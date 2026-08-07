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Ginni Filaments Share Price

NSE
BSE

GINNI FILAMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ginni Filaments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.70 Closed
1.67₹ 0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ginni Filaments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.65₹45.70
₹45.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.40₹57.89
₹45.70
Open Price
₹45.00
Prev. Close
₹44.95
Volume
5,104

Source: Dion Global

Ginni Filaments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ginni Filaments has declined 12.72% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Ginni Filaments has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Ginni Filaments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ginni Filaments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.8346.04
1047.0846.72
2049.3547.64
5047.0346.98
10043.4145.04
20042.0242.95

Source: Dion Global

Ginni Filaments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ginni Filaments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ginni Filaments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTGinni Filaments - Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Jul 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTGinni Filaments - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
Jul 08, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTGinni Filaments - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jul 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTGinni Filaments - Re Lodgement Of Transfer Of Physical Shares
Jul 06, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTGinni Filaments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ginni Filaments

Ginni Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71200UP1982PLC012550 and registration number is 012550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shishir Jaipuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saket Jaipuria
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. S Singhvi
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpataru Tripathy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desh Deepak Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ginni Filaments Share Price

What is the share price of Ginni Filaments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ginni Filaments is ₹45.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ginni Filaments?

The Ginni Filaments is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ginni Filaments?

The market cap of Ginni Filaments is ₹391.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ginni Filaments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ginni Filaments are ₹45.70 and ₹44.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ginni Filaments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ginni Filaments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ginni Filaments is ₹57.89 and 52-week low of Ginni Filaments is ₹32.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ginni Filaments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ginni Filaments has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -11.4% for the past month, -0.85% over 3 months, -12.72% over 1 year, 15.68% across 3 years, and 5.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments are 11.03 and 1.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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