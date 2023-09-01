Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.90₹61.90
₹61.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.65₹73.80
₹61.90
Open Price
₹61.90
Prev. Close
₹61.90
Volume
2,754

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161.9
  • R261.9
  • R361.9
  • Pivot
    61.9
  • S161.9
  • S261.9
  • S361.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.4564.21
  • 1019.665.12
  • 2019.864.07
  • 5021.7258.61
  • 10022.4850.34
  • 20024.5740.69

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. Share Holdings

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vardhman Polytex Ltd.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1980PLC004242 and registration number is 004242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 928.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
  • Address
    Vardhman Park, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana Punjab 141123
  • Contact
    info@vpl.inhttp://www.vpl.in

Management

  • Mr. Adish Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manju Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Banka
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanchi Taneja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vardhman Polytex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Polytex Ltd.?

The market cap of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹137.98 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vardhman Polytex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is 10.66 and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Vardhman Polytex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹61.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Polytex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹73.80 and 52-week low of Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is ₹17.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data