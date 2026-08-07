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Ashima Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHIMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ashima along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.15 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashima Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.68₹18.80
₹18.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹27.67
₹18.15
Open Price
₹17.80
Prev. Close
₹18.19
Volume
4,102

Source: Dion Global

Ashima Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashima has declined 25.28% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashima has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Ashima Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashima Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.0217.94
1017.8617.69
2016.4817.1
5016.0516.39
10015.5216.35
2001717.76

Source: Dion Global

Ashima Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashima remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashima Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTAshima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTAshima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 18, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTAshima - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 18, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTAshima - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 18Th July, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTAshima - Intimation Of Book Closure

Source: Dion Global

About Ashima

Ashima Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1982PLC005253 and registration number is 005253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 191.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chintan N Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnachintan C Parikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttara C Parikh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Golas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Koushlya V Melwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashima Share Price

What is the share price of Ashima?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashima is ₹18.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashima?

The Ashima is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashima?

The market cap of Ashima is ₹347.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashima?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashima are ₹18.80 and ₹17.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashima?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashima stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashima is ₹27.67 and 52-week low of Ashima is ₹11.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashima performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashima has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 17.48% for the past month, 8.23% over 3 months, -25.28% over 1 year, 11.65% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashima?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashima are -22.00 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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