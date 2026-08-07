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List of Patodia group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Patodia group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Patodia group stocks here.

Patodia Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
GTN Textiles		8.480.060.715.65
Prime Urban Development India		8.99000.05
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
PBM Polytex		62.00-0.89-1.420.57
Eurotex Industries & Exports		13.95-0.28-1.971.80
Patspin India		6.52-0.18-2.694.56
GTN Industries		24.00-0.90-3.610.08
Yarn Syndicate		13.54-0.78-5.4513.99
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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The top gainers among the Patodia group stocks today are GTN Textiles (up 0.71%). On the other hand, the top losers include Yarn Syndicate (down 5.45%) and GTN Industries (down 3.61%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Patodia Group has a strong presence across industries, including textiles, and construction.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Patodia group here.

Aside of the Patodia Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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