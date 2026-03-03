Here's the live share price of Adtech Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Adtech Systems has declined 4.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.21%.
Adtech Systems’s current P/E of 16.28x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adtech Systems
|-2.97
|-13.32
|-27.07
|-26.89
|-21.36
|-7.38
|-4.50
|Poly Medicure
|2.49
|-16.93
|-31.15
|-36.26
|-35.52
|11.19
|13.08
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-6.83
|-2.42
|-22.13
|-65.27
|-55.10
|56.46
|69.50
|Tarsons Products
|4.85
|-4.84
|-15.84
|-38.83
|-35.36
|-31.47
|-25.35
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.28
|-12.49
|-25.88
|-44.44
|-43.43
|-30.48
|-19.60
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.08
|-8.36
|-16.76
|-29.03
|-14.74
|-13.72
|-8.47
|Prevest Denpro
|-2.19
|-3.75
|-2.12
|-25.08
|2.94
|12.88
|18.13
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-1.92
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-4.57
|188.00
|17.06
|9.91
|Nureca
|-6.39
|1.76
|-6.60
|11.57
|19.14
|-7.64
|-15.78
|Earkart
|-0.20
|-10.10
|-17.39
|4.53
|4.53
|1.49
|0.89
|Denis Chem Lab
|-5.51
|-6.31
|-15.31
|-27.13
|-31.49
|0.51
|12.90
|Royal Sense
|-4.41
|-20.00
|-16.00
|-37.78
|-28.45
|11.03
|6.48
|Constronics Infra
|-10.80
|-16.31
|-29.88
|-30.46
|-47.99
|81.82
|54.47
|Amkay Products
|-0.32
|-3.46
|22.00
|16.30
|26.94
|-18.38
|-11.47
|Shree Pacetronix
|-9.54
|-21.24
|-51.19
|-34.57
|61.47
|2.80
|64.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|45.46
|30.05
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|-3.49
|-12.84
|-21.60
|-23.95
|-12.98
|13.88
|7.01
|Adeshwar Meditex
|0
|0
|9.09
|0
|17.65
|-3.21
|-6.47
|Span Divergent
|0
|4.99
|4.24
|56.57
|12.32
|38.49
|21.19
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|-10.28
|1.77
|16.18
|-3.73
|16.94
|18.18
|38.70
Over the last one year, Adtech Systems has declined 21.36% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Adtech Systems has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.7
|53.44
|10
|54.97
|54.59
|20
|56.95
|56.2
|50
|61.38
|60.54
|100
|68.79
|65.25
|200
|70.83
|70.84
In the latest quarter, Adtech Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.84%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
|Adtech Systems - Despatch Of Postal Ballot Notice To Shareholders For Re-Appointment Of Independent Directors
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
|Adtech Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:59 PM IST
|Adtech Systems - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th February 2026 - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter An
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:55 PM IST
|Adtech Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th February 2026 - Approval Of Unaudited Financ
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:25 AM IST
|Adtech Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And 9 Months Ende
Adtech Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33111TN1990PLC018678 and registration number is 018678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adtech Systems is ₹52.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Adtech Systems is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adtech Systems is ₹61.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adtech Systems are ₹53.50 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adtech Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adtech Systems is ₹99.95 and 52-week low of Adtech Systems is ₹50.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Adtech Systems has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -5.37% for the past month, -30.77% over 3 months, -28.21% over 1 year, -7.38% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adtech Systems are 16.28 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.92 per annum.