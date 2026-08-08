Here's the live share price of Rajapalayam Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajapalayam Mills has declined 9.68% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajapalayam Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|817.41
|818.39
|10
|815.79
|818.3
|20
|820.49
|820.08
|50
|821.3
|818.03
|100
|798.68
|814.74
|200
|816.62
|826.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajapalayam Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Rajapalayam Mill - Physical Communication To Shareholders - Web Link Along With QR Code For Accessing Annual Report For FY 20
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Rajapalayam Mill - Communication To Shareholders - Notice Of 90Th AGM And Annual Report For FY 2025-26 And Intimation On Tax
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Rajapalayam Mill - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Rajapalayam Mill - Notice Of 90Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Rajapalayam Mill - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026.
Source: Dion Global
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1936PLC002298 and registration number is 002298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 942.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajapalayam Mills is ₹831.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rajapalayam Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹766.20 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajapalayam Mills are ₹831.00 and ₹821.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajapalayam Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹953.85 and 52-week low of Rajapalayam Mills is ₹668.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rajapalayam Mills has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, 1.21% for the past month, 0.72% over 3 months, -9.68% over 1 year, 1.75% across 3 years, and -5.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills are 6.70 and 0.32 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global