Here's the live share price of Shree Pacetronix along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|8.51
|6.49
|2.85
|20.32
|-18.42
|40.05
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|4.95
|2.77
|16
|-11.85
|5.3
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|3.13
|1.98
|-16.96
|-60.29
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|8.12
|38.02
|46.99
|-11.73
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-8.48
|17.55
|33.4
|-9
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|1.35
|1.14
|-2.45
|-44.95
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.1
|20.07
|29.06
|54.7
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-0.83
|-7.68
|-16.42
|-28.82
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|53.33
|19.25
|18.35
|46.03
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-5.44
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-13.05
|-9.75
|-9.54
|-23.83
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.77
|-23.52
|-11
|-24.44
|-6.5
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|6.79
|-0.12
|-12.88
|-13.17
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|17.39
|-27.03
|-39.98
|-49.21
|-4.17
|-2.53
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.2
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|10.73
|-15.42
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.5
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-11.56
|-11.97
|-2.98
|53.71
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-14.14
|-12.55
|14.35
|21.87
|28.9
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Pacetronix has gained 20.32% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-11.85%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.29%), Tarsons Products (-11.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Pacetronix has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.63
|145.15
|10
|134.61
|141.44
|20
|139.4
|139.45
|50
|137.43
|137.78
|100
|131.83
|140.17
|200
|166.5
|145.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Pacetronix saw a rise in promoter holding to 36.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Shree Pacetronix - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of BM (02Nd/2026-2027) Of The Co Under Reg 29(1) And (2) Of SEBI (
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Shree Pacetronix - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Shree Pacetronix - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulation
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Shree Pacetronix - Intimation To The Holders Of Physical Shares In Terms Of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/38/13/ (4)2026-MIRSD-P
|May 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Shree Pacetronix - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
Source: Dion Global
Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1988PLC004317 and registration number is 004317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pacetronix is ₹146.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Pacetronix is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Pacetronix is ₹52.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Pacetronix are ₹152.90 and ₹144.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pacetronix stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pacetronix is ₹283.15 and 52-week low of Shree Pacetronix is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Pacetronix has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, 7.83% for the past month, 5.95% over 3 months, 32.35% over 1 year, -18.42% across 3 years, and 40.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix are 16.72 and 2.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global