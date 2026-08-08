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Nahar Poly Films Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAHAR POLY FILMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Nahar Poly Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹237.40 Closed
-1.17₹ -2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nahar Poly Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.75₹244.20
₹237.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.10₹339.95
₹237.40
Open Price
₹241.00
Prev. Close
₹240.20
Volume
1,037

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Poly Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nahar Poly Films has declined 23.42% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Nahar Poly Films has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Nahar Poly Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Poly Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5270.65273.73
10270.85271.24
20261.64266.35
50255.38259.03
100250.08255.37
200254.64257.12

Source: Dion Global

Nahar Poly Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nahar Poly Films saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nahar Poly Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTNahar Poly Films - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTNahar Poly Films - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTNahar Poly Films - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTNahar Poly Films - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTNahar Poly Films - Demat Report For The Month Of July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nahar Poly Films

Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1988PLC008820 and registration number is 008820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 704.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Lal Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sambhav Oswal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Gogna
    Director
  • Dr. Manisha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prem Lata Singla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Pankaj Goel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Roshan Lal Behl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anchal Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajan Dhir
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nahar Poly Films Share Price

What is the share price of Nahar Poly Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Poly Films is ₹237.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nahar Poly Films?

The Nahar Poly Films is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Poly Films?

The market cap of Nahar Poly Films is ₹583.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Poly Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Poly Films are ₹244.20 and ₹234.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Poly Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Poly Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Poly Films is ₹339.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Poly Films is ₹201.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nahar Poly Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nahar Poly Films has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -3.46% for the past month, -11.71% over 3 months, -23.42% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and -1.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films are 8.08 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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