What is the share price of Pashupati Cotspin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pashupati Cotspin is ₹84.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Pashupati Cotspin? The Pashupati Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pashupati Cotspin? The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹1,330.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pashupati Cotspin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pashupati Cotspin are ₹85.99 and ₹83.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pashupati Cotspin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pashupati Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹66.80 as on .

How has the Pashupati Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns? The Pashupati Cotspin has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -4.06% for the past month, -3.95% over 3 months, 21.79% over 1 year, 7.0% across 3 years, and 4.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin are 84.99 and 8.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global