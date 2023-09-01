What is the Market Cap of Anjani Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Anjani Foods Ltd. is ₹77.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd. is 63.25 and PB ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd. is 5.88 as on .

What is the share price of Anjani Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Foods Ltd. is ₹27.79 as on .