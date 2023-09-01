What is the Market Cap of Axita Cotton Ltd.? The market cap of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹516.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd.? P/E ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd. is 28.18 and PB ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd. is 9.88 as on .

What is the share price of Axita Cotton Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹26.40 as on .