Here's the live share price of Adeshwar Meditex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adeshwar Meditex has declined 24.50% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Adeshwar Meditex has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.36
|16.21
|10
|15.44
|16.01
|20
|16.17
|16.21
|50
|17.27
|17.13
|100
|18.71
|18.79
|200
|23.37
|21.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adeshwar Meditex saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Adeshwar Meditex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Adeshwar Meditex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Adeshwar Meditex - Clarification Letter On Outcome Of Board Meeting Submitted On May 21, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Adeshwar Meditex - Board Meeting Outcome for Oucome Of Board Meeting For FY 2026-27 Held Today I.E May 21, 2026 Through Video
|May 14, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Adeshwar Meditex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting T Be Held On Thrusday, May 21, 2026 At 12.00 Noon Through Video
Source: Dion Global
Adeshwar Meditex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2007PLC169544 and registration number is 169544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adeshwar Meditex is ₹16.30 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Adeshwar Meditex is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹23.52 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adeshwar Meditex are ₹16.30 and ₹14.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adeshwar Meditex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Adeshwar Meditex is ₹13.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Adeshwar Meditex has shown returns of -3.72% over the past day, 1.88% for the past month, -0.79% over 3 months, -24.5% over 1 year, -15.22% across 3 years, and -8.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex are 18.61 and 0.61 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global