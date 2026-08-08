Here's the live share price of Vardhman Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.9
|1.81
|-8.1
|14.34
|-14.95
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vardhman Polytex has declined 30.69% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Polytex has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.04
|6.09
|10
|6.05
|6.11
|20
|6.29
|6.24
|50
|6.64
|6.52
|100
|6.96
|6.77
|200
|6.93
|7.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vardhman Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.62%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Q
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Polytex - Regulation 30- Update Regarding Status Of Default In Payment Of Interest
|May 29, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Polytex - Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Polytex - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1980PLC004242 and registration number is 004242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Polytex is ₹6.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vardhman Polytex is ₹17.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Polytex are ₹6.75 and ₹5.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Polytex is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Vardhman Polytex is ₹5.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Polytex has shown returns of 9.17% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -5.07% over 3 months, -31.05% over 1 year, 6.75% across 3 years, and 24.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex are -1.15 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global