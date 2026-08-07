Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Constronics Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONSTRONICS INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Constronics Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.99 Closed
0.02₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Constronics Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.50₹49.99
₹49.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹70.99
₹49.99
Open Price
₹49.99
Prev. Close
₹49.98
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Constronics Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416-12.155.312.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.646.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.4-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.90.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11-21.09-6.5-3.95
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.231.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.2-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.5-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.1-11.97-2.9861.452.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.945.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Constronics Infra has declined 12.94% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Constronics Infra has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Constronics Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Constronics Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.8549.22
1049.0549.02
2048.3648.42
5046.347.73
10048.1648.99
20053.8453.24

Source: Dion Global

Constronics Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Constronics Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Constronics Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 03:54 PM IST ISTConstronics Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTConstronics Infra - Update On Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTConstronics Infra - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 29Th March 2026 For Consideration Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated F
May 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTConstronics Infra - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTConstronics Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Constronics Infra

Constronics Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TN1992PLC022948 and registration number is 022948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Sundararaghavan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Suresh Kumaar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. T Sharmila
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Purushothaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tirukkurungudi Seshadri Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailas Ashokkumar Ashon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Constronics Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Constronics Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Constronics Infra is ₹49.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Constronics Infra?

The Constronics Infra is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Constronics Infra?

The market cap of Constronics Infra is ₹62.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Constronics Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Constronics Infra are ₹49.99 and ₹49.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Constronics Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Constronics Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Constronics Infra is ₹70.99 and 52-week low of Constronics Infra is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Constronics Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Constronics Infra has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 7.07% for the past month, 0.38% over 3 months, -12.94% over 1 year, 51.07% across 3 years, and 42.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Constronics Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Constronics Infra are 22.22 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Constronics Infra News

More Constronics Infra News
Market Pulse