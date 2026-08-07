What is the share price of DCM Nouvelle? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Nouvelle is ₹163.80 as on .

What kind of stock is DCM Nouvelle? The DCM Nouvelle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Nouvelle? The market cap of DCM Nouvelle is ₹305.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Nouvelle? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Nouvelle are ₹163.80 and ₹163.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Nouvelle? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Nouvelle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Nouvelle is ₹198.35 and 52-week low of DCM Nouvelle is ₹95.95 as on .

How has the DCM Nouvelle performed historically in terms of returns? The DCM Nouvelle has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, 3.05% over 3 months, -8.97% over 1 year, 3.96% across 3 years, and -7.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle are 84.78 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global