Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.70
|45.43
|57.22
|39.24
|-10.78
|18.29
|18.29
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Agni Green Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106WB1995PLC073701 and registration number is 073701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹60.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Agni Green Power Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Agni Green Power Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹31.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Agni Green Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹42.15 and 52-week low of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹17.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.