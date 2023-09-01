Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|7,192
|0.41
|1.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1988PLC002269 and registration number is 002269. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 920.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹949.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is 10.12 and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,657.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,888.00 and 52-week low of Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is ₹1,314.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.