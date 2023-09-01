Follow Us

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. Share Price

DRONEACHARYA AERIAL INNOVATIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹156.05 Closed
-0.92-1.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.05₹159.95
₹156.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.90₹243.35
₹156.05
Open Price
₹156.90
Prev. Close
₹157.50
Volume
71,000

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1158.65
  • R2161.25
  • R3162.55
  • Pivot
    157.35
  • S1154.75
  • S2153.45
  • S3150.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.42158.15
  • 1010.71157.28
  • 205.36155.56
  • 502.14153.59
  • 1001.07152.73
  • 2000.540

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.767.7317.68-0.9545.7045.7045.70
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. Share Holdings

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308KA2017PLC101287 and registration number is 101287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prateek Srivastava
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Srivastava
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Bhanupriya Nikhil Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utsav Jasapara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.?

The market cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹374.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is 9.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹156.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹243.35 and 52-week low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹96.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

