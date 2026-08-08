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Mitsu Chem Plast Share Price

NSE
BSE

MITSU CHEM PLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Mitsu Chem Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.00 Closed
-1.54₹ -2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mitsu Chem Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.15₹157.50
₹153.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.30₹175.40
₹153.00
Open Price
₹156.25
Prev. Close
₹155.40
Volume
7,415

Source: Dion Global

Mitsu Chem Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mitsu Chem Plast has gained 38.52% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Mitsu Chem Plast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Mitsu Chem Plast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mitsu Chem Plast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.15153.39
10147.34150.54
20143.83148.06
50147.8144.21
100129.63135.56
200116.69125.6

Source: Dion Global

Mitsu Chem Plast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mitsu Chem Plast saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mitsu Chem Plast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTMitsu Chem Plast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTMitsu Chem Plast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTMitsu Chem Plast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 04:01 AM IST ISTMitsu Chem Plast - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Final Dividend
Jul 10, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTMitsu Chem Plast - Intimation For Book Closure For The Purpose Of 38Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Mitsu Chem Plast

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC048925 and registration number is 048925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Dedhia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dedhia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Dedhia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip Gosar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Dedhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Huddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mitsu Chem Plast Share Price

What is the share price of Mitsu Chem Plast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹153.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mitsu Chem Plast?

The Mitsu Chem Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mitsu Chem Plast?

The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹207.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mitsu Chem Plast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mitsu Chem Plast are ₹157.50 and ₹152.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mitsu Chem Plast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitsu Chem Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹175.40 and 52-week low of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹80.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mitsu Chem Plast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mitsu Chem Plast has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -3.98% over 3 months, 38.52% over 1 year, -4.61% across 3 years, and -9.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast are 13.30 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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