Here's the live share price of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Droneacharya Aerial Innovations
|3.85
|-10.09
|-14.04
|-0.96
|-49.03
|-38.16
|-19.51
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has declined 49.03% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.18
|36.02
|10
|36
|36.19
|20
|37.49
|37.03
|50
|39.44
|38.27
|100
|38.01
|39.33
|200
|41.7
|45.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Droneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Droneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Droneacharya Aerial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Droneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Droneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308PN2017PLC224312 and registration number is 224312. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹36.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹86.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations are ₹36.91 and ₹36.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Droneacharya Aerial Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹79.99 and 52-week low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹28.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -14.04% over 3 months, -49.03% over 1 year, -38.16% across 3 years, and -19.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations are 233.48 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global