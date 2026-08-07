Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Eurotex Industries & Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

EUROTEX INDUSTRIES & EXPORTS

Patodia Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Eurotex Industries & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.95 Closed
-1.97₹ -0.28
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eurotex Industries & Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.95₹13.95
₹13.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.56₹24.61
₹13.95
Open Price
₹13.95
Prev. Close
₹14.23
Volume
1,801

Source: Dion Global

Eurotex Industries & Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eurotex Industries & Exports		-5.93-9.18-15.043.72-10.585.801.31
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eurotex Industries & Exports has declined 10.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Eurotex Industries & Exports has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Eurotex Industries & Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eurotex Industries & Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.2714.34
1013.5914.19
2014.2214.46
5016.0615.25
10015.4715.5
20015.5315.36

Source: Dion Global

Eurotex Industries & Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eurotex Industries & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Eurotex Industries & Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTEurotex Ind.& Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTEurotex Ind.& Exp. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTEurotex Ind.& Exp. - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With Limited Review R
Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTEurotex Ind.& Exp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 07Th August, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTEurotex Ind.& Exp. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Eurotex Industries & Exports

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH1987PLC042598 and registration number is 042598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayan Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Patodia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hariprasad Siotia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashwinikumar L Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vrushali V Mhatre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eurotex Industries & Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Eurotex Industries & Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹13.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eurotex Industries & Exports?

The Eurotex Industries & Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports?

The market cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹12.21 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eurotex Industries & Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eurotex Industries & Exports are ₹13.95 and ₹13.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eurotex Industries & Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eurotex Industries & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹24.61 and 52-week low of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹12.56 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Eurotex Industries & Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eurotex Industries & Exports has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -9.18% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -10.58% over 1 year, 5.8% across 3 years, and 1.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports are -15.36 and -0.45 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eurotex Industries & Exports News

More Eurotex Industries & Exports News
Market Pulse