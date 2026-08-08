What is the share price of Prevest Denpro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prevest Denpro is ₹380.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Prevest Denpro? The Prevest Denpro is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prevest Denpro? The market cap of Prevest Denpro is ₹457.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prevest Denpro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prevest Denpro are ₹389.90 and ₹376.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prevest Denpro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prevest Denpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prevest Denpro is ₹622.05 and 52-week low of Prevest Denpro is ₹318.15 as on .

How has the Prevest Denpro performed historically in terms of returns? The Prevest Denpro has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -10.19% over 3 months, -28.69% over 1 year, -7.38% across 3 years, and 14.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro are 22.31 and 3.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global