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Anand Rayons Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANAND RAYONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Anand Rayons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.71 Closed
1.96₹ 0.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anand Rayons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.80₹43.43
₹42.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.79₹470.00
₹42.71
Open Price
₹43.43
Prev. Close
₹41.89
Volume
20,923

Source: Dion Global

Anand Rayons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anand Rayons		2.18-20.15-28.19-81.49-85.503.972.10
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anand Rayons has declined 85.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Rayons has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Anand Rayons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anand Rayons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.6743.98
1048.2646.05
2052.0948.61
5050.7854.74
10057.6286.09
200206.76145.41

Source: Dion Global

Anand Rayons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anand Rayons saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anand Rayons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTAnand Rayons - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting On 11/08/2025
Jul 20, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTAnand Rayons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 20, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTAnand Rayons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 20.07.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTAnand Rayons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTAnand Rayons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 18.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Anand Rayons

Anand Rayons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2018PLC104200 and registration number is 104200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Bakshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Bakshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jigisha Chorawala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Bodiwala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Anil Merchant
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pankesh Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Anand Rayons Share Price

What is the share price of Anand Rayons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rayons is ₹42.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anand Rayons?

The Anand Rayons is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rayons?

The market cap of Anand Rayons is ₹90.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Rayons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rayons are ₹43.43 and ₹40.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rayons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rayons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rayons is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Anand Rayons is ₹38.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anand Rayons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anand Rayons has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -20.15% for the past month, -28.19% over 3 months, -85.5% over 1 year, 3.97% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Rayons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rayons are 9.35 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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