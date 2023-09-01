Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC048925 and registration number is 048925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.