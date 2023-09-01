Follow Us

Ashima Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHIMA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹12.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashima Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.75₹13.15
₹12.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.15₹18.30
₹12.90
Open Price
₹12.80
Prev. Close
₹12.90
Volume
5,32,941

Ashima Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.13
  • R213.32
  • R313.48
  • Pivot
    12.97
  • S112.78
  • S212.62
  • S312.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.0713.15
  • 1015.1813.3
  • 2015.1913.38
  • 5014.8813.57
  • 10013.8513.82
  • 20014.8314.18

Ashima Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Ashima Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashima Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
20 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashima Ltd.

Ashima Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1982PLC005253 and registration number is 005253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 191.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chintan N Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnachintan Parikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Pareek
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Neeraj Golas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Majmudar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bakul H Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Koushlya Melwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashima Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashima Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashima Ltd. is ₹247.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashima Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashima Ltd. is -25.65 and PB ratio of Ashima Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashima Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashima Ltd. is ₹12.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashima Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashima Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashima Ltd. is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Ashima Ltd. is ₹12.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

