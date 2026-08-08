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Retina Paints Share Price

NSE
BSE

RETINA PAINTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Retina Paints along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.00 Closed
5.21₹ 2.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Retina Paints Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹43.00
₹43.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹83.00
₹43.00
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹40.87
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Retina Paints Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Retina Paints has declined 46.01% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Retina Paints has outperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).

Retina Paints Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Retina Paints Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.6440.72
1039.7740.62
2041.0941.33
5044.644.38
10049.5648.81
20057.7854.41

Source: Dion Global

Retina Paints Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Retina Paints remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Retina Paints Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTRetina Paints - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTRetina Paints - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTRetina Paints - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31St Of March 2026.
May 28, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTRetina Paints - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026 For Audited Financial Statements For
May 21, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTRetina Paints - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering The Audited Standalone Financial Result

Source: Dion Global

About Retina Paints

Retina Paints Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24232TG2010PLC071018 and registration number is 071018. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Dommati
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Koyyada Rajitha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Somepalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunachalam Manikandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Koyyala Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Retina Paints Share Price

What is the share price of Retina Paints?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Retina Paints is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Retina Paints?

The Retina Paints is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Retina Paints?

The market cap of Retina Paints is ₹65.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Retina Paints?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Retina Paints are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Retina Paints?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Retina Paints stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Retina Paints is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Retina Paints is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Retina Paints performed historically in terms of returns?

The Retina Paints has shown returns of 5.21% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, -23.12% over 3 months, -46.01% over 1 year, -3.43% across 3 years, and 7.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Retina Paints?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Retina Paints are 20.33 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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