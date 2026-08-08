What is the share price of Maral Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maral Overseas is ₹52.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Maral Overseas? The Maral Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maral Overseas? The market cap of Maral Overseas is ₹217.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maral Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maral Overseas are ₹55.00 and ₹52.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maral Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maral Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maral Overseas is ₹65.80 and 52-week low of Maral Overseas is ₹34.50 as on .

How has the Maral Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Maral Overseas has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 10.27% over 3 months, -15.55% over 1 year, 0.21% across 3 years, and -11.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maral Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maral Overseas are 9.97 and 1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global