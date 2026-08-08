What is the share price of Rajapalayam Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajapalayam Mills is ₹831.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajapalayam Mills? The Rajapalayam Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajapalayam Mills? The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹766.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajapalayam Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajapalayam Mills are ₹831.00 and ₹821.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajapalayam Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajapalayam Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹953.85 and 52-week low of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹668.00 as on .

How has the Rajapalayam Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajapalayam Mills has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 1.21% for the past month, 0.72% over 3 months, -9.68% over 1 year, 1.75% across 3 years, and -5.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills are 6.70 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global