DCM NOUVELLE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹174.40 Closed
3.355.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.25₹177.50
₹174.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.00₹207.00
₹174.40
Open Price
₹171.30
Prev. Close
₹168.75
Volume
86,326

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1178.25
  • R2181.5
  • R3185.5
  • Pivot
    174.25
  • S1171
  • S2167
  • S3163.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5165.4172.01
  • 10172.03166.79
  • 20175.18160.67
  • 50186.38156.89
  • 100180.52156.02
  • 200221.35160.3

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. Share Holdings

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCM Nouvelle Ltd.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309DL2016PLC307204 and registration number is 307204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 909.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Meenakshi Nayar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bharat Ram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Vinay Bharat Ram
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shahana Basu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Tuli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chhachhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCM Nouvelle Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Nouvelle Ltd.?

The market cap of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹325.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCM Nouvelle Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is -33.38 and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCM Nouvelle Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹174.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Nouvelle Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Nouvelle Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹207.00 and 52-week low of DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

