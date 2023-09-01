Follow Us

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EUROTEX INDUSTRIES & EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.40 Closed
-3.7-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.30₹11.30
₹10.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.90₹15.60
₹10.40
Open Price
₹11.00
Prev. Close
₹10.80
Volume
606

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.03
  • R211.67
  • R312.03
  • Pivot
    10.67
  • S110.03
  • S29.67
  • S39.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.2710.92
  • 1010.6511.14
  • 2010.7911.49
  • 5010.8211.97
  • 10010.311.92
  • 2009.8411.47

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.14-12.61-22.10-21.21-3.709.47-54.78
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.

Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH1987PLC042598 and registration number is 042598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Patodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narayan Patodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Patodia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hariprasad Siotia
    Director
  • Mr. V K Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwinikumar L Dave
    Director

FAQs on Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹9.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is -3.89 and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is -0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹8.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

