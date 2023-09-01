Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.50
|0.98
|-11.77
|0.14
|-37.95
|105.39
|242.84
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC048925 and registration number is 048925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹223.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is 27.91 and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹184.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹324.00 and 52-week low of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is ₹136.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.