Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397MH1999PLC119118 and registration number is 119118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹30.03 Cr as on Jul 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is 4.16 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Jul 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMS Medisurgi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹107.80 and 52-week low of KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is ₹38.00 as on Jul 21, 2023.