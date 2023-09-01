Follow Us

RAJAPALAYAM MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹760.00 Closed
0.896.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹740.20₹760.00
₹760.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹551.00₹906.87
₹760.00
Open Price
₹754.90
Prev. Close
₹753.30
Volume
2,137

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1766.6
  • R2773.2
  • R3786.4
  • Pivot
    753.4
  • S1746.8
  • S2733.6
  • S3727

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5811.76742.72
  • 10821.78738.35
  • 20833.03739.13
  • 50856.22732.92
  • 100826.36715.38
  • 200897.63716.65

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36
0.751.23-22.742.1058.97393.33163.81

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III11,0651.180.88
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III6,6581.620.53
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV5,1161.110.4
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V4,8771.250.39
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV4,0921.50.32

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1936PLC002298 and registration number is 002298. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 692.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Chairman
  • Mrs. P V Nirmala Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Ramachandra Raja
    Director
  • Mr. N K Ramasuwami Raja
    Director
  • Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan
    Director
  • Justice P P S Janardhana Raja
    Director
  • Mr. V Santhana Raman
    Director
  • Mr. K B Nagendra Murthy
    Director
  • Mrs. Soundara Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
    Director
  • Mr. P A S Alaghar Raja
    Director

FAQs on Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹700.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is 10.67 and PB ratio of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹760.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹906.87 and 52-week low of Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. is ₹551.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

