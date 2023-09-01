Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEMANT SURGICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹232.00 Closed
1.914.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.15₹232.50
₹232.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.96₹259.95
₹232.00
Open Price
₹229.90
Prev. Close
₹227.65
Volume
25,600

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1233.62
  • R2235.23
  • R3237.97
  • Pivot
    230.88
  • S1229.27
  • S2226.53
  • S3224.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.03229.68
  • 1035.01231.93
  • 2017.51229.73
  • 507216.61
  • 1003.50
  • 2001.750

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

About Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.

Medical Equipment & Accessories

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Praful Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Hanskumar Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nehal Babu Karelia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kirti Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Ajmera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is ₹242.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is 9.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is ₹232.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is ₹259.95 and 52-week low of Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is ₹153.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data