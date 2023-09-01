Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PASHUPATI COTSPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹128.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹143.90
₹128.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
0

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.33
  • R242.67
  • R385.33
  • Pivot
    42.67
  • S185.33
  • S242.67
  • S385.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.8114.24
  • 10134.32110.22
  • 20130.09108.09
  • 50123.63111.17
  • 100119.36113.12
  • 200100.21107.46

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. Share Holdings

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingPashupati Cotspin
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
28 Mar, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309GJ2017PLC098117 and registration number is 098117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 661.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurin Jagdish Bhai Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Rameshchandra Trivedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dakshesh Jayantilal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Ashwinbhai Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Kirtankumar Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.?

The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹195.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹128.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data