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Hemant Surgical Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEMANT SURGICAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Hemant Surgical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹362.00 Closed
0.63₹ 2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hemant Surgical Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹346.25₹362.00
₹362.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.00₹446.00
₹362.00
Open Price
₹357.45
Prev. Close
₹359.75
Volume
23,600

Source: Dion Global

Hemant Surgical Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hemant Surgical Industries has gained 57.67% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemant Surgical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Hemant Surgical Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hemant Surgical Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5372.74376.16
10380.79377.3
20376.66377.28
50378.87369.81
100339.02349.82
200312.59314.74

Source: Dion Global

Hemant Surgical Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hemant Surgical Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.82%, while DII stake increased to 19.94%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hemant Surgical Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTHemant Surgical Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTHemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 01, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTHemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
May 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTHemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
May 15, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTHemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Hemant Surgical Industries

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33110MH1989PLC051133 and registration number is 051133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Hospital and Medical Care Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hanskumar Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Hanskumar Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemant Praful Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nehal Babu Karelia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Chandrakat Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kshama Dharnidharka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hemant Surgical Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hemant Surgical Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hemant Surgical Industries?

The Hemant Surgical Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemant Surgical Industries?

The market cap of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹471.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemant Surgical Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemant Surgical Industries are ₹362.00 and ₹346.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemant Surgical Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemant Surgical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹446.00 and 52-week low of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hemant Surgical Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hemant Surgical Industries has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 3.61% for the past month, 18.13% over 3 months, 57.67% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 15.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries are 24.60 and 3.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hemant Surgical Industries News

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