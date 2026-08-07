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Anjani Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANJANI FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Anjani Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.52 Closed
0.41₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anjani Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.52₹19.52
₹19.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹30.89
₹19.52
Open Price
₹19.44
Prev. Close
₹19.44
Volume
2,832

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anjani Foods		4.3922.08-0.26-5.93-14.08-9.56-16.60
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anjani Foods has declined 14.08% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Anjani Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.0919.3
1019.8919.65
2020.6219.79
5018.4919.14
10017.8119.04
20020.2620.55

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anjani Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anjani Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTAnjani Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia, Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
Jul 20, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTAnjani Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTAnjani Foods - Price Movement Clarification
Jul 15, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTAnjani Foods - Clarification sought from Anjani Foods Ltd
May 29, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTAnjani Foods - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Anjani Foods

Anjani Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910AP1983PLC004005 and registration number is 004005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Vishnu Raju
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. K Aditya Vissam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Ravichandran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. K Anuradha Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P S Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S V Shanker Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sibi Venkataraju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anjani Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Anjani Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Foods is ₹19.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anjani Foods?

The Anjani Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Foods?

The market cap of Anjani Foods is ₹54.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Foods are ₹19.52 and ₹18.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Foods is ₹30.89 and 52-week low of Anjani Foods is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anjani Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anjani Foods has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, 22.08% for the past month, -0.26% over 3 months, -14.08% over 1 year, -9.56% across 3 years, and -16.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Foods are 162.13 and 3.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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