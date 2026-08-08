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Super Sales India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPER SALES INDIA

Lakshmi Group Coimbatore | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Super Sales India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,129.00 Closed
1.71₹ 19.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Super Sales India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,110.00₹1,129.00
₹1,129.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹530.00₹1,164.65
₹1,129.00
Open Price
₹1,127.00
Prev. Close
₹1,110.00
Volume
1,386

Source: Dion Global

Super Sales India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Super Sales India has gained 34.67% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Super Sales India has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Super Sales India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Super Sales India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,120.821,111.19
101,094.371,090.94
20996.331,037.86
50903.1936.92
100793.08855.48
200749.03821.21

Source: Dion Global

Super Sales India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Super Sales India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Super Sales India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTSuper Sales India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTSuper Sales India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 21, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTSuper Sales India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTSuper Sales India - Outcome Of 44Th AGM - Proceedings
Jul 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTSuper Sales India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Super Sales India

Super Sales India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1981PLC001109 and registration number is 001109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 410.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Chairman
  • Mr. G Mani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Selvaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sam
    Director
  • Mr. B Lakshmi Narayana
    Director
  • Justice Chitra Venkataraman
    Director
  • Ms. Shivali Jayavarthanavelu
    Director
  • Mr. Gopinath Bala
    Director

FAQs on Super Sales India Share Price

What is the share price of Super Sales India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Sales India is ₹1,129.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Super Sales India?

The Super Sales India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Sales India?

The market cap of Super Sales India is ₹346.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Sales India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Sales India are ₹1,129.00 and ₹1,110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Sales India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Sales India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Sales India is ₹1,164.65 and 52-week low of Super Sales India is ₹530.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Super Sales India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Super Sales India has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 37.41% for the past month, 35.26% over 3 months, 34.67% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Sales India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Sales India are 32.10 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Super Sales India News

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