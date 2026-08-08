Here's the live share price of Pashupati Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pashupati Cotspin has gained 21.79% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Pashupati Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.32
|85.45
|10
|86.72
|86.03
|20
|87.26
|86.69
|50
|88.81
|88.05
|100
|91.57
|88.49
|200
|87.17
|84.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pashupati Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding fell to 12.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Pashupati Cotspin - Announcement Under Regulation 30(5)-Intimation Of Details Of KMP To Determine Materiality Of Events.
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Pashupati Cotspin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Pashupati Cotspin - Results-For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Pashupati Cotspin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 3Rd (03/2026-27) Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 And Submission Of
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Pashupati Cotspin - Board Meeting Intimation for 3Rd Board Meeting Of FY 2026-27 Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio
Source: Dion Global
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17309GJ2017PLC098117 and registration number is 098117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cotton ginning, cleaning and bailing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 655.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pashupati Cotspin is ₹84.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pashupati Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹1,330.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pashupati Cotspin are ₹85.99 and ₹83.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pashupati Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹115.35 and 52-week low of Pashupati Cotspin is ₹66.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pashupati Cotspin has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -4.06% for the past month, -3.95% over 3 months, 21.79% over 1 year, 7.0% across 3 years, and 4.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pashupati Cotspin are 84.99 and 8.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global