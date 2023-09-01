What is the Market Cap of Span Divergent Ltd.? The market cap of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹5.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Span Divergent Ltd.? P/E ratio of Span Divergent Ltd. is -1.71 and PB ratio of Span Divergent Ltd. is 0.17 as on .

What is the share price of Span Divergent Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹10.23 as on .