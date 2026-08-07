Here's the live share price of Agni Green Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Agni Green Power
|2.70
|-4.47
|-16.79
|-12.76
|-15.56
|-7.35
|-8.21
|ABB India
|4.33
|8.91
|5.73
|30.69
|48.48
|18.86
|35.82
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|1.81
|-3.46
|2.32
|27.33
|28.97
|29.48
|60.71
|Siemens Energy India
|12.94
|8.31
|16.22
|35.58
|14.91
|10.09
|5.93
|Waaree Energies
|1.37
|-4.37
|-15.79
|-12.98
|-14.10
|5.12
|3.04
|Premier Energies
|2.45
|2.22
|2.82
|29.86
|5.71
|7.63
|4.51
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.04
|-9.23
|0.85
|76.22
|37.71
|68.37
|60.13
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.41
|-2.74
|20.39
|57.22
|45.35
|13.28
|7.77
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.48
|15.95
|36.18
|84.07
|87.08
|23.22
|13.35
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.50
|-10.13
|-13.61
|-0.82
|-11.52
|2.00
|1.20
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.93
|-0.92
|-7.64
|14.64
|-20.46
|19.08
|37.63
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.28
|0.02
|-11.37
|0
|-3.87
|-1.31
|-0.79
|Marine Electricals (India)
|26.65
|32.51
|42.92
|69.66
|93.43
|71.11
|48.69
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|6.99
|11.94
|61.46
|107.25
|137.12
|91.45
|102.17
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.32
|-5.20
|-16.07
|34.72
|-22.57
|107.07
|71.91
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|3.29
|25.38
|99.96
|87.57
|64.29
|35.09
|113.52
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.41
|-8.62
|22.42
|13.35
|18.45
|25.54
|14.62
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.69
|1.52
|27.20
|43.43
|123.07
|12.99
|7.60
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.09
|-1.37
|-20.36
|14.20
|14.20
|4.53
|2.69
|Alpex Solar
|-3.03
|1.17
|-23.67
|-12.65
|-35.54
|32.52
|18.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Agni Green Power has declined 15.56% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Agni Green Power has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.14
|17.02
|10
|17.27
|17.15
|20
|17.65
|17.43
|50
|18.37
|18.04
|100
|18.34
|18.88
|200
|21.37
|21.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Agni Green Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agni Green Power fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Agni Green Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106WB1995PLC073701 and registration number is 073701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agni Green Power is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agni Green Power is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Agni Green Power is ₹33.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Agni Green Power are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agni Green Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agni Green Power is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Agni Green Power is ₹13.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Agni Green Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -15.56% over 1 year, -7.35% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agni Green Power are 39.58 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global