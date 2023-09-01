Follow Us

AXITA COTTON LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.40 Closed
0.960.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Axita Cotton Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.10₹26.60
₹26.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.75₹83.00
₹26.40
Open Price
₹26.40
Prev. Close
₹26.15
Volume
4,67,331

Axita Cotton Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.67
  • R226.88
  • R327.17
  • Pivot
    26.38
  • S126.17
  • S225.88
  • S325.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.6626.08
  • 1036.626.1
  • 2033.8826.16
  • 5032.3927.69
  • 10024.9836.5
  • 20012.4975.88

Axita Cotton Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Axita Cotton Ltd. Share Holdings

Axita Cotton Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of shares
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Axita Cotton Ltd.

Axita Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2013PLC076059 and registration number is 076059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 822.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kushal Nitinbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kanubhai Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apeksha Sanjaykumar Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dixit Dipakkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Axita Cotton Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Axita Cotton Ltd.?

The market cap of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹516.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd. is 28.18 and PB ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd. is 9.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Axita Cotton Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹26.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axita Cotton Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axita Cotton Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹24.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

