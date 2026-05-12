Paint and coating company, Berger Paints has posted a double-digit rise in its year-on-year profit for the March quarter, supported by easing raw material prices. The company’s revenue from operations and operating margins also registered a healthy growth.

Berger Paints: Q4 net profit rises 27%

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 335 crore from Rs 262 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the profit rose by over 23% from Rs 271 crore reported in Q3.

“The progressive demand improvement seen in the previous quarter continued into the 4th quarter which enabled the achievement of a healthy volume growth of 11.8% for the quarter. This growth was supported by a qualitative improvement in mix and softening of raw material prices resulting in a JO-quarter high Gross Margin and Operating Profit Margin,” said Abhijit Roy, Managing Director & CEO of Berger Paints India.

For Q4FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations was posted at Rs 2,868 rising 6% year-on-year from Rs 2,704 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis the revenue from operations declined by 4% from Rs 2,983 crore in the previous quarter.

Berger Paints: EBITDA declines 1%

The March quarter also saw a decline in company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (excluding income) which was pegged at Rs 1,833 crore against Rs 1,856 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Berger Paints: Board recommends Rs 4 dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a dividend of Rs 4 per share, with each share having a face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s ensuing annual general meeting.

Berger Paints: Share Price

The share price of Berger Paints ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 489, down nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month the company’s stock has delivered a return of over 6%, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 12%.

So far this year the stock has fallen by over 8%.