Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹78.89 Closed
1.871.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.45₹79.40
₹78.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.70₹94.48
₹78.89
Open Price
₹79.40
Prev. Close
₹77.44
Volume
237

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.71
  • R280.53
  • R381.66
  • Pivot
    78.58
  • S177.76
  • S276.63
  • S375.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.5178.11
  • 1052.979.24
  • 2053.0980.09
  • 5054.1177.6
  • 10055.0472.69
  • 20056.3867.02

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. Share Holdings

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1995PLC089759 and registration number is 089759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Majrekar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Anuradha Kashikar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Devraj T Poojary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhushan S Limaye
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil C Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagadish B Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neel M Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.?

The market cap of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹28.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is 28.58 and PB ratio of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹78.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹94.48 and 52-week low of Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. is ₹46.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

