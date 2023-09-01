What is the Market Cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd.? The market cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹262.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is -10.35 and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is 0.94 as on .

What is the share price of Ginni Filaments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on .