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Span Divergent Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPAN DIVERGENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Span Divergent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.28 Closed
2.02₹ 0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Span Divergent Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.28₹32.29
₹32.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹51.49
₹32.28
Open Price
₹32.29
Prev. Close
₹31.64
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Span Divergent Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Span Divergent		1.45-11.56-11.97-2.9853.7152.3420.59
Poly Medicure		-0.364.952.7716-11.855.312.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.953.131.98-16.96-60.2949.2243.05
Tarsons Products		08.1238.0246.99-11.73-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-8.4817.5533.4-9-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.071.351.14-2.45-44.95-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.120.0729.0654.716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-0.83-7.68-16.42-28.82-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7753.3319.2518.3546.030.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-5.44-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-13.05-9.75-9.54-23.83-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.77-23.52-11-24.44-6.5-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.026.79-0.12-12.88-13.1751.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8917.39-27.03-39.98-49.21-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.538.516.492.8520.32-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.231.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.9410.73-15.42-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.5-15.22-8.24
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-14.14-12.5514.3521.8728.945.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Span Divergent has gained 53.71% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-11.85%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.29%), Tarsons Products (-11.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Span Divergent has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Span Divergent Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Span Divergent Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.5831.73
1035.4333.35
2036.5635.18
5037.1135.32
10030.9432.88
20028.9630.14

Source: Dion Global

Span Divergent Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Span Divergent remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Span Divergent Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTSpan Divergent - Board Meeting Intimation for Span Divergent Limited Board Meeting To Be Held On August 11, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSpan Divergent - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTSpan Divergent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSpan Divergent - Span Divergent Limited - Intimation For Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
May 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTSpan Divergent - Span Divergent Limited -Intimation Of Book Closure

Source: Dion Global

About Span Divergent

Span Divergent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1980PLC003710 and registration number is 003710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Chokhawala
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Viral P Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paras Desai
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Shefali Desai
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Mehta
    Non Independent Director
  • Dr. Pradip K Desai
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Jogani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Span Divergent Share Price

What is the share price of Span Divergent?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Span Divergent is ₹32.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Span Divergent?

The Span Divergent is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Span Divergent?

The market cap of Span Divergent is ₹23.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Span Divergent?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Span Divergent are ₹32.29 and ₹32.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Span Divergent?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Span Divergent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Span Divergent is ₹51.49 and 52-week low of Span Divergent is ₹19.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Span Divergent performed historically in terms of returns?

The Span Divergent has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, -15.1% for the past month, -11.97% over 3 months, 61.4% over 1 year, 52.34% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Span Divergent?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Span Divergent are -10.82 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Span Divergent News

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