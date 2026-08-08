Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pashupati Cotspin Share Price

NSE
BSE

PASHUPATI COTSPIN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Pashupati Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.28 Closed
-0.91₹ -0.77
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pashupati Cotspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.74₹85.99
₹84.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.80₹115.35
₹84.28
Open Price
₹85.99
Prev. Close
₹85.05
Volume
10,919

Source: Dion Global

Pashupati Cotspin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pashupati Cotspin has gained 21.79% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Pashupati Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Pashupati Cotspin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pashupati Cotspin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.3285.45
1086.7286.03
2087.2686.69
5088.8188.05
10091.5788.49
20087.1784.7

Source: Dion Global

Pashupati Cotspin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pashupati Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding fell to 12.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pashupati Cotspin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTPashupati Cotspin - Announcement Under Regulation 30(5)-Intimation Of Details Of KMP To Determine Materiality Of Events.
Aug 06, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTPashupati Cotspin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTPashupati Cotspin - Results-For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTPashupati Cotspin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 3Rd (03/2026-27) Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And Submission Of
Aug 02, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTPashupati Cotspin - Board Meeting Intimation for 3Rd Board Meeting Of FY 2026-27 Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio

Source: Dion Global

About Pashupati Cotspin

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309GJ2017PLC098117 and registration number is 098117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurin Jagdish Bhai Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Rameshchandra Trivedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dakshesh Jayantilal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Ashwinbhai Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Kirtankumar Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ripple Jamnadas Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pashupati Cotspin Share Price

What is the share price of Pashupati Cotspin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pashupati Cotspin is ₹84.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pashupati Cotspin?

The Pashupati Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pashupati Cotspin?

The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹1,330.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pashupati Cotspin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pashupati Cotspin are ₹85.99 and ₹83.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pashupati Cotspin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pashupati Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹66.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pashupati Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pashupati Cotspin has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -4.06% for the past month, -3.95% over 3 months, 21.79% over 1 year, 7.0% across 3 years, and 4.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin are 84.99 and 8.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pashupati Cotspin News

More Pashupati Cotspin News
Market Pulse