Tarsons Products		08.1238.0246.99-11.73-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-8.4817.5533.4-9-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.071.351.14-2.45-44.95-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.120.0729.0654.716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-0.83-7.68-16.42-28.82-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7753.3319.2518.3546.030.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-5.44-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-13.05-9.75-9.54-23.83-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.77-23.52-11-24.44-6.5-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.026.79-0.12-12.88-13.1751.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8917.39-27.03-39.98-49.21-4.17-2.53
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.231.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.9410.73-15.42-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.5-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-11.56-11.97-2.9853.7152.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-14.14-12.5514.3521.8728.945.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Pacetronix has gained 20.32% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-11.85%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.29%), Tarsons Products (-11.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Pacetronix has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Shree Pacetronix Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Pacetronix Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.63145.15
10134.61141.44
20139.4139.45
50137.43137.78
100131.83140.17
200166.5145.82

Source: Dion Global

Shree Pacetronix Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Pacetronix saw a rise in promoter holding to 36.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Pacetronix Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTShree Pacetronix - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of BM (02Nd/2026-2027) Of The Co Under Reg 29(1) And (2) Of SEBI (
Jul 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTShree Pacetronix - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTShree Pacetronix - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
Jun 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTShree Pacetronix - Intimation To The Holders Of Physical Shares In Terms Of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/38/13/ (4)2026-MIRSD-P
May 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTShree Pacetronix - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Pacetronix

Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1988PLC004317 and registration number is 004317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kumar Sethi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Sethi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandragupt Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manali Tongia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Somya Chhabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Pacetronix Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Pacetronix?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pacetronix is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Pacetronix?

The Shree Pacetronix is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pacetronix?

The market cap of Shree Pacetronix is ₹52.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Pacetronix?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Pacetronix are ₹152.90 and ₹144.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Pacetronix?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pacetronix stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pacetronix is ₹283.15 and 52-week low of Shree Pacetronix is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Pacetronix performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Pacetronix has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, 7.83% for the past month, 5.95% over 3 months, 32.35% over 1 year, -18.42% across 3 years, and 40.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix are 16.72 and 2.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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