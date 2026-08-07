Here's the live share price of Eurotex Industries & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eurotex Industries & Exports
|-5.93
|-9.18
|-15.04
|3.72
|-10.58
|5.80
|1.31
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eurotex Industries & Exports has declined 10.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Eurotex Industries & Exports has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.27
|14.34
|10
|13.59
|14.19
|20
|14.22
|14.46
|50
|16.06
|15.25
|100
|15.47
|15.5
|200
|15.53
|15.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eurotex Industries & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Eurotex Ind.& Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Eurotex Ind.& Exp. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Eurotex Ind.& Exp. - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With Limited Review R
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Eurotex Ind.& Exp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 07Th August, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Eurotex Ind.& Exp. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Eurotex Industries & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH1987PLC042598 and registration number is 042598. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹13.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Eurotex Industries & Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹12.21 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eurotex Industries & Exports are ₹13.95 and ₹13.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eurotex Industries & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹24.61 and 52-week low of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹12.56 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Eurotex Industries & Exports has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -9.18% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -10.58% over 1 year, 5.8% across 3 years, and 1.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports are -15.36 and -0.45 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global