Here's the live share price of Ashima along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashima has declined 25.28% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashima has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.02
|17.94
|10
|17.86
|17.69
|20
|16.48
|17.1
|50
|16.05
|16.39
|100
|15.52
|16.35
|200
|17
|17.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashima remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Ashima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Ashima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Ashima - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Ashima - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th July, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Ashima - Intimation Of Book Closure
Source: Dion Global
Ashima Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1982PLC005253 and registration number is 005253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 191.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashima is ₹18.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashima is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashima is ₹347.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashima are ₹18.80 and ₹17.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashima stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashima is ₹27.67 and 52-week low of Ashima is ₹11.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashima has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 17.48% for the past month, 8.23% over 3 months, -25.28% over 1 year, 11.65% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashima are -22.00 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global