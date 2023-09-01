Follow Us

Prevest Denpro Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PREVEST DENPRO LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹490.00 Closed
-1.18-5.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prevest Denpro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹487.00₹503.00
₹490.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹260.95₹607.50
₹490.00
Open Price
₹503.00
Prev. Close
₹495.85
Volume
9,200

Prevest Denpro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1499.67
  • R2509.33
  • R3515.67
  • Pivot
    493.33
  • S1483.67
  • S2477.33
  • S3467.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5395.17483.62
  • 10395.98476.45
  • 20397.57481.36
  • 50399.14485.2
  • 100350.5459.76
  • 200361.98422.98

Prevest Denpro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Prevest Denpro Ltd. Share Holdings

Prevest Denpro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly & Half Yearly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prevest Denpro Ltd.

Prevest Denpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85199JK1999PLC001969 and registration number is 001969. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Sai Kalyan Surapaneni
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Niharika Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sudeep Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nikhil Shrikant Bobade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prevest Denpro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prevest Denpro Ltd.?

The market cap of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹588.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prevest Denpro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is 36.5 and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is 8.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prevest Denpro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹490.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prevest Denpro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prevest Denpro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹607.50 and 52-week low of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹260.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

