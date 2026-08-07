What is the share price of Hemant Surgical Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹362.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hemant Surgical Industries? The Hemant Surgical Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemant Surgical Industries? The market cap of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹471.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemant Surgical Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemant Surgical Industries are ₹362.00 and ₹346.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemant Surgical Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemant Surgical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹446.00 and 52-week low of Hemant Surgical Industries is ₹215.00 as on .

How has the Hemant Surgical Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hemant Surgical Industries has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, 3.61% for the past month, 18.13% over 3 months, 57.67% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 15.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemant Surgical Industries are 24.60 and 3.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global