Here's the live share price of Super Sales India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Super Sales India has gained 34.67% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Sales India has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,120.82
|1,111.19
|10
|1,094.37
|1,090.94
|20
|996.33
|1,037.86
|50
|903.1
|936.92
|100
|793.08
|855.48
|200
|749.03
|821.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Super Sales India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Super Sales India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Super Sales India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Super Sales India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Super Sales India - Outcome Of 44Th AGM - Proceedings
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Super Sales India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Super Sales India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1981PLC001109 and registration number is 001109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Sales India is ₹1,129.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Sales India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Super Sales India is ₹346.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Sales India are ₹1,129.00 and ₹1,110.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Sales India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Sales India is ₹1,164.65 and 52-week low of Super Sales India is ₹530.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Super Sales India has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 37.41% for the past month, 35.26% over 3 months, 34.67% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Sales India are 32.10 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global