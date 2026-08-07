Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Wadia group Stocks

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Wadia group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Wadia group stocks here.

Wadia Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
National Peroxide		580.009.051.590.89
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		1506.0010.000.671.24
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		120.15-0.25-0.2138.49
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Citurgia Biochemicals		111.90-1.10-0.970.01
Naperol Investments		645.00-11.35-1.730.41
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Wadia group stocks today are National Peroxide (up 1.59%) and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 0.67%). On the other hand, the top losers include Naperol Investments (down 1.73%) and Citurgia Biochemicals (down 0.97%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Wadia Group has a strong presence across industries, including tea / coffee, and textiles.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Wadia group here.

Aside of the Wadia Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

Wadia Group News

More Wadia News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse