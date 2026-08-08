What is the share price of Mitsu Chem Plast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹153.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mitsu Chem Plast? The Mitsu Chem Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mitsu Chem Plast? The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹207.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mitsu Chem Plast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mitsu Chem Plast are ₹157.50 and ₹152.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mitsu Chem Plast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitsu Chem Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹175.40 and 52-week low of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹80.30 as on .

How has the Mitsu Chem Plast performed historically in terms of returns? The Mitsu Chem Plast has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -3.98% over 3 months, 38.52% over 1 year, -4.61% across 3 years, and -9.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast are 13.30 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global