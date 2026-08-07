Here's the live share price of Anjani Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anjani Foods
|4.39
|22.08
|-0.26
|-5.93
|-14.08
|-9.56
|-16.60
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anjani Foods has declined 14.08% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.09
|19.3
|10
|19.89
|19.65
|20
|20.62
|19.79
|50
|18.49
|19.14
|100
|17.81
|19.04
|200
|20.26
|20.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anjani Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Anjani Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia, Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Anjani Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Anjani Foods - Price Movement Clarification
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Anjani Foods - Clarification sought from Anjani Foods Ltd
|May 29, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Anjani Foods - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Anjani Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910AP1983PLC004005 and registration number is 004005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Foods is ₹19.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anjani Foods is ₹54.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Foods are ₹19.52 and ₹18.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Foods is ₹30.89 and 52-week low of Anjani Foods is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Foods has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, 22.08% for the past month, -0.26% over 3 months, -14.08% over 1 year, -9.56% across 3 years, and -16.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Foods are 162.13 and 3.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global