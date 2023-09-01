Follow Us

SPAN DIVERGENT LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.23 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Span Divergent Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.23₹10.23
₹10.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.80₹17.75
₹10.23
Open Price
₹10.23
Prev. Close
₹10.23
Volume
0

Span Divergent Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.23
  • R210.23
  • R310.23
  • Pivot
    10.23
  • S110.23
  • S210.23
  • S310.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.3610.14
  • 1014.3410.14
  • 2013.710.81
  • 5014.3112.4
  • 10015.313.24
  • 20015.8113.87

Span Divergent Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Span Divergent Ltd. Share Holdings

Span Divergent Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Span Divergent Ltd.

Span Divergent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1980PLC003710 and registration number is 003710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Gopalaswami
    Chairman
  • Mr. Viral P Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paras Desai
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shyamal Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Patel
    Director
  • Dr. Pranav S Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Mehta
    Director
  • Dr. Shefali Desai
    Additional Director
  • Dr. Pradip K Desai
    Director

FAQs on Span Divergent Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Span Divergent Ltd.?

The market cap of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹5.59 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Span Divergent Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Span Divergent Ltd. is -1.71 and PB ratio of Span Divergent Ltd. is 0.17 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Span Divergent Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹10.23 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Span Divergent Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Span Divergent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹17.75 and 52-week low of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹8.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

