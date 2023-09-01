Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.15
|113.86
|100.56
|102.58
|130.82
|123.39
|123.39
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AB Cotspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1997PLC020118 and registration number is 020118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹92.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹90.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Cotspin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹98.45 and 52-week low of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹36.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.