ANAND RAYONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.03 Closed
0.20.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anand Rayons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.51₹40.90
₹40.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.00₹84.90
₹40.03
Open Price
₹39.51
Prev. Close
₹39.95
Volume
3,930

Anand Rayons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.78
  • R241.54
  • R342.17
  • Pivot
    40.15
  • S139.39
  • S238.76
  • S338

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.4439.97
  • 1054.8739.79
  • 2055.5939.27
  • 5059.1738.76
  • 10057.3540.08
  • 20071.4145.25

Anand Rayons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.329.076.102.20-42.3223.1747.17
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Anand Rayons Ltd. Share Holdings

Anand Rayons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M. & Others
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anand Rayons Ltd.

Anand Rayons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2018PLC104200 and registration number is 104200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 334.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Bakshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Bakshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Hema Mishra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayantbhai Mankad
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Bodiwala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Anand Rayons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rayons Ltd.?

The market cap of Anand Rayons Ltd. is ₹59.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anand Rayons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anand Rayons Ltd. is 14.86 and PB ratio of Anand Rayons Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anand Rayons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rayons Ltd. is ₹40.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rayons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rayons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rayons Ltd. is ₹84.90 and 52-week low of Anand Rayons Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

