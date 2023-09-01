Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Pashupati Cotspin
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|28 Mar, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309GJ2017PLC098117 and registration number is 098117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 661.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹195.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is 1.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹128.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹143.90 and 52-week low of Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.