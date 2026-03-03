Here's the live share price of Borosil Scientific along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Borosil Scientific has declined 8.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.69%.
Borosil Scientific’s current P/E of 57.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.08
|-8.36
|-16.76
|-29.03
|-14.74
|-13.72
|-8.47
|Poly Medicure
|2.49
|-16.93
|-31.15
|-36.26
|-35.52
|11.19
|13.08
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-6.83
|-2.42
|-22.13
|-65.27
|-55.10
|56.46
|69.50
|Tarsons Products
|4.85
|-4.84
|-15.84
|-38.83
|-35.36
|-31.47
|-25.35
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.28
|-12.49
|-25.88
|-44.44
|-43.43
|-30.48
|-19.60
|Prevest Denpro
|-2.19
|-3.75
|-2.12
|-25.08
|2.94
|12.88
|18.13
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-1.92
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-4.57
|188.00
|17.06
|9.91
|Nureca
|-6.39
|1.76
|-6.60
|11.57
|19.14
|-7.64
|-15.78
|Earkart
|-0.20
|-10.10
|-17.39
|4.53
|4.53
|1.49
|0.89
|Denis Chem Lab
|-5.51
|-6.31
|-15.31
|-27.13
|-31.49
|0.51
|12.90
|Royal Sense
|-4.41
|-20.00
|-16.00
|-37.78
|-28.45
|11.03
|6.48
|Adtech Systems
|-2.97
|-13.32
|-27.07
|-26.89
|-21.36
|-7.38
|-4.50
|Constronics Infra
|-10.80
|-16.31
|-29.88
|-30.46
|-47.99
|81.82
|54.47
|Amkay Products
|-0.32
|-3.46
|22.00
|16.30
|26.94
|-18.38
|-11.47
|Shree Pacetronix
|-9.54
|-21.24
|-51.19
|-34.57
|61.47
|2.80
|64.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|45.46
|30.05
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|-3.49
|-12.84
|-21.60
|-23.95
|-12.98
|13.88
|7.01
|Adeshwar Meditex
|0
|0
|9.09
|0
|17.65
|-3.21
|-6.47
|Span Divergent
|0
|4.99
|4.24
|56.57
|12.32
|38.49
|21.19
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|-10.28
|1.77
|16.18
|-3.73
|16.94
|18.18
|38.70
Over the last one year, Borosil Scientific has declined 14.74% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Borosil Scientific has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.51
|105.92
|10
|112.15
|108.11
|20
|110.28
|109.6
|50
|113.03
|113.45
|100
|121.97
|120.36
|200
|135.33
|131.49
In the latest quarter, Borosil Scientific remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:21 PM IST
|Borosil Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Borosil Scientific - Grant Of Stock Options Under Borosil Scientific Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|Borosil Scientific - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Borosil Scientific - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months En
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Borosil Scientific - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Compa
Borosil Scientific Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1991PLC061851 and registration number is 061851. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Scientific is ₹103.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Borosil Scientific is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Borosil Scientific is ₹921.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil Scientific are ₹104.10 and ₹99.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Scientific stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Scientific is ₹190.45 and 52-week low of Borosil Scientific is ₹99.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Borosil Scientific has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -17.69% over 1 year, -13.72% across 3 years, and -8.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil Scientific are 57.30 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.