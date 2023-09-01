Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1988PLC004317 and registration number is 004317. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of irradiation, electromedical and electrotherapeutic equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹104.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is 27.98 and PB ratio of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is 10.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹290.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Pacetronix Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹285.70 and 52-week low of Shree Pacetronix Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.