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Agni Green Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGNI GREEN POWER

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Agni Green Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.10 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Agni Green Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹17.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹43.35
₹17.10
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹17.10

Source: Dion Global

Agni Green Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Agni Green Power		2.70-4.47-16.79-12.76-15.56-7.35-8.21
ABB India		4.338.915.7330.6948.4818.8635.82
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		1.81-3.462.3227.3328.9729.4860.71
Siemens Energy India		12.948.3116.2235.5814.9110.095.93
Waaree Energies		1.37-4.37-15.79-12.98-14.105.123.04
Premier Energies		2.452.222.8229.865.717.634.51
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.04-9.230.8576.2237.7168.3760.13
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.41-2.7420.3957.2245.3513.287.77
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4815.9536.1884.0787.0823.2213.35
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.50-10.13-13.61-0.82-11.522.001.20
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.93-0.92-7.6414.64-20.4619.0837.63
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.280.02-11.370-3.87-1.31-0.79
Marine Electricals (India)		26.6532.5142.9269.6693.4371.1148.69
Kernex Microsystems (India)		6.9911.9461.46107.25137.1291.45102.17
Websol Energy Systems		-0.32-5.20-16.0734.72-22.57107.0771.91
Spectrum Electrical Industries		3.2925.3899.9687.5764.2935.09113.52
Ravindra Energy		-0.41-8.6222.4213.3518.4525.5414.62
Rishabh Instruments		4.691.5227.2043.43123.0712.997.60
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.09-1.37-20.3614.2014.204.532.69
Alpex Solar		-3.031.17-23.67-12.65-35.5432.5218.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Agni Green Power has declined 15.56% compared to peers like ABB India (48.48%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (28.97%), Siemens Energy India (14.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Agni Green Power has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.82%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.71%).

Agni Green Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Agni Green Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.1417.02
1017.2717.15
2017.6517.43
5018.3718.04
10018.3418.88
20021.3721.01

Source: Dion Global

Agni Green Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Agni Green Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Agni Green Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Agni Green Power fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Agni Green Power

Agni Green Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106WB1995PLC073701 and registration number is 073701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Kanak Mukhopadhyay
    Managing Director
  • Prof. Hiranmay Saha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arup Kumar Mahanta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aban Saha
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kakoli Saha
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Amit Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bibek Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayon Mukhopadhyay
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Agni Green Power Share Price

What is the share price of Agni Green Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agni Green Power is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Agni Green Power?

The Agni Green Power is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agni Green Power?

The market cap of Agni Green Power is ₹33.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Agni Green Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Agni Green Power are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agni Green Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agni Green Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agni Green Power is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Agni Green Power is ₹13.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Agni Green Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Agni Green Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -15.56% over 1 year, -7.35% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agni Green Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agni Green Power are 39.58 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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