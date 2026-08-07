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Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Share Price

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BSE

DRONEACHARYA AERIAL INNOVATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Drone

Here's the live share price of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.19 Closed
-1.44₹ -0.53
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.01₹36.91
₹36.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.97₹79.99
₹36.19
Open Price
₹36.91
Prev. Close
₹36.72
Volume
32,000

Source: Dion Global

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations		3.85-10.09-14.04-0.96-49.03-38.16-19.51
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has declined 49.03% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.1836.02
103636.19
2037.4937.03
5039.4438.27
10038.0139.33
20041.745.59

Source: Dion Global

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 2.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTDroneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTDroneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTDroneacharya Aerial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTDroneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTDroneacharya Aerial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Droneacharya Aerial Innovations

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308PN2017PLC224312 and registration number is 224312. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prateek Srivastava
    Founder & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Srivastava
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Bhanupriya Nikhil Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utsav Jasapara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Share Price

What is the share price of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹36.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Droneacharya Aerial Innovations?

The Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations?

The market cap of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹86.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations are ₹36.91 and ₹36.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Droneacharya Aerial Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹79.99 and 52-week low of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is ₹28.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -14.04% over 3 months, -49.03% over 1 year, -38.16% across 3 years, and -19.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations are 233.48 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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