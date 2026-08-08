Here's the live share price of Nahar Poly Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nahar Poly Films has declined 23.42% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Poly Films has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|270.65
|273.73
|10
|270.85
|271.24
|20
|261.64
|266.35
|50
|255.38
|259.03
|100
|250.08
|255.37
|200
|254.64
|257.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nahar Poly Films saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Nahar Poly Films - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Nahar Poly Films - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Nahar Poly Films - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Nahar Poly Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Nahar Poly Films - Demat Report For The Month Of July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1988PLC008820 and registration number is 008820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 704.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Poly Films is ₹237.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Poly Films is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nahar Poly Films is ₹583.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Poly Films are ₹244.20 and ₹234.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Poly Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Poly Films is ₹339.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Poly Films is ₹201.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nahar Poly Films has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -3.46% for the past month, -11.71% over 3 months, -23.42% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and -1.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films are 8.08 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global