Adtech Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADTECH SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Adtech Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.00 Closed
0.17₹ 0.09
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Adtech Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹53.50
₹52.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹99.95
₹52.00
Open Price
₹51.50
Prev. Close
₹51.91
Volume
4,010

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Adtech Systems has declined 4.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.21%.

Adtech Systems’s current P/E of 16.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Adtech Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adtech Systems		-2.97-13.32-27.07-26.89-21.36-7.38-4.50
Poly Medicure		2.49-16.93-31.15-36.26-35.5211.1913.08
Fischer Medical Ventures		-6.83-2.42-22.13-65.27-55.1056.4669.50
Tarsons Products		4.85-4.84-15.84-38.83-35.36-31.47-25.35
Laxmi Dental		-1.28-12.49-25.88-44.44-43.43-30.48-19.60
Borosil Scientific		-2.08-8.36-16.76-29.03-14.74-13.72-8.47
Prevest Denpro		-2.19-3.75-2.12-25.082.9412.8818.13
Hemant Surgical Industries		-1.92-0.69-1.30-4.57188.0017.069.91
Nureca		-6.391.76-6.6011.5719.14-7.64-15.78
Earkart		-0.20-10.10-17.394.534.531.490.89
Denis Chem Lab		-5.51-6.31-15.31-27.13-31.490.5112.90
Royal Sense		-4.41-20.00-16.00-37.78-28.4511.036.48
Constronics Infra		-10.80-16.31-29.88-30.46-47.9981.8254.47
Amkay Products		-0.32-3.4622.0016.3026.94-18.38-11.47
Shree Pacetronix		-9.54-21.24-51.19-34.5761.472.8064.16
KMS Medisurgi		00-0.32-0.32-0.3245.4630.05
Centenial Surgical Suture		-3.49-12.84-21.60-23.95-12.9813.887.01
Adeshwar Meditex		009.09017.65-3.21-6.47
Span Divergent		04.994.2456.5712.3238.4921.19
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		-10.281.7716.18-3.7316.9418.1838.70

Over the last one year, Adtech Systems has declined 21.36% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Adtech Systems has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).

Adtech Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Adtech Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.753.44
1054.9754.59
2056.9556.2
5061.3860.54
10068.7965.25
20070.8370.84

Adtech Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adtech Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.84%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adtech Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 10:25 PM ISTAdtech Systems - Despatch Of Postal Ballot Notice To Shareholders For Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors
Feb 25, 2026, 10:21 PM ISTAdtech Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 14, 2026, 6:59 PM ISTAdtech Systems - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th February 2026 - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter An
Feb 14, 2026, 6:55 PM ISTAdtech Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th February 2026 - Approval Of Unaudited Financ
Feb 07, 2026, 1:25 AM ISTAdtech Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And 9 Months Ende

About Adtech Systems

Adtech Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111TN1990PLC018678 and registration number is 018678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. R Subramonian
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M R Krishnan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M R Narayanan
    Director
  • Dr. M Ayyappan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh T Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harikrishnan R Nair
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suma Sankaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adtech Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Adtech Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adtech Systems is ₹52.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adtech Systems?

The Adtech Systems is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adtech Systems?

The market cap of Adtech Systems is ₹61.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adtech Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adtech Systems are ₹53.50 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adtech Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adtech Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adtech Systems is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Adtech Systems is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Adtech Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adtech Systems has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -30.77% over 3 months, -28.21% over 1 year, -7.38% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adtech Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adtech Systems are 16.28 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.92 per annum.

Adtech Systems News

