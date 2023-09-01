Follow Us

AGNI GREEN POWER LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.05 Closed
4.91.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Agni Green Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.05₹31.05
₹31.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.90₹42.15
₹31.05
Open Price
₹30.60
Prev. Close
₹29.60
Volume
1,80,000

Agni Green Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.72
  • R232.38
  • R333.72
  • Pivot
    30.38
  • S129.72
  • S228.38
  • S327.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.2528.14
  • 1026.0427.01
  • 2027.3525.48
  • 5028.7323.81
  • 10015.4823.27
  • 2007.7424.13

Agni Green Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.7045.4357.2239.24-10.7818.2918.29
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08

Agni Green Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Agni Green Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Agni Green Power Ltd.

Agni Green Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106WB1995PLC073701 and registration number is 073701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Prof. Hiranmay Saha
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Dr. Kanak Mukhopadhyay
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arup Kumar Mahanta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aban Saha
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Bibek Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kakoli Saha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Agni Green Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹60.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Agni Green Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Agni Green Power Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹31.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agni Green Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹42.15 and 52-week low of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹17.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

