What is the Market Cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.? The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹35.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is 1.07 as on .

What is the share price of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is ₹24.50 as on .