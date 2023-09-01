Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Others
|13 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|25 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2007PLC169544 and registration number is 169544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹35.36 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is 1.07 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹30.20 and 52-week low of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.