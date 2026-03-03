Facebook Pixel Code
Advait Energy Transitions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Advait Energy Transitions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,619.00 Closed
-4.94₹ -84.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Advait Energy Transitions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,594.95₹1,684.75
₹1,619.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,020.00₹2,419.00
₹1,619.00
Open Price
₹1,598.95
Prev. Close
₹1,703.05
Volume
8,323

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Advait Energy Transitions has gained 129.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.35%.

Advait Energy Transitions’s current P/E of 37.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Advait Energy Transitions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.759.92-0.53-13.6645.0280.57127.66
Polycab India		5.1813.7518.1418.0675.3840.6644.52
KEI Industries		8.8019.0825.2229.4166.0045.5759.75
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.14-6.11-8.55-1.4731.278.467.20
R R Kabel		1.997.6010.3026.5973.178.605.08
Finolex Cables		16.4627.7627.5210.2317.866.8218.76
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.7910.86-3.51-3.9865.59291.06329.47
Universal Cables		0.81-6.31-28.65-4.9741.6625.3037.27
Dynamic Cables		5.09-3.96-11.61-32.496.0750.9486.76
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.27-3.43-0.77-39.75-33.58-14.14-8.74
Vidya Wires		5.6912.44-2.52-2.52-2.52-0.85-0.51
Paramount Communications		-2.82-12.50-10.69-27.42-33.63-1.7931.03
Delton Cables		-4.27-7.69-33.01-34.32-27.0287.4366.43
JD Cables		-10.33-7.33-12.233.363.361.110.66
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		-1.4618.029.33-1.96-2.1610.87-2.95
Cords Cable Industries		0.860.83-15.98-3.460.7134.8131.42
Plaza Wires		-5.62-9.63-10.53-35.75-33.42-23.47-14.83
Ultracab (India)		-3.66-10.01-19.23-25.42-47.41-31.69-15.63
Jigar Cables		7.37-4.45-4.458.77-16.0841.2314.45
Cybele Industries		21.4964.9073.61110.08102.8951.5559.90

Over the last one year, Advait Energy Transitions has gained 45.02% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Advait Energy Transitions has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).

Advait Energy Transitions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Advait Energy Transitions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,714.951,708.41
101,708.551,700.18
201,653.851,660.19
501,528.991,603.15
1001,614.71,619.28
2001,733.181,633.83

Advait Energy Transitions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advait Energy Transitions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.35%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Advait Energy Transitions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 4:54 PM ISTAdvait Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 19, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTAdvait Energy Trans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 10:23 PM ISTAdvait Energy Trans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 8:41 PM ISTAdvait Energy Trans - Intimation - Confirmation For L1 Stage - Successful Bidder - For 150 MW/ 300 Mwh From The Project Reque
Feb 12, 2026, 12:48 AM ISTAdvait Energy Trans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Advait Energy Transitions

Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2010PLC059878 and registration number is 059878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shalin Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rejal Sheth
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Varsha Adhikari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bajrangprasad Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Tejpalsingh Bisht
    Independent Director

FAQs on Advait Energy Transitions Share Price

What is the share price of Advait Energy Transitions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advait Energy Transitions is ₹1,619.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advait Energy Transitions?

The Advait Energy Transitions is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advait Energy Transitions?

The market cap of Advait Energy Transitions is ₹1,751.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advait Energy Transitions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advait Energy Transitions are ₹1,684.75 and ₹1,594.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advait Energy Transitions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advait Energy Transitions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advait Energy Transitions is ₹2,419.00 and 52-week low of Advait Energy Transitions is ₹1,020.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Advait Energy Transitions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advait Energy Transitions has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 15.36% for the past month, 4.97% over 3 months, 32.35% over 1 year, 80.57% across 3 years, and 129.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advait Energy Transitions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advait Energy Transitions are 37.35 and 7.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Advait Energy Transitions News

