Here's the live share price of Servotech Renewable Power System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Servotech Renewable Power System has gained 102.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.43%.
Servotech Renewable Power System’s current P/E of 54.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
|Salzer Electronics
|-4.24
|5.42
|-11.14
|-22.53
|-27.94
|34.62
|38.98
Over the last one year, Servotech Renewable Power System has declined 36.49% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Servotech Renewable Power System has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.24
|75.71
|10
|78.8
|77.07
|20
|80.5
|77.42
|50
|75.63
|79.6
|100
|90.87
|89.21
|200
|112.88
|103.48
In the latest quarter, Servotech Renewable Power System saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Servotech Renewable Power System fact sheet for more information
Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200DL2004PLC129379 and registration number is 129379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 587.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹70.18 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Servotech Renewable Power System is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹1,584.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Servotech Renewable Power System are ₹72.70 and ₹68.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Servotech Renewable Power System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹57.51 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Servotech Renewable Power System has shown returns of -7.12% over the past day, 19.27% for the past month, -22.97% over 3 months, -37.43% over 1 year, 56.24% across 3 years, and 102.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Servotech Renewable Power System are 54.54 and 5.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.