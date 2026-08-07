What is the share price of Centenial Surgical Suture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹85.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Centenial Surgical Suture? The Centenial Surgical Suture is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centenial Surgical Suture? The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹31.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Centenial Surgical Suture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Centenial Surgical Suture are ₹85.00 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centenial Surgical Suture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centenial Surgical Suture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹73.04 as on .

How has the Centenial Surgical Suture performed historically in terms of returns? The Centenial Surgical Suture has shown returns of 4.13% over the past day, 5.2% for the past month, -17.87% over 3 months, -45.16% over 1 year, -0.35% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture are -13.98 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global