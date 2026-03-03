Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Amkay Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMKAY PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Amkay Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.66 Closed
-5.00₹ -3.14
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Amkay Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.66₹59.66
₹59.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹81.99
₹59.66
Open Price
₹59.66
Prev. Close
₹62.80
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amkay Products has declined 11.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.76%.

Amkay Products’s current P/E of 14.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Amkay Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amkay Products		-0.32-3.4622.0016.3026.94-18.38-11.47
Poly Medicure		2.49-16.93-31.15-36.26-35.5211.1913.08
Fischer Medical Ventures		-6.83-2.42-22.13-65.27-55.1056.4669.50
Tarsons Products		4.85-4.84-15.84-38.83-35.36-31.47-25.35
Laxmi Dental		-1.28-12.49-25.88-44.44-43.43-30.48-19.60
Borosil Scientific		-2.08-8.36-16.76-29.03-14.74-13.72-8.47
Prevest Denpro		-2.19-3.75-2.12-25.082.9412.8818.13
Hemant Surgical Industries		-1.92-0.69-1.30-4.57188.0017.069.91
Nureca		-6.391.76-6.6011.5719.14-7.64-15.78
Earkart		-0.20-10.10-17.394.534.531.490.89
Denis Chem Lab		-5.51-6.31-15.31-27.13-31.490.5112.90
Royal Sense		-4.41-20.00-16.00-37.78-28.4511.036.48
Adtech Systems		-2.97-13.32-27.07-26.89-21.36-7.38-4.50
Constronics Infra		-10.80-16.31-29.88-30.46-47.9981.8254.47
Shree Pacetronix		-9.54-21.24-51.19-34.5761.472.8064.16
KMS Medisurgi		00-0.32-0.32-0.3245.4630.05
Centenial Surgical Suture		-3.49-12.84-21.60-23.95-12.9813.887.01
Adeshwar Meditex		009.09017.65-3.21-6.47
Span Divergent		04.994.2456.5712.3238.4921.19
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		-10.281.7716.18-3.7316.9418.1838.70

Over the last one year, Amkay Products has gained 26.94% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Amkay Products has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).

Amkay Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Amkay Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.660.37
1059.0161.11
2066.563.3
5064.3462.7
10057.6159.42
20052.7958.5

Amkay Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amkay Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Amkay Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Dec 12, 2025, 6:58 PM ISTAmkay Products - Reply To Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited
Dec 11, 2025, 11:59 PM ISTAmkay Products - Clarification sought from Amkay Products Ltd
Nov 13, 2025, 12:05 AM ISTAmkay Products - Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended September 30, 2025
Nov 13, 2025, 12:01 AM ISTAmkay Products - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 12Th November, 2025 For Consider A
Nov 07, 2025, 1:33 AM ISTAmkay Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended Sep

About Amkay Products

Amkay Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397MH2007PLC175403 and registration number is 175403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kashyap Pravin Mody
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemanshu Kantilal Batavia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Somabhai Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anamika Ajmera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amkay Products Share Price

What is the share price of Amkay Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amkay Products is ₹59.66 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amkay Products?

The Amkay Products is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amkay Products?

The market cap of Amkay Products is ₹51.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amkay Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amkay Products are ₹59.66 and ₹59.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amkay Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amkay Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amkay Products is ₹81.99 and 52-week low of Amkay Products is ₹36.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Amkay Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amkay Products has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.22% for the past month, 29.7% over 3 months, 21.76% over 1 year, -18.38% across 3 years, and -11.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amkay Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amkay Products are 14.84 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Amkay Products News

More Amkay Products News
icon
Market Pulse