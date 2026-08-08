Here's the live share price of Prevest Denpro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prevest Denpro has declined 28.69% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Prevest Denpro has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|393.91
|388.18
|10
|391.38
|389.37
|20
|388.76
|388.88
|50
|386.94
|391.38
|100
|398.12
|404.04
|200
|437.46
|430.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prevest Denpro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Prevest Denpro - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 11, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Prevest Denpro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:35 PM IST IST
|Prevest Denpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Prevest Denpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 27, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Prevest Denpro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Prevest Denpro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85199JK1999PLC001969 and registration number is 001969. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prevest Denpro is ₹380.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prevest Denpro is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prevest Denpro is ₹457.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prevest Denpro are ₹389.90 and ₹376.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prevest Denpro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prevest Denpro is ₹622.05 and 52-week low of Prevest Denpro is ₹318.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prevest Denpro has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -10.19% over 3 months, -28.69% over 1 year, -7.38% across 3 years, and 14.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro are 22.31 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global