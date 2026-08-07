What is the share price of Ginni Filaments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ginni Filaments is ₹45.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Ginni Filaments? The Ginni Filaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ginni Filaments? The market cap of Ginni Filaments is ₹391.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ginni Filaments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ginni Filaments are ₹45.70 and ₹44.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ginni Filaments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ginni Filaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ginni Filaments is ₹57.89 and 52-week low of Ginni Filaments is ₹32.40 as on .

How has the Ginni Filaments performed historically in terms of returns? The Ginni Filaments has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -11.4% for the past month, -0.85% over 3 months, -12.72% over 1 year, 15.68% across 3 years, and 5.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments are 11.03 and 1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global