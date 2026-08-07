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DCM Nouvelle Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCM NOUVELLE

DCM Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of DCM Nouvelle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.80 Closed
5.00₹ 7.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCM Nouvelle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.00₹163.80
₹163.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.95₹198.35
₹163.80
Open Price
₹163.00
Prev. Close
₹156.00
Volume
1,838

Source: Dion Global

DCM Nouvelle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCM Nouvelle has declined 8.97% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Nouvelle has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

DCM Nouvelle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCM Nouvelle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.45149.35
10144.98147.88
20149.04148.66
50151.92148.34
100138.86145.22
200140.96147.3

Source: Dion Global

DCM Nouvelle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCM Nouvelle remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.58%, FII holding unchanged at 0.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DCM Nouvelle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTDCM Nouvelle - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTDCM Nouvelle - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTDCM Nouvelle - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consoli
Jul 10, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTDCM Nouvelle - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 07, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTDCM Nouvelle - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About DCM Nouvelle

DCM Nouvelle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309DL2016PLC307204 and registration number is 307204. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1015.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Meenakshi Nayar
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bharat Ram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vinay Bharat Ram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Tuli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulbir Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Chhachhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCM Nouvelle Share Price

What is the share price of DCM Nouvelle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Nouvelle is ₹163.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM Nouvelle?

The DCM Nouvelle is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Nouvelle?

The market cap of DCM Nouvelle is ₹305.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Nouvelle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Nouvelle are ₹163.80 and ₹163.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Nouvelle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Nouvelle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Nouvelle is ₹198.35 and 52-week low of DCM Nouvelle is ₹95.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCM Nouvelle performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM Nouvelle has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 8.84% for the past month, 3.05% over 3 months, -8.97% over 1 year, 3.96% across 3 years, and -7.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Nouvelle are 84.78 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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