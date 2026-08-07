Here's the live share price of Ambika Cotton Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambika Cotton Mills has gained 29.64% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambika Cotton Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,715.47
|1,766.02
|10
|1,713.88
|1,745.54
|20
|1,723.57
|1,730.56
|50
|1,690.38
|1,681.56
|100
|1,551.14
|1,597.28
|200
|1,425.2
|1,518.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambika Cotton Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.71%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|61,970
|3.14
|10.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Ambika Cotton Mi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Ambika Cotton Mi - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting In Terms Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Ambika Cotton Mi - General Business Update - Reg
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Ambika Cotton Mi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Ambika Cotton Mi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Source: Dion Global
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115TZ1988PLC002269 and registration number is 002269. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 780.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,892.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambika Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,083.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambika Cotton Mills are ₹1,928.50 and ₹1,814.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambika Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,841.05 and 52-week low of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,100.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambika Cotton Mills has shown returns of 3.44% over the past day, 8.24% for the past month, 14.76% over 3 months, 29.64% over 1 year, 7.84% across 3 years, and 4.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills are 15.14 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global