Here's the live share price of Mitsu Chem Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mitsu Chem Plast has gained 38.52% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Mitsu Chem Plast has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.15
|153.39
|10
|147.34
|150.54
|20
|143.83
|148.06
|50
|147.8
|144.21
|100
|129.63
|135.56
|200
|116.69
|125.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mitsu Chem Plast saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Mitsu Chem Plast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|Mitsu Chem Plast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|Mitsu Chem Plast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:01 AM IST IST
|Mitsu Chem Plast - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Final Dividend
|Jul 10, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Mitsu Chem Plast - Intimation For Book Closure For The Purpose Of 38Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111MH1988PLC048925 and registration number is 048925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹153.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mitsu Chem Plast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹207.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mitsu Chem Plast are ₹157.50 and ₹152.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitsu Chem Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹175.40 and 52-week low of Mitsu Chem Plast is ₹80.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mitsu Chem Plast has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -3.98% over 3 months, 38.52% over 1 year, -4.61% across 3 years, and -9.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mitsu Chem Plast are 13.30 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global