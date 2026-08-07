What is the share price of Ashima? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashima is ₹18.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashima? The Ashima is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashima? The market cap of Ashima is ₹347.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashima? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashima are ₹18.80 and ₹17.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashima? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashima stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashima is ₹27.67 and 52-week low of Ashima is ₹11.30 as on .

How has the Ashima performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashima has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 17.48% for the past month, 8.23% over 3 months, -25.28% over 1 year, 11.65% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashima? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashima are -22.00 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global