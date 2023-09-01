Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1988PLC008820 and registration number is 008820. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 488.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹619.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is 345.61 and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹251.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Poly Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹395.00 and 52-week low of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹198.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.