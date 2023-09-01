Name
Ginni Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71200UP1982PLC012550 and registration number is 012550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1084.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹262.09 Cr as on Jun 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is -10.35 and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is 0.94 as on Jun 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on Jun 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ginni Filaments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹43.30 and 52-week low of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Jun 21, 2023.