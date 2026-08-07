What is the share price of Ambika Cotton Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,892.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambika Cotton Mills? The Ambika Cotton Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambika Cotton Mills? The market cap of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,083.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambika Cotton Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambika Cotton Mills are ₹1,928.50 and ₹1,814.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambika Cotton Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambika Cotton Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,841.05 and 52-week low of Ambika Cotton Mills is ₹1,100.60 as on .

How has the Ambika Cotton Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambika Cotton Mills has shown returns of 3.44% over the past day, 8.24% for the past month, 14.76% over 3 months, 29.64% over 1 year, 7.84% across 3 years, and 4.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambika Cotton Mills are 15.14 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global