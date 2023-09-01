What is the Market Cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.? The market cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹9.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.? P/E ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is -3.89 and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is -0.47 as on .

What is the share price of Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on .