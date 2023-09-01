Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NAHAR POLY FILMS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹251.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.35₹258.95
₹251.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.85₹395.00
₹251.95
Open Price
₹253.00
Prev. Close
₹251.95
Volume
23,463

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1256.55
  • R2262.05
  • R3265.15
  • Pivot
    253.45
  • S1247.95
  • S2244.85
  • S3239.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5321.13249.26
  • 10320.61244.83
  • 20327.49240.63
  • 50346.66240.33
  • 100356.32244.89
  • 200399.31259.64

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. Share Holdings

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nahar Poly Films Ltd.

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1988PLC008820 and registration number is 008820. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 488.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sambhav Oswal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Dr. Yash Paul Sachdeva
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Inder Mohan Chhibba
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Amrik Singh Sohi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Kumar Singla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nahar Poly Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Poly Films Ltd.?

The market cap of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹619.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nahar Poly Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is 345.61 and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nahar Poly Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹251.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Poly Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Poly Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹395.00 and 52-week low of Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is ₹198.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data