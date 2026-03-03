Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Servotech Renewable Power System Share Price

NSE
BSE

SERVOTECH RENEWABLE POWER SYSTEM

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Servotech Renewable Power System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.18 Closed
-7.12₹ -5.38
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Servotech Renewable Power System Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.10₹72.70
₹70.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.51₹168.50
₹70.18
Open Price
₹70.20
Prev. Close
₹75.56
Volume
9,37,954

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Servotech Renewable Power System has gained 102.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.43%.

Servotech Renewable Power System’s current P/E of 54.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Servotech Renewable Power System Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62
Salzer Electronics		-4.245.42-11.14-22.53-27.9434.6238.98

Over the last one year, Servotech Renewable Power System has declined 36.49% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Servotech Renewable Power System has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Servotech Renewable Power System Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Servotech Renewable Power System Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.2475.71
1078.877.07
2080.577.42
5075.6379.6
10090.8789.21
200112.88103.48

Servotech Renewable Power System Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Servotech Renewable Power System saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Servotech Renewable Power System Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Servotech Renewable Power System fact sheet for more information

About Servotech Renewable Power System

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200DL2004PLC129379 and registration number is 129379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 587.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raman Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sarika Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Rajesh Mohan Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anupam Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sampat Rai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meenakshisundaram Kolandaivel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digvijay Kapoor
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yogita Patra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Servotech Renewable Power System Share Price

What is the share price of Servotech Renewable Power System?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹70.18 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Servotech Renewable Power System?

The Servotech Renewable Power System is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Servotech Renewable Power System?

The market cap of Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹1,584.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Servotech Renewable Power System?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Servotech Renewable Power System are ₹72.70 and ₹68.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Servotech Renewable Power System?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Servotech Renewable Power System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Servotech Renewable Power System is ₹57.51 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Servotech Renewable Power System performed historically in terms of returns?

The Servotech Renewable Power System has shown returns of -7.12% over the past day, 19.27% for the past month, -22.97% over 3 months, -37.43% over 1 year, 56.24% across 3 years, and 102.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Servotech Renewable Power System?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Servotech Renewable Power System are 54.54 and 5.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Servotech Renewable Power System News

More Servotech Renewable Power System News
icon
Market Pulse