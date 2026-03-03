Facebook Pixel Code
Borosil Scientific Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOROSIL SCIENTIFIC

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Borosil Scientific along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.55 Closed
0.34₹ 0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Borosil Scientific Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.30₹104.10
₹103.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.30₹190.45
₹103.55
Open Price
₹99.30
Prev. Close
₹103.20
Volume
11,076

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Borosil Scientific has declined 8.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.69%.

Borosil Scientific’s current P/E of 57.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Borosil Scientific Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Borosil Scientific		-2.08-8.36-16.76-29.03-14.74-13.72-8.47
Poly Medicure		2.49-16.93-31.15-36.26-35.5211.1913.08
Fischer Medical Ventures		-6.83-2.42-22.13-65.27-55.1056.4669.50
Tarsons Products		4.85-4.84-15.84-38.83-35.36-31.47-25.35
Laxmi Dental		-1.28-12.49-25.88-44.44-43.43-30.48-19.60
Prevest Denpro		-2.19-3.75-2.12-25.082.9412.8818.13
Hemant Surgical Industries		-1.92-0.69-1.30-4.57188.0017.069.91
Nureca		-6.391.76-6.6011.5719.14-7.64-15.78
Earkart		-0.20-10.10-17.394.534.531.490.89
Denis Chem Lab		-5.51-6.31-15.31-27.13-31.490.5112.90
Royal Sense		-4.41-20.00-16.00-37.78-28.4511.036.48
Adtech Systems		-2.97-13.32-27.07-26.89-21.36-7.38-4.50
Constronics Infra		-10.80-16.31-29.88-30.46-47.9981.8254.47
Amkay Products		-0.32-3.4622.0016.3026.94-18.38-11.47
Shree Pacetronix		-9.54-21.24-51.19-34.5761.472.8064.16
KMS Medisurgi		00-0.32-0.32-0.3245.4630.05
Centenial Surgical Suture		-3.49-12.84-21.60-23.95-12.9813.887.01
Adeshwar Meditex		009.09017.65-3.21-6.47
Span Divergent		04.994.2456.5712.3238.4921.19
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		-10.281.7716.18-3.7316.9418.1838.70

Over the last one year, Borosil Scientific has declined 14.74% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Borosil Scientific has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).

Borosil Scientific Financials

Borosil Scientific Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.51105.92
10112.15108.11
20110.28109.6
50113.03113.45
100121.97120.36
200135.33131.49

Borosil Scientific Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Borosil Scientific remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Borosil Scientific Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 8:21 PM ISTBorosil Scientific - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 11, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTBorosil Scientific - Grant Of Stock Options Under Borosil Scientific Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme
Feb 11, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTBorosil Scientific - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 11, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTBorosil Scientific - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months En
Feb 04, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTBorosil Scientific - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Compa

About Borosil Scientific

Borosil Scientific Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1991PLC061851 and registration number is 061851. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kewal Handa
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Kheruka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kishore Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anupa Sahney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreevar Kheruka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Patankar
    WholeTime Director & CEO

FAQs on Borosil Scientific Share Price

What is the share price of Borosil Scientific?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Scientific is ₹103.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Borosil Scientific?

The Borosil Scientific is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Scientific?

The market cap of Borosil Scientific is ₹921.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Borosil Scientific?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil Scientific are ₹104.10 and ₹99.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil Scientific?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Scientific stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Scientific is ₹190.45 and 52-week low of Borosil Scientific is ₹99.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Borosil Scientific performed historically in terms of returns?

The Borosil Scientific has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -18.88% over 3 months, -17.69% over 1 year, -13.72% across 3 years, and -8.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Borosil Scientific?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil Scientific are 57.30 and 2.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

