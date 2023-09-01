Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.76
|7.73
|17.68
|-0.95
|45.70
|45.70
|45.70
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308KA2017PLC101287 and registration number is 101287. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹374.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is 9.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹156.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹243.35 and 52-week low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is ₹96.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.