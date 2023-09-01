Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Constronics Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TN1992PLC022948 and registration number is 022948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Constronics Infra Ltd. is 66.67 and PB ratio of Constronics Infra Ltd. is 34.79 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Constronics Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹15.08 and 52-week low of Constronics Infra Ltd. is ₹5.12 as on Aug 31, 2023.