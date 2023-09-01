Follow Us

MITSU CHEM PLAST LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹184.85 Closed
1.122.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.80₹187.00
₹184.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.45₹324.00
₹184.85
Open Price
₹182.80
Prev. Close
₹182.80
Volume
8,075

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1186.97
  • R2189.08
  • R3191.17
  • Pivot
    184.88
  • S1182.77
  • S2180.68
  • S3178.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5288.01181.88
  • 10288.45180.84
  • 20287.57180.84
  • 50292.68183.62
  • 100282.12188.19
  • 200284.29201.71

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.500.98-11.770.14-37.95105.39242.84
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Share Holdings

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC048925 and registration number is 048925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish L Dedhia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay M Dedhia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish M Dedhia
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip K Gosar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh B Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha S Huddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.?

The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹223.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is 27.91 and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹184.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹136.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

