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Vardhman Polytex Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARDHMAN POLYTEX

Oswal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vardhman Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.55 Closed
9.17₹ 0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vardhman Polytex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.90₹6.75
₹6.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.02₹10.68
₹6.55
Open Price
₹5.90
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
1,38,764

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Polytex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.91.81-8.114.34-14.950.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vardhman Polytex has declined 30.69% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Polytex has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Vardhman Polytex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Polytex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.046.09
106.056.11
206.296.24
506.646.52
1006.966.77
2006.937.28

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Polytex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vardhman Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.62%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vardhman Polytex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTVardhman Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Q
Jul 08, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTVardhman Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTVardhman Polytex - Regulation 30- Update Regarding Status Of Default In Payment Of Interest
May 29, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTVardhman Polytex - Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTVardhman Polytex - Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vardhman Polytex

Vardhman Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17122PB1980PLC004242 and registration number is 004242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adish Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manju Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Banka
    Director
  • Mr. Sagar Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanchi Taneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vardhman Polytex Share Price

What is the share price of Vardhman Polytex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Polytex is ₹6.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vardhman Polytex?

The Vardhman Polytex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Polytex?

The market cap of Vardhman Polytex is ₹17.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Polytex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Polytex are ₹6.75 and ₹5.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Polytex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Polytex is ₹10.68 and 52-week low of Vardhman Polytex is ₹5.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vardhman Polytex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vardhman Polytex has shown returns of 9.17% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -5.07% over 3 months, -31.05% over 1 year, 6.75% across 3 years, and 24.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Polytex are -1.15 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Polytex News

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