Retina Paints Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RETINA PAINTS LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.00 Closed
2.681.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Retina Paints Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.00₹57.10
₹57.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹60.00
₹57.00
Open Price
₹57.10
Prev. Close
₹55.51
Volume
16,000

Retina Paints Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.07
  • R257.13
  • R357.17
  • Pivot
    57.03
  • S156.97
  • S256.93
  • S356.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.155.99
  • 103.0555.23
  • 201.5253
  • 500.6148.26
  • 1000.30
  • 2000.150

Retina Paints Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.9620.1540.0586.8986.8986.8986.89
0-2.450.6014.73-5.4264.80139.80
2.242.2510.4523.706.5129.82118.26
5.390.3418.5425.101.183.68-0.91
-0.55-2.9411.1928.4740.2330.9158.52
4.22-0.076.9858.67-2.01-49.40-49.40
3.7410.1937.3037.5217.9417.9417.94
0.240.0375.26172.50109.52109.52109.52
1.983.204.317.47-4.34133.0482.24
3.7039.7675.3678.22110.92-13.25-28.49

Retina Paints Ltd. Share Holdings

Retina Paints Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Retina Paints Ltd.

Paints/Varnishes

Management

  • Ms. Rajitha Koyyada
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Chithra Ramu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Somepalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunachalam Manikandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinnamanoor Neelakantan Srinivasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Retina Paints Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Retina Paints Ltd.?

The market cap of Retina Paints Ltd. is ₹79.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Retina Paints Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Retina Paints Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Retina Paints Ltd. is 5.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Retina Paints Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retina Paints Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Retina Paints Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retina Paints Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retina Paints Ltd. is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Retina Paints Ltd. is ₹28.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

