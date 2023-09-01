Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089759 and registration number is 089759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹28.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is 28.58 and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹78.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹94.48 and 52-week low of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹46.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.