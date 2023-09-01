Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.14
|-12.61
|-22.10
|-21.21
|-3.70
|9.47
|-54.78
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH1987PLC042598 and registration number is 042598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹9.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is -3.89 and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is -0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹8.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.