What is the share price of AB Cotspin India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AB Cotspin India is ₹201.65 as on .

What kind of stock is AB Cotspin India? The AB Cotspin India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AB Cotspin India? The market cap of AB Cotspin India is ₹442.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AB Cotspin India? Today’s highest and lowest price of AB Cotspin India are ₹202.70 and ₹198.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AB Cotspin India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AB Cotspin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AB Cotspin India is ₹508.00 and 52-week low of AB Cotspin India is ₹197.20 as on .

How has the AB Cotspin India performed historically in terms of returns? The AB Cotspin India has shown returns of 0.67% over the past day, -5.46% for the past month, -11.83% over 3 months, -55.34% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -14.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India are 34.00 and 2.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global