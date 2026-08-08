Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

KMS Medisurgi Share Price

NSE
BSE

KMS MEDISURGI

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of KMS Medisurgi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.80 Closed
4.98₹ 6.30
As on May 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

KMS Medisurgi Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.80₹132.80
₹132.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.50₹132.80
₹132.80
Open Price
₹132.80
Prev. Close
₹126.50
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

KMS Medisurgi Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KMS Medisurgi has gained 4.65% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, KMS Medisurgi has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

KMS Medisurgi Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KMS Medisurgi Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.76127.96
10125.82124.06
20116.09112.27
5071.3684.02
10051.5962.61
20029.260

Source: Dion Global

KMS Medisurgi Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KMS Medisurgi remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

KMS Medisurgi Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTKMS Medisurgi - Non-Applicability Of Report On Corporate Governance
Jul 14, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTKMS Medisurgi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTKMS Medisurgi - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 202
May 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTKMS Medisurgi - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 26, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTKMS Medisurgi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On May 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About KMS Medisurgi

KMS Medisurgi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397MH1999PLC119118 and registration number is 119118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages, dressings, surgical gut string etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Gaurang Kanakia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Monali Gaurang Kanakia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Devang Kanakia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Chunilal Rajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Pravin Tarpara
    Independent Director

FAQs on KMS Medisurgi Share Price

What is the share price of KMS Medisurgi?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMS Medisurgi is ₹132.80 as on May 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is KMS Medisurgi?

The KMS Medisurgi is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMS Medisurgi?

The market cap of KMS Medisurgi is ₹43.82 Cr as on May 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KMS Medisurgi?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KMS Medisurgi are ₹132.80 and ₹132.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMS Medisurgi?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMS Medisurgi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMS Medisurgi is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of KMS Medisurgi is ₹120.50 as on May 13, 2026.

How has the KMS Medisurgi performed historically in terms of returns?

The KMS Medisurgi has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.65% over 1 year, 7.2% across 3 years, and 31.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi are 178.49 and 5.27 on May 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KMS Medisurgi News

More KMS Medisurgi News
Market Pulse