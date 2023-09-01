What is the Market Cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹949.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is 10.12 and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is 1.16 as on .

What is the share price of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,657.65 as on .