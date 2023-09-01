Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
|0.75
|1.23
|-22.74
|2.10
|58.97
|393.33
|163.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Super Sales India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1981PLC001109 and registration number is 001109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 419.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹370.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Super Sales India Ltd. is 15.53 and PB ratio of Super Sales India Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹1,205.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Sales India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹1,240.85 and 52-week low of Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹681.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.