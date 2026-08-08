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Maral Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARAL OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Maral Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.40 Closed
-4.73₹ -2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maral Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.35₹55.00
₹52.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.50₹65.80
₹52.40
Open Price
₹53.90
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
2,514

Source: Dion Global

Maral Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maral Overseas has declined 15.55% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Maral Overseas has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Maral Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maral Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.8756.29
1057.456.71
2055.9356.37
5056.0554.7
10049.8952.33
20047.852.63

Source: Dion Global

Maral Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maral Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maral Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTMaral Overseas - Update On Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Under Special Window.
Aug 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTMaral Overseas - Intimation For Sending Letters To Those Members Whose E-Mail Addresses Are Not Registered With Company'S RTA
Aug 01, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTMaral Overseas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTMaral Overseas - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Annual Report Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 30, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTMaral Overseas - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Maral Overseas

Maral Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1989PLC008255 and registration number is 008255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 980.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L N Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Shantanu Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Romi Jatta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Singh Sidhu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maral Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Maral Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maral Overseas is ₹52.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maral Overseas?

The Maral Overseas is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maral Overseas?

The market cap of Maral Overseas is ₹217.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maral Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maral Overseas are ₹55.00 and ₹52.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maral Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maral Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maral Overseas is ₹65.80 and 52-week low of Maral Overseas is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maral Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maral Overseas has shown returns of -4.73% over the past day, 1.81% for the past month, 10.27% over 3 months, -15.55% over 1 year, 0.21% across 3 years, and -11.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maral Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maral Overseas are 9.97 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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