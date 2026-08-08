What is the share price of Nahar Poly Films? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nahar Poly Films is ₹237.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Nahar Poly Films? The Nahar Poly Films is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Poly Films? The market cap of Nahar Poly Films is ₹583.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nahar Poly Films? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nahar Poly Films are ₹244.20 and ₹234.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nahar Poly Films? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nahar Poly Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nahar Poly Films is ₹339.95 and 52-week low of Nahar Poly Films is ₹201.10 as on .

How has the Nahar Poly Films performed historically in terms of returns? The Nahar Poly Films has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -3.46% for the past month, -11.71% over 3 months, -23.42% over 1 year, 0.19% across 3 years, and -1.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nahar Poly Films are 8.08 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global