Here's the live share price of Advait Energy Transitions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Advait Energy Transitions has gained 129.37% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.35%.
Advait Energy Transitions’s current P/E of 37.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.75
|9.92
|-0.53
|-13.66
|45.02
|80.57
|127.66
|Polycab India
|5.18
|13.75
|18.14
|18.06
|75.38
|40.66
|44.52
|KEI Industries
|8.80
|19.08
|25.22
|29.41
|66.00
|45.57
|59.75
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.14
|-6.11
|-8.55
|-1.47
|31.27
|8.46
|7.20
|R R Kabel
|1.99
|7.60
|10.30
|26.59
|73.17
|8.60
|5.08
|Finolex Cables
|16.46
|27.76
|27.52
|10.23
|17.86
|6.82
|18.76
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.79
|10.86
|-3.51
|-3.98
|65.59
|291.06
|329.47
|Universal Cables
|0.81
|-6.31
|-28.65
|-4.97
|41.66
|25.30
|37.27
|Dynamic Cables
|5.09
|-3.96
|-11.61
|-32.49
|6.07
|50.94
|86.76
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.27
|-3.43
|-0.77
|-39.75
|-33.58
|-14.14
|-8.74
|Vidya Wires
|5.69
|12.44
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-0.85
|-0.51
|Paramount Communications
|-2.82
|-12.50
|-10.69
|-27.42
|-33.63
|-1.79
|31.03
|Delton Cables
|-4.27
|-7.69
|-33.01
|-34.32
|-27.02
|87.43
|66.43
|JD Cables
|-10.33
|-7.33
|-12.23
|3.36
|3.36
|1.11
|0.66
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|-1.46
|18.02
|9.33
|-1.96
|-2.16
|10.87
|-2.95
|Cords Cable Industries
|0.86
|0.83
|-15.98
|-3.46
|0.71
|34.81
|31.42
|Plaza Wires
|-5.62
|-9.63
|-10.53
|-35.75
|-33.42
|-23.47
|-14.83
|Ultracab (India)
|-3.66
|-10.01
|-19.23
|-25.42
|-47.41
|-31.69
|-15.63
|Jigar Cables
|7.37
|-4.45
|-4.45
|8.77
|-16.08
|41.23
|14.45
|Cybele Industries
|21.49
|64.90
|73.61
|110.08
|102.89
|51.55
|59.90
Over the last one year, Advait Energy Transitions has gained 45.02% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Advait Energy Transitions has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,714.95
|1,708.41
|10
|1,708.55
|1,700.18
|20
|1,653.85
|1,660.19
|50
|1,528.99
|1,603.15
|100
|1,614.7
|1,619.28
|200
|1,733.18
|1,633.83
In the latest quarter, Advait Energy Transitions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.35%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 4:54 PM IST
|Advait Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Advait Energy Trans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
|Advait Energy Trans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 8:41 PM IST
|Advait Energy Trans - Intimation - Confirmation For L1 Stage - Successful Bidder - For 150 MW/ 300 Mwh From The Project Reque
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
|Advait Energy Trans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Advait Energy Transitions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2010PLC059878 and registration number is 059878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fibre optic cables for data transmission or live transmission of images. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advait Energy Transitions is ₹1,619.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Advait Energy Transitions is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advait Energy Transitions is ₹1,751.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advait Energy Transitions are ₹1,684.75 and ₹1,594.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advait Energy Transitions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advait Energy Transitions is ₹2,419.00 and 52-week low of Advait Energy Transitions is ₹1,020.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Advait Energy Transitions has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, 15.36% for the past month, 4.97% over 3 months, 32.35% over 1 year, 80.57% across 3 years, and 129.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advait Energy Transitions are 37.35 and 7.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.