Here's the live share price of Anand Rayons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anand Rayons
|2.18
|-20.15
|-28.19
|-81.49
|-85.50
|3.97
|2.10
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anand Rayons has declined 85.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Rayons has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.67
|43.98
|10
|48.26
|46.05
|20
|52.09
|48.61
|50
|50.78
|54.74
|100
|57.62
|86.09
|200
|206.76
|145.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anand Rayons saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.53%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Anand Rayons - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting On 11/08/2025
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Anand Rayons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Anand Rayons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 20.07.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Anand Rayons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Anand Rayons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 18.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Anand Rayons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2018PLC104200 and registration number is 104200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rayons is ₹42.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anand Rayons is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anand Rayons is ₹90.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rayons are ₹43.43 and ₹40.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rayons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rayons is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Anand Rayons is ₹38.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anand Rayons has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -20.15% for the past month, -28.19% over 3 months, -85.5% over 1 year, 3.97% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rayons are 9.35 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global