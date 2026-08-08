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Rajapalayam Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJAPALAYAM MILLS

Ramco Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Rajapalayam Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹831.00 Closed
1.34₹ 11.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajapalayam Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹821.00₹831.00
₹831.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹668.00₹953.85
₹831.00
Open Price
₹821.00
Prev. Close
₹820.00
Volume
115

Source: Dion Global

Rajapalayam Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajapalayam Mills has declined 9.68% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajapalayam Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Rajapalayam Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajapalayam Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5817.41818.39
10815.79818.3
20820.49820.08
50821.3818.03
100798.68814.74
200816.62826.54

Source: Dion Global

Rajapalayam Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajapalayam Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajapalayam Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTRajapalayam Mill - Physical Communication To Shareholders - Web Link Along With QR Code For Accessing Annual Report For FY 20
Aug 04, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTRajapalayam Mill - Communication To Shareholders - Notice Of 90Th AGM And Annual Report For FY 2025-26 And Intimation On Tax
Aug 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTRajapalayam Mill - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTRajapalayam Mill - Notice Of 90Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTRajapalayam Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Rajapalayam Mills

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1936PLC002298 and registration number is 002298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 942.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Chairman
  • Mrs. P V Nirmala Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Ramachandra Raja
    Director
  • Mr. M Rathinasamy
    Director
  • Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Sivaguru Chellappa
    Director
  • Mr. N S Krishnamma Raja
    Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Venkataraman
    Director
  • Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
    Director
  • Mr. P A S Alaghar Raja
    Director

FAQs on Rajapalayam Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Rajapalayam Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajapalayam Mills is ₹831.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajapalayam Mills?

The Rajapalayam Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajapalayam Mills?

The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹766.20 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajapalayam Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajapalayam Mills are ₹831.00 and ₹821.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajapalayam Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajapalayam Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹953.85 and 52-week low of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹668.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Rajapalayam Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajapalayam Mills has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 1.21% for the past month, 0.72% over 3 months, -9.68% over 1 year, 1.75% across 3 years, and -5.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills are 6.70 and 0.32 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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