Here's the live share price of Centenial Surgical Suture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Centenial Surgical Suture has declined 45.16% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Centenial Surgical Suture has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.21
|79.26
|10
|81.43
|79.95
|20
|79.91
|80.44
|50
|85.57
|83.27
|100
|88.04
|88.25
|200
|98.19
|96.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Centenial Surgical Suture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Centenial Surgic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Jun
|Jul 09, 2026, 03:46 AM IST IST
|Centenial Surgic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Centenial Surgic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Centenial Surgic - Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026 Along With
|May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Centenial Surgic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 30 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of T
Source: Dion Global
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089759 and registration number is 089759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Centenial Surgical Suture is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹31.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Centenial Surgical Suture are ₹85.00 and ₹85.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centenial Surgical Suture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹73.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Centenial Surgical Suture has shown returns of 4.13% over the past day, 5.2% for the past month, -17.87% over 3 months, -45.16% over 1 year, -0.35% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture are -13.98 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global