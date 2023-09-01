Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of shares
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Axita Cotton Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2013PLC076059 and registration number is 076059. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 822.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹516.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd. is 28.18 and PB ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd. is 9.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹26.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axita Cotton Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Axita Cotton Ltd. is ₹24.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.