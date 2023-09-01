Follow Us

AB COTSPIN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹90.25 Closed
1.291.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
AB Cotspin India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.00₹92.90
₹90.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.20₹98.45
₹90.25
Open Price
₹89.50
Prev. Close
₹89.10
Volume
68,000

AB Cotspin India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.2
  • R295.5
  • R398.1
  • Pivot
    91.6
  • S190.3
  • S287.7
  • S386.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.0389.55
  • 1045.8683.69
  • 2043.3172.71
  • 5039.9559.28
  • 10040.8852.96
  • 20032.0749.08

AB Cotspin India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.15113.86100.56102.58130.82123.39123.39
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

AB Cotspin India Ltd. Share Holdings

AB Cotspin India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About AB Cotspin India Ltd.

AB Cotspin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1997PLC020118 and registration number is 020118. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on AB Cotspin India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AB Cotspin India Ltd.?

The market cap of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹92.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AB Cotspin India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AB Cotspin India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹90.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AB Cotspin India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Cotspin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹98.45 and 52-week low of AB Cotspin India Ltd. is ₹36.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

