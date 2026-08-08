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Prevest Denpro Share Price

NSE
BSE

PREVEST DENPRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Prevest Denpro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹380.80 Closed
0.70₹ 2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prevest Denpro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹376.40₹389.90
₹380.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹318.15₹622.05
₹380.80
Open Price
₹385.00
Prev. Close
₹378.15
Volume
17,800

Source: Dion Global

Prevest Denpro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prevest Denpro has declined 28.69% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Prevest Denpro has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Prevest Denpro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prevest Denpro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5393.91388.18
10391.38389.37
20388.76388.88
50386.94391.38
100398.12404.04
200437.46430.57

Source: Dion Global

Prevest Denpro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prevest Denpro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prevest Denpro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTPrevest Denpro - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 11, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTPrevest Denpro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 04:35 PM IST ISTPrevest Denpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPrevest Denpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 27, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTPrevest Denpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Prevest Denpro

Prevest Denpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85199JK1999PLC001969 and registration number is 001969. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Modi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Sai Kalyan Surapaneni
    Director - R & D
  • Mr. Vaibhav Munjal
    Director
  • Ms. Niharika Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Nikhil Shrikant Bobade
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sudeep Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Gandotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prevest Denpro Share Price

What is the share price of Prevest Denpro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prevest Denpro is ₹380.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prevest Denpro?

The Prevest Denpro is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prevest Denpro?

The market cap of Prevest Denpro is ₹457.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prevest Denpro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prevest Denpro are ₹389.90 and ₹376.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prevest Denpro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prevest Denpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prevest Denpro is ₹622.05 and 52-week low of Prevest Denpro is ₹318.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prevest Denpro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prevest Denpro has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -10.19% over 3 months, -28.69% over 1 year, -7.38% across 3 years, and 14.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro are 22.31 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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