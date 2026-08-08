What is the share price of Vardhman Polytex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Polytex is ₹6.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Vardhman Polytex? The Vardhman Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Polytex? The market cap of Vardhman Polytex is ₹17.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Polytex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Polytex are ₹6.75 and ₹5.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Polytex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Polytex is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Vardhman Polytex is ₹5.02 as on .

How has the Vardhman Polytex performed historically in terms of returns? The Vardhman Polytex has shown returns of 9.17% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -5.07% over 3 months, -31.05% over 1 year, 6.75% across 3 years, and 24.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex are -1.15 and -0.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global