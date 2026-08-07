Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Yash Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Yash Birla group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Birla Precision Technologies
|35.27
|0.46
|1.32
|2.31
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Rudra Ecovation
|17.85
|-0.11
|-0.61
|95.35
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|25.74
|-1.35
|-4.98
|45.15
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|5.32
|-0.29
|-5.17
|62.20
The top gainers among the Yash Birla group stocks today are Birla Precision Technologies (up 1.32%). On the other hand, the top losers include Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries (down 5.17%) and Birla Cotsyn (India) (down 4.98%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Yash Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including textiles, and engineering.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Yash Birla group here.
Aside of the Yash Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.