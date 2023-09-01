Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly & Half Yearly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prevest Denpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85199JK1999PLC001969 and registration number is 001969. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹588.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is 36.5 and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is 8.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹490.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prevest Denpro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹607.50 and 52-week low of Prevest Denpro Ltd. is ₹260.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.