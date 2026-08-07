What is the share price of Axita Cotton? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axita Cotton is ₹7.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Axita Cotton? The Axita Cotton is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axita Cotton? The market cap of Axita Cotton is ₹279.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Axita Cotton? Today’s highest and lowest price of Axita Cotton are ₹7.35 and ₹7.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axita Cotton? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axita Cotton stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axita Cotton is ₹12.20 and 52-week low of Axita Cotton is ₹7.07 as on .

How has the Axita Cotton performed historically in terms of returns? The Axita Cotton has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -10.31% over 3 months, -8.73% over 1 year, -18.1% across 3 years, and 31.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axita Cotton? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axita Cotton are -213.12 and 4.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global