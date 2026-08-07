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Centenial Surgical Suture Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Centenial Surgical Suture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.00 Closed
4.13₹ 3.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Centenial Surgical Suture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹85.00
₹85.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.04₹189.00
₹85.00
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹81.63
Volume
248

Source: Dion Global

Centenial Surgical Suture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Centenial Surgical Suture has declined 45.16% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Centenial Surgical Suture has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Centenial Surgical Suture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Centenial Surgical Suture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.2179.26
1081.4379.95
2079.9180.44
5085.5783.27
10088.0488.25
20098.1996.95

Source: Dion Global

Centenial Surgical Suture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Centenial Surgical Suture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Centenial Surgical Suture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTCentenial Surgic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Jun
Jul 09, 2026, 03:46 AM IST ISTCentenial Surgic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTCentenial Surgic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTCentenial Surgic - Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026 Along With
May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTCentenial Surgic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 30 2026, Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of T

Source: Dion Global

About Centenial Surgical Suture

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089759 and registration number is 089759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Majrekar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anuradha Kashikar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Devraj T Poojary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Neel M Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ridhima B Limaye
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash S Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj V Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Centenial Surgical Suture Share Price

What is the share price of Centenial Surgical Suture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Centenial Surgical Suture?

The Centenial Surgical Suture is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Centenial Surgical Suture?

The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹31.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Centenial Surgical Suture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Centenial Surgical Suture are ₹85.00 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centenial Surgical Suture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centenial Surgical Suture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Centenial Surgical Suture is ₹73.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Centenial Surgical Suture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Centenial Surgical Suture has shown returns of 4.13% over the past day, 5.2% for the past month, -17.87% over 3 months, -45.16% over 1 year, -0.35% across 3 years, and 9.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture are -13.98 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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