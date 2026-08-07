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Axita Cotton Share Price

NSE
BSE

AXITA COTTON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Axita Cotton along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.31 Closed
-0.14₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Axita Cotton Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.30₹7.35
₹7.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.07₹12.20
₹7.31
Open Price
₹7.35
Prev. Close
₹7.32
Volume
54,633

Source: Dion Global

Axita Cotton Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Axita Cotton has declined 8.73% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Axita Cotton has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Axita Cotton Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Axita Cotton Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.367.35
107.377.37
207.427.41
507.617.61
1008.057.93
2008.538.35

Source: Dion Global

Axita Cotton Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Axita Cotton saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 5.32%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Axita Cotton Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTAxita Cotton - Board Meeting Intimation for Recommendation And Approve The Financial Result Of The Company And Other Business
Jul 07, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTAxita Cotton - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAxita Cotton - Intimation Of Grant Of Stock Options Under The Axita Cotton Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 ('ESOP 2023' Or 'S
May 29, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTAxita Cotton - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Apr 27, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTAxita Cotton - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Axita Cotton

Axita Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2013PLC076059 and registration number is 076059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 370.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kushal Nitinbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Himanshu Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kanubhai Rana
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani Rajeshbhai Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Hasmukhbhai Kothari
    Director

FAQs on Axita Cotton Share Price

What is the share price of Axita Cotton?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axita Cotton is ₹7.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Axita Cotton?

The Axita Cotton is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axita Cotton?

The market cap of Axita Cotton is ₹279.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Axita Cotton?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Axita Cotton are ₹7.35 and ₹7.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axita Cotton?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axita Cotton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axita Cotton is ₹12.20 and 52-week low of Axita Cotton is ₹7.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Axita Cotton performed historically in terms of returns?

The Axita Cotton has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -10.31% over 3 months, -8.73% over 1 year, -18.1% across 3 years, and 31.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axita Cotton?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axita Cotton are -213.12 and 4.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Axita Cotton News

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