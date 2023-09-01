Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
|0.75
|1.23
|-22.74
|2.10
|58.97
|393.33
|163.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|11,065
|1.18
|0.88
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|6,658
|1.62
|0.53
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|5,116
|1.11
|0.4
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|4,877
|1.25
|0.39
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|4,092
|1.5
|0.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1936PLC002298 and registration number is 002298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 692.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹700.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is 10.67 and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹760.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹906.87 and 52-week low of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹551.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.