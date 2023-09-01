Follow Us

ANJANI FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.79 Closed
-1.03-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anjani Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.05₹28.99
₹27.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹36.30
₹27.79
Open Price
₹28.99
Prev. Close
₹28.08
Volume
8,704

Anjani Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.84
  • R229.88
  • R330.78
  • Pivot
    27.94
  • S126.9
  • S226
  • S324.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.5627.74
  • 1029.9827.37
  • 2029.7126.7
  • 5025.8625.49
  • 10020.9326.18
  • 20023.236.55

Anjani Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1410.5824.064.2820.20171.12587.87
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Anjani Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Anjani Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Sep, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About Anjani Foods Ltd.

Anjani Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910AP1983PLC004005 and registration number is 004005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V Vishnu Raju
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Aditya Vissam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Ravichandran
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. K Anuradha Raju
    Director
  • Mr. K Hari Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S V Shanker Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anjani Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Anjani Foods Ltd. is ₹77.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd. is 63.25 and PB ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd. is 5.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anjani Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Foods Ltd. is ₹27.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Foods Ltd. is ₹36.30 and 52-week low of Anjani Foods Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

