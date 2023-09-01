Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maral Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124MP1989PLC008255 and registration number is 008255. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1082.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹258.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maral Overseas Ltd. is -7.99 and PB ratio of Maral Overseas Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹62.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maral Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of Maral Overseas Ltd. is ₹45.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.