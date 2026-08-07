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AB Cotspin India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AB COTSPIN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of AB Cotspin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹201.65 Closed
0.67₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AB Cotspin India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹198.90₹202.70
₹201.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.20₹508.00
₹201.65
Open Price
₹202.70
Prev. Close
₹200.30
Volume
249

Source: Dion Global

AB Cotspin India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AB Cotspin India has declined 55.34% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, AB Cotspin India has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

AB Cotspin India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AB Cotspin India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.5200.76
10201.47201.63
20204.51204.74
50213.74221.97
100275.07261.37
200345.78339.75

Source: Dion Global

AB Cotspin India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AB Cotspin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AB Cotspin India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 17, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 17.07.2026
Jul 14, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 14, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTAB Cotspin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About AB Cotspin India

AB Cotspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1997PLC020118 and registration number is 020118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Independent Director

FAQs on AB Cotspin India Share Price

What is the share price of AB Cotspin India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Cotspin India is ₹201.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AB Cotspin India?

The AB Cotspin India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AB Cotspin India?

The market cap of AB Cotspin India is ₹442.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AB Cotspin India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AB Cotspin India are ₹202.70 and ₹198.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AB Cotspin India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Cotspin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Cotspin India is ₹508.00 and 52-week low of AB Cotspin India is ₹197.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AB Cotspin India performed historically in terms of returns?

The AB Cotspin India has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -5.46% for the past month, -11.83% over 3 months, -55.34% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -14.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India are 34.00 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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