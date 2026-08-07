What is the share price of Anand Rayons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rayons is ₹42.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Anand Rayons? The Anand Rayons is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rayons? The market cap of Anand Rayons is ₹90.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Rayons? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rayons are ₹43.43 and ₹40.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rayons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rayons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rayons is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Anand Rayons is ₹38.79 as on .

How has the Anand Rayons performed historically in terms of returns? The Anand Rayons has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -20.15% for the past month, -28.19% over 3 months, -85.5% over 1 year, 3.97% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Rayons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rayons are 9.35 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global