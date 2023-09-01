Follow Us

SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,205.00 Closed
-1.71-20.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Super Sales India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,200.00₹1,234.95
₹1,205.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹681.00₹1,240.85
₹1,205.00
Open Price
₹1,234.95
Prev. Close
₹1,225.95
Volume
286

Super Sales India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,226.63
  • R21,248.27
  • R31,261.58
  • Pivot
    1,213.32
  • S11,191.68
  • S21,178.37
  • S31,156.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5892.051,183.7
  • 10894.141,160.72
  • 20897.321,144.82
  • 50911.521,078.74
  • 100858.49993.45
  • 200874.98920.52

Super Sales India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36
0.751.23-22.742.1058.97393.33163.81

Super Sales India Ltd. Share Holdings

Super Sales India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Super Sales India Ltd.

Super Sales India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1981PLC001109 and registration number is 001109. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 419.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Chairman
  • Mr. G Mani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sam
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkataraman
    Director
  • Mr. B Lakshmi Narayana
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Narendra
    Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Venkataraman
    Director
  • Ms. Shivali Jayavarthanavelu
    Director

FAQs on Super Sales India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Super Sales India Ltd.?

The market cap of Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹370.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Super Sales India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Super Sales India Ltd. is 15.53 and PB ratio of Super Sales India Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Super Sales India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹1,205.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Super Sales India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Super Sales India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹1,240.85 and 52-week low of Super Sales India Ltd. is ₹681.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

