Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Wadia group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Wadia group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|National Peroxide
|580.00
|9.05
|1.59
|0.89
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|1506.00
|10.00
|0.67
|1.24
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|120.15
|-0.25
|-0.21
|38.49
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|111.90
|-1.10
|-0.97
|0.01
|Naperol Investments
|645.00
|-11.35
|-1.73
|0.41
The top gainers among the Wadia group stocks today are National Peroxide (up 1.59%) and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 0.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include Naperol Investments (down 1.73%) and Citurgia Biochemicals (down 0.97%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Wadia Group has a strong presence across industries, including tea / coffee, and textiles.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Wadia group here.
Aside of the Wadia Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.