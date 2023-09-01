Follow Us

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,657.65 Closed
1.4824.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,629.05₹1,676.45
₹1,657.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,314.20₹1,888.00
₹1,657.65
Open Price
₹1,649.00
Prev. Close
₹1,633.45
Volume
33,959

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,683.95
  • R21,703.9
  • R31,731.35
  • Pivot
    1,656.5
  • S11,636.55
  • S21,609.1
  • S31,589.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,659.191,584.15
  • 101,634.021,550.14
  • 201,623.211,534.47
  • 501,713.381,538.95
  • 1001,679.931,538.36
  • 2001,967.311,560.78

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund7,1920.411.11

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1988PLC002269 and registration number is 002269. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 920.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P V Chandran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Narendra
    Director
  • Dr. K Venkatachalam
    Director
  • Mr. E M Nagasivam
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavya Chandran
    Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Jyothish Pillai
    Director

FAQs on Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹949.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is 10.12 and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,657.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,888.00 and 52-week low of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,314.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

