What is the share price of Adeshwar Meditex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adeshwar Meditex is ₹16.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Adeshwar Meditex? The Adeshwar Meditex is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adeshwar Meditex? The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹23.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adeshwar Meditex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adeshwar Meditex are ₹16.30 and ₹14.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adeshwar Meditex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adeshwar Meditex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹13.00 as on .

How has the Adeshwar Meditex performed historically in terms of returns? The Adeshwar Meditex has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, 1.88% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -24.5% over 1 year, -15.22% across 3 years, and -8.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex are 18.61 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global