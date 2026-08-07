Here's the live share price of Ginni Filaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ginni Filaments has declined 12.72% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Ginni Filaments has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.83
|46.04
|10
|47.08
|46.72
|20
|49.35
|47.64
|50
|47.03
|46.98
|100
|43.41
|45.04
|200
|42.02
|42.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ginni Filaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Ginni Filaments - Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Ginni Filaments - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Ginni Filaments - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Ginni Filaments - Re Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Ginni Filaments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ginni Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71200UP1982PLC012550 and registration number is 012550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ginni Filaments is ₹45.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ginni Filaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ginni Filaments is ₹391.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ginni Filaments are ₹45.70 and ₹44.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ginni Filaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ginni Filaments is ₹57.89 and 52-week low of Ginni Filaments is ₹32.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ginni Filaments has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -11.4% for the past month, -0.85% over 3 months, -12.72% over 1 year, 15.68% across 3 years, and 5.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments are 11.03 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global