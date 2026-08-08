Here's the live share price of Span Divergent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-11.56
|-11.97
|-2.98
|53.71
|52.34
|20.59
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|4.95
|2.77
|16
|-11.85
|5.3
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|3.13
|1.98
|-16.96
|-60.29
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|8.12
|38.02
|46.99
|-11.73
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-8.48
|17.55
|33.4
|-9
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|1.35
|1.14
|-2.45
|-44.95
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.1
|20.07
|29.06
|54.7
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-0.83
|-7.68
|-16.42
|-28.82
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|53.33
|19.25
|18.35
|46.03
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-5.44
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-13.05
|-9.75
|-9.54
|-23.83
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.77
|-23.52
|-11
|-24.44
|-6.5
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|6.79
|-0.12
|-12.88
|-13.17
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|17.39
|-27.03
|-39.98
|-49.21
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|8.51
|6.49
|2.85
|20.32
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.2
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|10.73
|-15.42
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.5
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-14.14
|-12.55
|14.35
|21.87
|28.9
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Span Divergent has gained 53.71% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-11.85%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.29%), Tarsons Products (-11.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Span Divergent has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.58
|31.73
|10
|35.43
|33.35
|20
|36.56
|35.18
|50
|37.11
|35.32
|100
|30.94
|32.88
|200
|28.96
|30.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Span Divergent remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Span Divergent - Board Meeting Intimation for Span Divergent Limited Board Meeting To Be Held On August 11, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Span Divergent - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Span Divergent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Span Divergent - Span Divergent Limited - Intimation For Re-Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
|May 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Span Divergent - Span Divergent Limited -Intimation Of Book Closure
Source: Dion Global
Span Divergent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1980PLC003710 and registration number is 003710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Span Divergent is ₹32.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Span Divergent is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Span Divergent is ₹23.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Span Divergent are ₹32.29 and ₹32.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Span Divergent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Span Divergent is ₹51.49 and 52-week low of Span Divergent is ₹19.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Span Divergent has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, -15.1% for the past month, -11.97% over 3 months, 61.4% over 1 year, 52.34% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Span Divergent are -10.82 and 1.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global