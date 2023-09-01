What is the Market Cap of Ashima Ltd.? The market cap of Ashima Ltd. is ₹247.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashima Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashima Ltd. is -25.65 and PB ratio of Ashima Ltd. is 1.12 as on .

What is the share price of Ashima Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashima Ltd. is ₹12.90 as on .