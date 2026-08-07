Here's the live share price of AB Cotspin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AB Cotspin India has declined 55.34% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, AB Cotspin India has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.5
|200.76
|10
|201.47
|201.63
|20
|204.51
|204.74
|50
|213.74
|221.97
|100
|275.07
|261.37
|200
|345.78
|339.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AB Cotspin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 17.07.2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 14, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|AB Cotspin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
AB Cotspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1997PLC020118 and registration number is 020118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Cotspin India is ₹201.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AB Cotspin India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AB Cotspin India is ₹442.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AB Cotspin India are ₹202.70 and ₹198.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Cotspin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Cotspin India is ₹508.00 and 52-week low of AB Cotspin India is ₹197.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AB Cotspin India has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -5.46% for the past month, -11.83% over 3 months, -55.34% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -14.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India are 34.00 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global