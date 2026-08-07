Here's the live share price of Constronics Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16
|-12.15
|5.3
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.6
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.4
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.9
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11
|-21.09
|-6.5
|-3.95
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.2
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.2
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.5
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.1
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.4
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.9
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Constronics Infra has declined 12.94% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Constronics Infra has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.85
|49.22
|10
|49.05
|49.02
|20
|48.36
|48.42
|50
|46.3
|47.73
|100
|48.16
|48.99
|200
|53.84
|53.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Constronics Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:54 PM IST IST
|Constronics Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Constronics Infra - Update On Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Constronics Infra - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 29Th March 2026 For Consideration Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated F
|May 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Constronics Infra - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Constronics Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Constronics Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100TN1992PLC022948 and registration number is 022948. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials, hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Constronics Infra is ₹49.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Constronics Infra is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Constronics Infra is ₹62.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Constronics Infra are ₹49.99 and ₹49.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Constronics Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Constronics Infra is ₹70.99 and 52-week low of Constronics Infra is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Constronics Infra has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, 7.07% for the past month, 0.38% over 3 months, -12.94% over 1 year, 51.07% across 3 years, and 42.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Constronics Infra are 22.22 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global