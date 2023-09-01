Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maral Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARAL OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹62.25 Closed
-1.03-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maral Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹64.25
₹62.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.60₹78.00
₹62.25
Open Price
₹64.25
Prev. Close
₹62.90
Volume
61,263

Maral Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.6
  • R265
  • R365.75
  • Pivot
    62.85
  • S161.45
  • S260.7
  • S359.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.5760.58
  • 1063.9958.15
  • 2064.5656.26
  • 5065.5655.19
  • 10067.855.33
  • 20082.8357.82

Maral Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Maral Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Maral Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maral Overseas Ltd.

Maral Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1989PLC008255 and registration number is 008255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1082.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Shantanu Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Dr. Kamal Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priya Shankar Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Capoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maral Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maral Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹258.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maral Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maral Overseas Ltd. is -7.99 and PB ratio of Maral Overseas Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maral Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹62.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maral Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maral Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹45.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data