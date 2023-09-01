Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309DL2016PLC307204 and registration number is 307204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 909.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹325.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is -33.38 and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹174.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Nouvelle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.