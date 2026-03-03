Here's the live share price of Amkay Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amkay Products has declined 11.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.76%.
Amkay Products’s current P/E of 14.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amkay Products
|-0.32
|-3.46
|22.00
|16.30
|26.94
|-18.38
|-11.47
|Poly Medicure
|2.49
|-16.93
|-31.15
|-36.26
|-35.52
|11.19
|13.08
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-6.83
|-2.42
|-22.13
|-65.27
|-55.10
|56.46
|69.50
|Tarsons Products
|4.85
|-4.84
|-15.84
|-38.83
|-35.36
|-31.47
|-25.35
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.28
|-12.49
|-25.88
|-44.44
|-43.43
|-30.48
|-19.60
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.08
|-8.36
|-16.76
|-29.03
|-14.74
|-13.72
|-8.47
|Prevest Denpro
|-2.19
|-3.75
|-2.12
|-25.08
|2.94
|12.88
|18.13
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-1.92
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-4.57
|188.00
|17.06
|9.91
|Nureca
|-6.39
|1.76
|-6.60
|11.57
|19.14
|-7.64
|-15.78
|Earkart
|-0.20
|-10.10
|-17.39
|4.53
|4.53
|1.49
|0.89
|Denis Chem Lab
|-5.51
|-6.31
|-15.31
|-27.13
|-31.49
|0.51
|12.90
|Royal Sense
|-4.41
|-20.00
|-16.00
|-37.78
|-28.45
|11.03
|6.48
|Adtech Systems
|-2.97
|-13.32
|-27.07
|-26.89
|-21.36
|-7.38
|-4.50
|Constronics Infra
|-10.80
|-16.31
|-29.88
|-30.46
|-47.99
|81.82
|54.47
|Shree Pacetronix
|-9.54
|-21.24
|-51.19
|-34.57
|61.47
|2.80
|64.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|45.46
|30.05
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|-3.49
|-12.84
|-21.60
|-23.95
|-12.98
|13.88
|7.01
|Adeshwar Meditex
|0
|0
|9.09
|0
|17.65
|-3.21
|-6.47
|Span Divergent
|0
|4.99
|4.24
|56.57
|12.32
|38.49
|21.19
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|-10.28
|1.77
|16.18
|-3.73
|16.94
|18.18
|38.70
Over the last one year, Amkay Products has gained 26.94% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Amkay Products has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.6
|60.37
|10
|59.01
|61.11
|20
|66.5
|63.3
|50
|64.34
|62.7
|100
|57.61
|59.42
|200
|52.79
|58.5
In the latest quarter, Amkay Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Dec 12, 2025, 6:58 PM IST
|Amkay Products - Reply To Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited
|Dec 11, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
|Amkay Products - Clarification sought from Amkay Products Ltd
|Nov 13, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
|Amkay Products - Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
|Nov 13, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
|Amkay Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 12Th November, 2025 For Consider A
|Nov 07, 2025, 1:33 AM IST
|Amkay Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended Sep
Amkay Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397MH2007PLC175403 and registration number is 175403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amkay Products is ₹59.66 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amkay Products is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amkay Products is ₹51.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amkay Products are ₹59.66 and ₹59.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amkay Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amkay Products is ₹81.99 and 52-week low of Amkay Products is ₹36.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amkay Products has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.22% for the past month, 29.7% over 3 months, 21.76% over 1 year, -18.38% across 3 years, and -11.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amkay Products are 14.84 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.