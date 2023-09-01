Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ginni Filaments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GINNI FILAMENTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.60 Closed
00
As on Jun 21, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ginni Filaments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.45₹32.10
₹30.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.05₹43.30
₹30.60
Open Price
₹31.90
Prev. Close
₹30.60
Volume
0

Ginni Filaments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.65
  • R232.7
  • R333.3
  • Pivot
    31.05
  • S130
  • S229.4
  • S328.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.827.18
  • 1033.7527.15
  • 2034.1927.34
  • 5035.9927.28
  • 10036.9226.96
  • 20042.2328.22

Ginni Filaments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Ginni Filaments Ltd. Share Holdings

Ginni Filaments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Book Closure
    Ginni Filaments Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2023 to 26-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Meeting.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:19 AM

About Ginni Filaments Ltd.

Ginni Filaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71200UP1982PLC012550 and registration number is 012550. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1084.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shishir Jaipuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Saket Jaipuria
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. S Singhvi
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. J P Kundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J K Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Rana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ginni Filaments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd.?

The market cap of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹262.09 Cr as on Jun 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is -10.35 and PB ratio of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is 0.94 as on Jun 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Ginni Filaments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on Jun 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ginni Filaments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ginni Filaments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹43.30 and 52-week low of Ginni Filaments Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Jun 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data