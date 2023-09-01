Follow Us

ADESHWAR MEDITEX LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.49₹24.50
₹24.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.20₹30.20
₹24.50
Open Price
₹24.49
Prev. Close
₹24.50
Volume
0

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.5
  • R224.51
  • R324.51
  • Pivot
    24.5
  • S124.49
  • S224.49
  • S324.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.323.79
  • 1025.5523.97
  • 2025.3524.03
  • 5027.3523.69
  • 10030.0724.37
  • 20019.9926.73

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. Share Holdings

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others
13 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
25 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2007PLC169544 and registration number is 169544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Mulchand Talati
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashalata Baburao Raut
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishnojirao Nagaraja Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sucheta Sidharth Talati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hajari Lal Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Vinayak Rajpure
    Director

FAQs on Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.?

The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹35.36 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is 1.07 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹30.20 and 52-week low of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹16.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.

