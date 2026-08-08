What is the share price of KMS Medisurgi? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KMS Medisurgi is ₹132.80 as on .

What kind of stock is KMS Medisurgi? The KMS Medisurgi is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KMS Medisurgi? The market cap of KMS Medisurgi is ₹43.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KMS Medisurgi? Today’s highest and lowest price of KMS Medisurgi are ₹132.80 and ₹132.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KMS Medisurgi? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KMS Medisurgi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KMS Medisurgi is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of KMS Medisurgi is ₹120.50 as on .

How has the KMS Medisurgi performed historically in terms of returns? The KMS Medisurgi has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.65% over 1 year, 7.2% across 3 years, and 31.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi are 178.49 and 5.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global