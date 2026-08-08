Here's the live share price of KMS Medisurgi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KMS Medisurgi has gained 4.65% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, KMS Medisurgi has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.76
|127.96
|10
|125.82
|124.06
|20
|116.09
|112.27
|50
|71.36
|84.02
|100
|51.59
|62.61
|200
|29.26
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KMS Medisurgi remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|KMS Medisurgi - Non-Applicability Of Report On Corporate Governance
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|KMS Medisurgi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|KMS Medisurgi - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 202
|May 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|KMS Medisurgi - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|KMS Medisurgi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On May 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397MH1999PLC119118 and registration number is 119118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMS Medisurgi is ₹132.80 as on May 13, 2026.
The KMS Medisurgi is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KMS Medisurgi is ₹43.82 Cr as on May 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KMS Medisurgi are ₹132.80 and ₹132.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMS Medisurgi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMS Medisurgi is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of KMS Medisurgi is ₹120.50 as on May 13, 2026.
The KMS Medisurgi has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.65% over 1 year, 7.2% across 3 years, and 31.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi are 178.49 and 5.27 on May 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global