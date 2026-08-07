What is the share price of Anjani Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Foods is ₹19.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Anjani Foods? The Anjani Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Foods? The market cap of Anjani Foods is ₹54.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Foods are ₹19.52 and ₹18.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Foods is ₹30.89 and 52-week low of Anjani Foods is ₹13.00 as on .

How has the Anjani Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Anjani Foods has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, 22.08% for the past month, -0.26% over 3 months, -14.08% over 1 year, -9.56% across 3 years, and -16.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Foods are 162.13 and 3.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global