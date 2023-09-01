Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|20 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashima Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1982PLC005253 and registration number is 005253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 191.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashima Ltd. is ₹247.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashima Ltd. is -25.65 and PB ratio of Ashima Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashima Ltd. is ₹12.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashima Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashima Ltd. is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Ashima Ltd. is ₹12.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.