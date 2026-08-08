Here's the live share price of Maral Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maral Overseas has declined 15.55% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Maral Overseas has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.87
|56.29
|10
|57.4
|56.71
|20
|55.93
|56.37
|50
|56.05
|54.7
|100
|49.89
|52.33
|200
|47.8
|52.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maral Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Maral Overseas - Update On Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Under Special Window.
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Maral Overseas - Intimation For Sending Letters To Those Members Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company'S RTA
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Maral Overseas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Maral Overseas - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Maral Overseas - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Maral Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1989PLC008255 and registration number is 008255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 980.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maral Overseas is ₹52.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maral Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maral Overseas is ₹217.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maral Overseas are ₹55.00 and ₹52.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maral Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maral Overseas is ₹65.80 and 52-week low of Maral Overseas is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maral Overseas has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 10.27% over 3 months, -15.55% over 1 year, 0.21% across 3 years, and -11.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maral Overseas are 9.97 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global