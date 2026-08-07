Here's the live share price of Axita Cotton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Axita Cotton has declined 8.73% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Axita Cotton has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.36
|7.35
|10
|7.37
|7.37
|20
|7.42
|7.41
|50
|7.61
|7.61
|100
|8.05
|7.93
|200
|8.53
|8.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Axita Cotton saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 5.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Axita Cotton - Board Meeting Intimation for Recommendation And Approve The Financial Result Of The Company And Other Business
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Axita Cotton - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Axita Cotton - Intimation Of Grant Of Stock Options Under The Axita Cotton Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 ('ESOP 2023' Or 'S
|May 29, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Axita Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Apr 27, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Axita Cotton - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Axita Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2013PLC076059 and registration number is 076059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 370.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axita Cotton is ₹7.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axita Cotton is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Axita Cotton is ₹279.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Axita Cotton are ₹7.35 and ₹7.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axita Cotton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axita Cotton is ₹12.20 and 52-week low of Axita Cotton is ₹7.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axita Cotton has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -10.31% over 3 months, -8.73% over 1 year, -18.1% across 3 years, and 31.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axita Cotton are -213.12 and 4.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global