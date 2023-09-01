Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1980PLC004242 and registration number is 004242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 928.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹137.98 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is 10.66 and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹61.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹73.80 and 52-week low of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹17.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.