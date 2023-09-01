Follow Us

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KMS MEDISURGI LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹91.00 Closed
00
As on Jul 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.00₹91.00
₹91.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹107.80
₹91.00
Open Price
₹91.00
Prev. Close
₹91.00
Volume
0

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191
  • R291
  • R391
  • Pivot
    91
  • S191
  • S291
  • S391

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.289.65
  • 1034.1677.69
  • 2034.1763.12
  • 5033.2447.8
  • 10030.0239.21
  • 20015.010

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. Share Holdings

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About KMS Medisurgi Ltd.

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397MH1999PLC119118 and registration number is 119118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rekha Devang Kanakia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Devang Kanakia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sidddharth Kanakia
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Chunilal Rajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Pravin Tarpara
    Independent Director

FAQs on KMS Medisurgi Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KMS Medisurgi Ltd.?

The market cap of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹30.03 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KMS Medisurgi Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is 4.16 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What is the share price of KMS Medisurgi Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Jul 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMS Medisurgi Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMS Medisurgi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹107.80 and 52-week low of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Jul 21, 2023.

