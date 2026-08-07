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Adeshwar Meditex Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADESHWAR MEDITEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Adeshwar Meditex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.30 Closed
-3.72₹ -0.63
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adeshwar Meditex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.10₹16.30
₹16.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹21.80
₹16.30
Open Price
₹14.10
Prev. Close
₹16.93
Volume
30,000

Source: Dion Global

Adeshwar Meditex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adeshwar Meditex has declined 24.50% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Adeshwar Meditex has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Adeshwar Meditex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adeshwar Meditex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3616.21
1015.4416.01
2016.1716.21
5017.2717.13
10018.7118.79
20023.3721.34

Source: Dion Global

Adeshwar Meditex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adeshwar Meditex saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Adeshwar Meditex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTAdeshwar Meditex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTAdeshwar Meditex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTAdeshwar Meditex - Clarification Letter On Outcome Of Board Meeting Submitted On May 21, 2026
May 21, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTAdeshwar Meditex - Board Meeting Outcome for Oucome Of Board Meeting For FY 2026-27 Held Today I.E May 21, 2026 Through Video
May 14, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAdeshwar Meditex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting T Be Held On Thrusday, May 21, 2026 At 12.00 Noon Through Video

Source: Dion Global

About Adeshwar Meditex

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2007PLC169544 and registration number is 169544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhinandan Nagaraja Rao
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Ashalata Baburao Raut
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnojirao Nagaraja Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vinayak Rajpure
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Benegal Parameshwara Udpa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Koli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prithvi Sanjay Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Adeshwar Meditex Share Price

What is the share price of Adeshwar Meditex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adeshwar Meditex is ₹16.30 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adeshwar Meditex?

The Adeshwar Meditex is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adeshwar Meditex?

The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹23.52 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adeshwar Meditex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adeshwar Meditex are ₹16.30 and ₹14.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adeshwar Meditex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adeshwar Meditex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹13.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Adeshwar Meditex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adeshwar Meditex has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, 1.88% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -24.5% over 1 year, -15.22% across 3 years, and -8.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex are 18.61 and 0.61 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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