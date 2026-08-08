Here's the live share price of Retina Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Retina Paints has declined 46.01% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Retina Paints has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.64
|40.72
|10
|39.77
|40.62
|20
|41.09
|41.33
|50
|44.6
|44.38
|100
|49.56
|48.81
|200
|57.78
|54.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Retina Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Retina Paints - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Retina Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Retina Paints - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St Of March 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Retina Paints - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026 For Audited Financial Statements For
|May 21, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Retina Paints - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering The Audited Standalone Financial Result
Source: Dion Global
Retina Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24232TG2010PLC071018 and registration number is 071018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retina Paints is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Retina Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Retina Paints is ₹65.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Retina Paints are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retina Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retina Paints is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Retina Paints is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Retina Paints has shown returns of 5.21% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -23.12% over 3 months, -46.01% over 1 year, -3.43% across 3 years, and 7.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Retina Paints are 20.33 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global