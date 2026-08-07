What is the share price of Eurotex Industries & Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹13.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Eurotex Industries & Exports? The Eurotex Industries & Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports? The market cap of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹12.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eurotex Industries & Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eurotex Industries & Exports are ₹13.95 and ₹13.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eurotex Industries & Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eurotex Industries & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹24.61 and 52-week low of Eurotex Industries & Exports is ₹12.56 as on .

How has the Eurotex Industries & Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Eurotex Industries & Exports has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -9.18% for the past month, -15.04% over 3 months, -10.58% over 1 year, 5.8% across 3 years, and 1.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eurotex Industries & Exports are -15.36 and -0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global