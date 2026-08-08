What is the share price of Retina Paints? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retina Paints is ₹43.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Retina Paints? The Retina Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Retina Paints? The market cap of Retina Paints is ₹65.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Retina Paints? Today’s highest and lowest price of Retina Paints are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Retina Paints? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retina Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retina Paints is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Retina Paints is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the Retina Paints performed historically in terms of returns? The Retina Paints has shown returns of 5.21% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -23.12% over 3 months, -46.01% over 1 year, -3.43% across 3 years, and 7.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Retina Paints? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Retina Paints are 20.33 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global