What is the share price of Agni Green Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agni Green Power is ₹17.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Agni Green Power? The Agni Green Power is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Agni Green Power? The market cap of Agni Green Power is ₹33.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Agni Green Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Agni Green Power are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Agni Green Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agni Green Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agni Green Power is ₹43.35 and 52-week low of Agni Green Power is ₹13.60 as on .

How has the Agni Green Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Agni Green Power has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -16.79% over 3 months, -15.56% over 1 year, -7.35% across 3 years, and -8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Agni Green Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Agni Green Power are 39.58 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global