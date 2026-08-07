Here's the live share price of Hemant Surgical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hemant Surgical Industries has gained 57.67% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemant Surgical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|372.74
|376.16
|10
|380.79
|377.3
|20
|376.66
|377.28
|50
|378.87
|369.81
|100
|339.02
|349.82
|200
|312.59
|314.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hemant Surgical Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.82%, while DII stake increased to 19.94%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Hemant Surgical Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Hemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 01, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|Hemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|May 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Hemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|May 15, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Hemant Surgical Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33110MH1989PLC051133 and registration number is 051133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Hospital and Medical Care Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹362.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hemant Surgical Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹471.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemant Surgical Industries are ₹362.00 and ₹346.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemant Surgical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹446.00 and 52-week low of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hemant Surgical Industries has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 3.61% for the past month, 18.13% over 3 months, 57.67% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 15.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries are 24.60 and 3.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global