Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Span Divergent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ1980PLC003710 and registration number is 003710. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹5.59 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Span Divergent Ltd. is -1.71 and PB ratio of Span Divergent Ltd. is 0.17 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹10.23 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Span Divergent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹17.75 and 52-week low of Span Divergent Ltd. is ₹8.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.