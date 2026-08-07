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Ambika Cotton Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBIKA COTTON MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ambika Cotton Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,892.30 Closed
3.44₹ 62.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ambika Cotton Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,814.85₹1,928.50
₹1,892.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,100.60₹1,841.05
₹1,892.30
Open Price
₹1,814.85
Prev. Close
₹1,829.40
Volume
3,536

Source: Dion Global

Ambika Cotton Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambika Cotton Mills has gained 29.64% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambika Cotton Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Ambika Cotton Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambika Cotton Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,715.471,766.02
101,713.881,745.54
201,723.571,730.56
501,690.381,681.56
1001,551.141,597.28
2001,425.21,518.92

Source: Dion Global

Ambika Cotton Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambika Cotton Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.71%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ambika Cotton Mills Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
61,9703.1410.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ambika Cotton Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTAmbika Cotton Mi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 25, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTAmbika Cotton Mi - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting In Terms Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations
Jul 24, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTAmbika Cotton Mi - General Business Update - Reg
Jul 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTAmbika Cotton Mi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTAmbika Cotton Mi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Ambika Cotton Mills

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1988PLC002269 and registration number is 002269. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 780.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P V Chandran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Narendra
    Director
  • Dr. K Venkatachalam
    Director
  • Mr. E M Nagasivam
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhavya Chandran
    Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Jyothish Pillai
    Director
  • Dr. T Bina
    Director
  • Mrs. T R Seethalakshmi
    Director

FAQs on Ambika Cotton Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Ambika Cotton Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,892.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambika Cotton Mills?

The Ambika Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambika Cotton Mills?

The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,083.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambika Cotton Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambika Cotton Mills are ₹1,928.50 and ₹1,814.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambika Cotton Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambika Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,841.05 and 52-week low of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,100.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambika Cotton Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambika Cotton Mills has shown returns of 3.44% over the past day, 8.24% for the past month, 14.76% over 3 months, 29.64% over 1 year, 7.84% across 3 years, and 4.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills are 15.14 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ambika Cotton Mills News

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