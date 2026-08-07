What is the share price of Constronics Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Constronics Infra is ₹49.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Constronics Infra? The Constronics Infra is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Constronics Infra? The market cap of Constronics Infra is ₹62.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Constronics Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Constronics Infra are ₹49.99 and ₹49.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Constronics Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Constronics Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Constronics Infra is ₹70.99 and 52-week low of Constronics Infra is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Constronics Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Constronics Infra has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 7.07% for the past month, 0.38% over 3 months, -12.94% over 1 year, 51.07% across 3 years, and 42.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Constronics Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Constronics Infra are 22.22 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global