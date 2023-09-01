Follow Us

CONSTRONICS INFRA LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Constronics Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.00₹12.00
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.12₹15.08
₹12.00
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹12.00
Volume
0

Constronics Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112
  • R212
  • R312
  • Pivot
    12
  • S112
  • S212
  • S312

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.612.21
  • 106.9212.57
  • 206.8612.66
  • 506.9711.26
  • 1007.079.8
  • 2006.118.58

Constronics Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Constronics Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Constronics Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Constronics Infra Ltd.

Constronics Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TN1992PLC022948 and registration number is 022948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Sundararaghavan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Suresh Kumaar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. T Sharmila
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Purushothaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Constronics Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Constronics Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Constronics Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Constronics Infra Ltd. is 66.67 and PB ratio of Constronics Infra Ltd. is 34.79 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Constronics Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Constronics Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Constronics Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹15.08 and 52-week low of Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹5.12 as on Aug 31, 2023.

