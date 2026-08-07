Here's the live share price of DCM Nouvelle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCM Nouvelle has declined 8.97% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Nouvelle has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.45
|149.35
|10
|144.98
|147.88
|20
|149.04
|148.66
|50
|151.92
|148.34
|100
|138.86
|145.22
|200
|140.96
|147.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCM Nouvelle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.58%, FII holding unchanged at 0.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|DCM Nouvelle - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|DCM Nouvelle - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|DCM Nouvelle - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consoli
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|DCM Nouvelle - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 07, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|DCM Nouvelle - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309DL2016PLC307204 and registration number is 307204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1015.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Nouvelle is ₹163.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Nouvelle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM Nouvelle is ₹305.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Nouvelle are ₹163.80 and ₹163.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Nouvelle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Nouvelle is ₹198.35 and 52-week low of DCM Nouvelle is ₹95.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM Nouvelle has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, 3.05% over 3 months, -8.97% over 1 year, 3.96% across 3 years, and -7.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle are 84.78 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global