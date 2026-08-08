What is the share price of Super Sales India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Sales India is ₹1,129.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Super Sales India? The Super Sales India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Super Sales India? The market cap of Super Sales India is ₹346.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Super Sales India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Super Sales India are ₹1,129.00 and ₹1,110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Sales India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Sales India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Sales India is ₹1,164.65 and 52-week low of Super Sales India is ₹530.00 as on .

How has the Super Sales India performed historically in terms of returns? The Super Sales India has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, 37.41% for the past month, 35.26% over 3 months, 34.67% over 1 year, -2.71% across 3 years, and 9.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Super Sales India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Super Sales India are 32.10 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global